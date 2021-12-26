33.2 F
Clayton Orick, 68
Obituaries
Updated:

Clayton Orick, 68

Lenard “Clayton” Orick departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 68.

Life: Born July 8, 1953 in Huntsville, Clayton was a lifetime resident of Low Gap and the only son of the late Ray and Virginia Louise Smithers Orick. He was a member of New River Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Clayton was preceded in death by,
• Grandparents: John Franklin and Julia Jane Carson Orick, and Icie Mae Terry;
• Infant sister: Jane Clarice Orick;
• Brothers-in-law: George Duncan, Gabriel Miller and Buster Stonecipher;
• Great-niece: Virginia Lee “Ginny” Johnson;
• Friend and father to his children: Delore McGhee;
• Numerous aunts and uncles.

Survivors: Clayton is survived by,
• Children: Isaiah Clay Orick and wife Tara of Low Gap, and Lydia Jaine Posey and husband Marcus of Nydeck;
• Grandchildren: Silas, Ryker, Emily and Maddox;
• Sisters: Janet Sue Stonecipher, Joan Miller, Dyanna Stephens and husband Arnold, Donda Duncan, and Teresa Lay and husband David;
• 11 nieces and nephews;
• Numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews;
• Friend: Wilma McGhee and family;
• Many extended family and friends;
• Lifelong friends: Philip Kidd, Wade Walker, David Walker, Tim Reed, and his work family at HBD.

Services: Friends may visit with the Orick family on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Bro. Joe Walker, Bro. David Walker and Bro. Philip Kidd officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Orick Family Cemetery in the Low Gap community. Music will be provided by David and Felicia Walker. Pallbearers will be Isaiah Orick, Marcus Posey, Orick Duncan, Kevin Miller, David Lay, and Doug Crowe. Honorary pallbearers are Silas Orick, Ryker Orick, Wade Walker and Maddox Nelson.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

