Eye to the Sky: Severe weather is a threat on New Year’s Day

By Ben Garrett

It’s still a ways out, but severe weather is a concern on New Year’s Day.

The Cumberland Plateau — and the rest of the western two-thirds of Tennessee, as well as parts of southern Kentucky and the Deep South — have been placed in a risk area for severe weather by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

After a very mild final week of December, a strong storm system will impact the eastern U.S. this weekend. A warm, moist airmass will be in place over the region, pulling in tropical air all the way from the Caribbean.

There’s a lot of uncertainty with exactly how the storm system will evolve as it moves into the eastern U.S. The exact strength and placement of the main low pressure system will help determine the extent of the severe weather threat here in Tennessee.

Regardless of how the severe threat materializes for Saturday, we’re likely in for a wet week. In fact, there are rain chances literally every day and night between now and then, beginning with a 20% chance of rain this evening that grows to a 50% chance tonight. After that, rain is likely Tuesday through Wednesday night, before rain chances taper off somewhat for Thursday and Friday in advance of the next system.

The biggest threat this weekend, in fact, may prove to be flooding rather than severe weather. Heavy rain is expected Wednesday from the first storm system, which should saturate everything thoroughly. Then heavy rain is anticipated again Saturday, which could cause some minor flooding.

Here’s a look at total rainfall through the week, as depicted by the GFS model, showing well over 6 inches of rain here along the northern plateau:

And here’s the ECMWF, which shows significantly less rain than the GFS, yet still shows quite a bit of water falling:

The ECMWF has the support of the Canadian model and others, which probably means the GFS is overblown in its projection of half a foot of rain falling. Still, it’s going to be wet this week.

Temperatures will crash behind the storm system Saturday night. In fact, the GFS is showing accumulating snow on Sunday. I’m not buying that, but the cold air is a much higher probability. We could fall all the way into the low 20s and perhaps even the upper teens by Monday morning.

Overall, temperatures will be much more winter-like next week, for the first week of January, than what we’ve seen through much of December. But a warming trend will be in place through the week, and as I’ve said before, until and unless something changes in the Pacific, we will not see a turn to real winter weather. There’s a lot of bottled up cold air that’s set to spill out of Canada into the continental U.S., but tropical ridging will be sufficient to prevent it from digging in this far south until something changes.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

Sports

Year in Review: The Top 10 sports moments of 2021

Independent Herald - 0
The 2021 calendar year didn't see any state championships or state tournament appearances made by our local sports teams. Yet, it was still a...
Read more
Local News

Not just covid: Flu levels high in Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
It's not just coronavirus that is making people sick these days. According to new CDC data released Monday, Tennessee is one of seven states with high levels of flu-like illness. After an unusually quiet flu season in 2020-2021 brought the lowest levels of flu on record in the U.S., this year's flu season appears to be right on schedule. The flu has already killed two children this season; only one child died of flu all last season, though a typical flu season causes dozens to hundreds of pediatric deaths across the nation.
Read more
Local News

Georgia murder suspect apprehended in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Brandon Neil Wiseman, a 35-year-old Georgia man wanted on suspicion of a Christmas night murder in Chatsworth, Ga., was apprehended by a team of local, state and federal law enforcement officers at a residence on Simpson Road in Helenwood at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27. Wiseman had earlier been spotted in McMinn County, north of Chattanooga. While he disappeared following a brief pursuit there, authorities had learned that he had been taken by a relative to Scott County.
Read more
Local News

2021 Person of the Year: Kellie Walker

Ben Garrett - 0
Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children's Center of the Cumberlands, is the 2021 Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year....
Read more

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A very mild weather pattern continues into New Year's Day

Ben Garrett - 0
It wasn't the warmest Christmas on record; that still belongs to 2015. But it came close. Christmas 2021 featured an official high temperature of 67°...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A short-sleeve Tennessee Christmas

Ben Garrett - 0
There will be no white Christmas in 2021. Rather, it is beginning to look a lot like a short-sleeve Christmas for most of Tennessee,...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Another wet weekend coming up

Ben Garrett - 0
This past week ended wet, and the weekend started wet, with a major storm system impacting much of the eastern United States. It looks...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A low chance for severe storms early Saturday

Ben Garrett - 0
Scattered showers will persist throughout the day today ahead of an approaching cold front, with a more organized line of showers — and, potentially,...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Very warm week coming up

Ben Garrett - 0
We may be closing in on Christmas, but it isn't going to feel much like Christmas next week — which is a theme that...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Christmas at Mine No. 12

Features Ben Garrett - 0
Christmas at Mine No. 12 is a fictional short story about a Christmas Eve mining disaster at a coal mine in Brimstone — and how families from the Indian Fork valley rallied to save their loved ones. This story originally appeared in print in the Independent Herald in 2019 as a series. It is reprinted here in its entirety.
Read more

Basketball: Scott falls to Monterey in frustrating finish to tournament

Scott

Scott Independent Herald - 0
At one point during Wednesday's (Dec. 22) final game of the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic, Scott High coach Jake Wright was so...
Read more

Basketball: Scott defeats Oneida, but not without a fight

Oneida

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Scott High kept its streak against Oneida alive on Tuesday (Dec. 21). But it wasn't easy. Before a packed house at OHS Gymnasium, the Highlanders...
Read more

