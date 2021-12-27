2021 Person of the Year: Kellie Walker

Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands, is the 2021 Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year. She will be formally honored at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center in Oneida.

There are two ways to battle cancer: One is to withdraw into a shell. The other is to stand up and fight.

Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands, is certainly one of the latter. She has fought boldly and bravely, she has fought publicly, and in doing so she has inspired an entire community.

Stacey Swann, who works closely with Walker as executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce but is also a close friend, puts it this way: “It’s not so much that she’s a cancer survivor, but the way that she doesn’t stop working. That’s what’s so inspiring about her.”

Even before her cancer diagnosis, Walker was an inspiration to those around her. She was the person who dropped random notes of encouragement to pick up people she worked with and was friends with, somehow managing to send those notes at times when they were most needed by those who received them.

In 2020, Walker’s life was shattered. First, she and her husband, Dustin lost their son, Kip. She hadn’t even had time to properly grieve the loss of her baby when doctors delivered more shocking news: that she would have to literally fight for her life against a rare form of cancer.

The Walkers sold their business — The Beautique Tanning & Essentials — so that they could focus more fully on the things that matter most. Kellie underwent several surgeries and hospital stays in 2020, but she had the upper hand against cancer. Never one to slow down, she turned her son’s memory into a worthwhile endeavor by founding Kip’s Kloset to collect clothing and other necessities for children who were clients of the Children’s Center and had been placed in state’s custody with no personal belongings.

Then came news that the cancer was back, and that it was even worse than originally feared.

Life isn’t fair. There are a million examples why, but none can be seen more clearly than a mother in her 30s with two young daughters who is being told by doctors that she has cancer and that it is inoperable.

But here’s the thing about Kellie Walker: If you talk to her friends and coworkers, they’ll tell you that the 2021 version of Kellie Walker is still the same as the 2020 version of Kellie Walker, the one that existed before the loss of Kip, before cancer. Even though she’s the one who should need the encouragement and the uplifting, she’s still the one doing the encouraging and the uplifting, with the random notes and the moments of inspiration that seem to come at the perfect time.

“There’s no one I know who is as genuine as Kellie,” said one of her friends. “What you see is what you get. It’s not a show. It’s the real her, someone who cares about people and truly puts herself last. It is the love of Christ, personified.”

Throughout 2021, Walker has fought her battle with cancer with transparency. She has been open about the struggles and hard times, and also the hope and faith that come with fighting cancer. And that’s how she’s inspired the community.

She’s also inspired the community by continuing her work at the Children’s Center, whenever possible. At a recent fundraising auction hosted by Soul Sisters to raise money for the Children’s Center’s Angel Bears program, Walker was not only there, but she was working throughout the event. She never sat down.

“I said, ‘For a few hours I didn’t even think about you having cancer; I just saw you as director of the Children’s Center,’” Swann said. Walker answered: “That’s exactly what I want to hear.”

Through her fight, and the way she has fought it, Walker has managed to pull Scott County together. Whether it’s her husband’s employer — Plateau Electric Cooperative — making sure that he can be there with her and for her through her treatments and the difficult moments, or JDS Technologies president Jerry Slaven and the Big South Fork Airpark making sure she has transportation to Texas for her treatments at MD Anderson, or the people who have been inspired to step up and contribute to the Children’s Center in Walker’s name so that the community’s abused and neglected children will have a brighter future, the walk she’s walking has made a tremendous difference.

“She could’ve just felt sorry for herself, but she’s turned it into a way of making an impact,” Swann said. “She has inspired all of us to give and to do more.”