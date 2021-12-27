33.2 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Opinion Garrett: Searching for optimism in a sea of pessimism
Opinion

Garrett: Searching for optimism in a sea of pessimism

As it turned out, 2021 was remarkably like 2020. What assurances do we have that 2022 will be different?

By Ben Garrett
Updated:

We were eager to say goodbye to 2020 ... until 2021 turned out to be much the same. Now we're headed into 2022 and it's beginning the same way the last two years played out. It's easy to feel like meteorologist Phil Connors in Groundhog Day.

It’s late in the evening of Dec. 26, a mere five days before the calendar rolls over to 2022. I’m sitting here reading news that two of college football’s bowl games — the Fenway Bowl and the Military Bowl — have been canceled. The Music City Bowl, featuring Tennessee and Purdue, is still on, but the welcoming party has been canceled, which probably isn’t a good sign.

Oh, and now Miami has dropped out of the Sun Bowl.

Does anyone else feel like Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day”?

This year, 2021, was supposed to bring about an end to the coronavirus pandemic, once and for all. The year started full of hope and promise and new vaccines. Yet, here we are, in the witching hour of December, and we’re about to stroll into 2022 with less of a light at the end of the tunnel than we were looking at this time last year.

“Then put your little hand in mine…”

Every day, we wake up and run to the window, eager to find a new dawn awaiting us. And every day brings us more of the same. The same stupid health crisis, the same stupid racial division, the same stupid economic uncertainty.

For a while, it did look like 2021 was going to be the end of covid. Most of us were lining up for the vaccines, the number of new infections was dropping like a rock, and it almost — almost — felt like we were heading back towards normalcy. High school kids even got to have their proms and graduation ceremonies last spring.

Then came delta variant, with a new wave of infections and deaths. And now comes omicron.

The omicron variant of Covid-19 is what’s prompting the latest round of canceled sporting events. Never mind that the variant appears to be especially mild, significantly less lethal than delta. It’s also super infectious, meaning it spreads easily. In fact, it might prove to be one of the most easily transmitted viruses ever known. That means, whether you agree or disagree, we’re likely to see a return of canceled events and canceled classes in the weeks ahead.

“There ain’t no hill or mountain we can’t climb.”

It’s ironic, isn’t it, that the Sonny & Cher song that served as a sort of unofficial theme of “Groundhog Day,” playing on the radio every morning when Phil Connors (the cynical and egotistical weatherman played by Murray) wakes up, is actually a song of hope and optimism? By the umpteenth time that Phil woke up to hear the radio DJ proclaiming “It’s cooooold outside!” he was so fed up that he drove his car off a cliff, electrocuted himself with a toaster in his bathtub, walked in front of a truck and jumped off a bell tower.

Just as Phil Connors was stuck in the time loop of Punxsutawney, all of us are stuck in the time loop of the covid era.

In fact, it seems like things are actually getting worse instead of better. Not only did covid not go away this year, but 2021 brought new challenges — like skyrocketing gasoline costs and the supply chain crisis. It’s not enough that we’re paying the proverbial arm and leg for a tank of gas; now the grocery store doesn’t have our favorite brand of coffee or breakfast cereal because it’s stuck offshore near some port in California that we’ve never even heard of.

Want more doom to go with this gloom? Most economists predict that the supply chain crisis will not resolve itself before at least the summer of 2022, and some believe it’ll persist into 2023. And, of course, there’s no end in sight for covid. In fact, the nation’s leading fearmonger — er, health expert — Anthony Fauci now predicts that we’ll always wear masks in certain settings … as in, for the rest of our lives.

“I got flowers in the spring, I got you to wear my ring.”

So what’s an optimist to do as he sits down to draw up his resolutions for 2022? New Year’s Day, the changing of the calendar year, is supposed to represent a new beginning. We’re supposed to have the audacity to approach the new year as if it’s a clean slate, as if it can be anything we want it to be if only we have the faith and confidence to make it so. Want to lose weight? Renew broken acquaintances? Start a new career? End bad habits? New Year’s is when we proclaim it, and then make it so.

The American author William E. Vaughan once wrote, “An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.”

Most of us were pessimists last Dec. 31, because we couldn’t wait to kick 2020 to the curb. But how many optimists are still among us after 2021 turned out so much like 2020?

Now we’re preparing to say goodbye to a 2021 that was way too much like 2020, and to greet a 2022 that soothsayers tell us will be much like 2021.

Is it as bad as it seems?

Maybe not. After all, gas prices have leveled off and are expected to drop in the weeks and months ahead. We didn’t have much race rioting in 2021, not even after the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended in acquittal. Joe Biden is still the president (sorta) but no one is storming the capitol building. Maybe cooler heads are prevailing.

Maybe, just maybe, 2022 will be the new start we hoped for in 2021. After all, for all that we can’t control, there is plenty that we can control. To that end, 2022 will be what we resolve to make it.

So, let’s approach January 1 with the wise words of Benjamin Franklin: “Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.”

Happy New Year!

Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

