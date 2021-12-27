Eye to the Sky: Severe weather is a threat on New Year’s Day

It’s still a ways out, but severe weather is a concern on New Year’s Day.

The Cumberland Plateau — and the rest of the western two-thirds of Tennessee, as well as parts of southern Kentucky and the Deep South — have been placed in a risk area for severe weather by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

After a very mild final week of December, a strong storm system will impact the eastern U.S. this weekend. A warm, moist airmass will be in place over the region, pulling in tropical air all the way from the Caribbean.

There’s a lot of uncertainty with exactly how the storm system will evolve as it moves into the eastern U.S. The exact strength and placement of the main low pressure system will help determine the extent of the severe weather threat here in Tennessee.

Regardless of how the severe threat materializes for Saturday, we’re likely in for a wet week. In fact, there are rain chances literally every day and night between now and then, beginning with a 20% chance of rain this evening that grows to a 50% chance tonight. After that, rain is likely Tuesday through Wednesday night, before rain chances taper off somewhat for Thursday and Friday in advance of the next system.

The biggest threat this weekend, in fact, may prove to be flooding rather than severe weather. Heavy rain is expected Wednesday from the first storm system, which should saturate everything thoroughly. Then heavy rain is anticipated again Saturday, which could cause some minor flooding.

Here’s a look at total rainfall through the week, as depicted by the GFS model, showing well over 6 inches of rain here along the northern plateau:

And here’s the ECMWF, which shows significantly less rain than the GFS, yet still shows quite a bit of water falling:

The ECMWF has the support of the Canadian model and others, which probably means the GFS is overblown in its projection of half a foot of rain falling. Still, it’s going to be wet this week.

Temperatures will crash behind the storm system Saturday night. In fact, the GFS is showing accumulating snow on Sunday. I’m not buying that, but the cold air is a much higher probability. We could fall all the way into the low 20s and perhaps even the upper teens by Monday morning.

Overall, temperatures will be much more winter-like next week, for the first week of January, than what we’ve seen through much of December. But a warming trend will be in place through the week, and as I’ve said before, until and unless something changes in the Pacific, we will not see a turn to real winter weather. There’s a lot of bottled up cold air that’s set to spill out of Canada into the continental U.S., but tropical ridging will be sufficient to prevent it from digging in this far south until something changes.