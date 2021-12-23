Omicron is now Tennessee’s dominant covid strain. And it’s likely in Scott County, but that might not be terrible news

Is omicron — the Covid-19 variant first detected in Botswana on Nov. 11 — in Scott County?

The answer is almost certainly, which likely means that a winter surge of Covid-19 is coming. But that might not be as bad as it sounds.

Omicron is dominant in Tennessee

The omicron variant of Covid-19 — which, like other mutations, is named after a letter of the Greek alphabet — has become the predominant strand of the coronavirus in Tennessee with stunning speed. Dr. Lisa Piercey, the state’s health commissioner, said Wednesday that omicron is now accounting for 80% of all new cases of Covid-19 in the Volunteer State.

“It’s here in a big way,” Piercey told Nashville’s News Channel 5. “It came very quickly. It took about three months for delta. It took omicron for three weeks. That’s how fast this thing is spreading. We believe our case numbers is 80%. That number won’t age well. We don’t have any reason to believe it won’t be at the 95% level by next week.”

- Advertisement -

The fact that omicron is accounting for 4 out of 5 new cases of Covid-19 cases in this state means it has almost certainly reached Scott County.

Why is that important?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) believes omicron will spread more easily than the original strand of coronavirus, though the agency has been rather vague on specifics. Scientists in South Africa — one of the first places omicron was detected in November — have said that the new variant appears to spread more than twice as quickly as delta, the mutation that caused the last surge of Covid-19 in August and September.

Further, the CDC has said it expects there to be many breakthrough cases of omicron in vaccinated people, although it expects vaccinations to provide significant protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death. Translated, that means people who have been vaccinated or previously infected with coronavirus may spread the omicron variant more easily than previous strands of coronavirus.

As a result, it’s likely that a significant uptick in Covid-19 cases is coming for the winter months.

Why it might not be terrible news

There are now multiple studies — including one from South Africa and one from the U.K. — showing that omicron is far less lethal than previous mutations of coronavirus. Specifically, researchers in the U.K. concluded that people infected with the omicron variant of coronavirus are up to 70% less likely to be admitted to the hospital than those who caught an earlier strain of the virus.

That doesn’t mean that hospitalizations might not increase, and that hospitals might not come under strain due to the influx of covid patients. The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it will prepare to deploy National Guard troops to support overcrowded hospitals if a winter surge of Covid-19 does occur. The reason for a potential increase in hospitalizations is the sheer number of new infections that are anticipated by some health experts due to omicron’s contagiousness.

- Advertisement -

However, if the illness caused by omicron is as mild as researchers believe, that’s good news for those who are at risk of developing covid complications — though medical experts have warned that caution should not be thrown to the wind. Those experts warn that the real threat of omicron is its high transmissibility.

“We are not in a place to treat this as a cold,” Azra Ghani, the co-author of one of the omicron studies mentioned above, told the New York Times this week. In fact, experts say that omicron seems to be better at infecting people who have some level of protection — either because they’ve been vaccinated or because they have immunity from a previous covid infection — than the delta variant was.

Nevertheless, if the illness caused by omicron is milder than other strains of the virus, such as the delta variant, it isn’t bad news that it is replacing those other variants as the dominant strain of the virus. In fact, a few medical experts envision a scenario where omicron can help end the pandemic once and for all by infecting so many people with mild illness that so-called herd immunity is reached.

If omicron is, in fact, milder than previous strands of covid, as many experts now believe, it could be because a fundamental limitation of viruses is coming into play. Because viruses need hosts — humans, or other animals — to survive, and because hosts naturally develop antibodies that make them immune to the virus, they are constantly evolving. As they mutate, they can become more easily transmissible — as appears to have been the case with Covid-19. And, sometimes, they can mutate to become more lethal. But sometimes the scientific process causes viruses to actually become less lethal.

The worsening outbreak

The TN Dept. of Health reported 3,682 new cases of covid in Tennessee on Wednesday. It marked the first time since Oct. 5 that more than 3,000 new cases of the virus had been reported in a single day.

Then, on Thursday, the Dept. of Health reported 6,046 new cases of the virus, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many of those cases could be attributed to the state’s covid data reconciliation that was announced the day before.

- Advertisement -

In Scott County, there were 71 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the state for the week ending Thursday. That was actually down from the previous week, when 88 new cases were reported.

But both at the local and statewide levels, health officials warn that new cases are likely now being under-reported.

The reason for that is the rise in at-home covid tests, which are now widely available. Earlier in the pandemic, the only way to get tested was through a health care provider, and all providers were required to report test results to state health authorities. The results of at-home tests are not usually reported, and people who test positive at home often don’t see a doctor if they’re suffering only mild illness.

In other words, there’s probably more covid circulating both in Scott County and statewide now than is being reported — not unlike unreported cases of influenza during the flu season.

There are currently 130 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, which is the fewest since Dec. 2.

The local numbers could be an indication that it’s taking longer for an increase in covid cases due to omicron to reach Scott County than much of the rest of the state. The same was true when delta began spreading in July.

Hospitalizations rise

As of Thursday, there were 1,053 people hospitalized with covid across Tennessee. That’s a number that’s been slowly rising for the past several weeks.

In the East Tennessee region, which includes Knoxville and surrounding areas like Scott County, there were 219 people hospitalized with covid as of Wednesday. That number has almost doubled in the past month. At one point, there were as few as 127 people hospitalized with covid in the region’s 19 hospitals. However, as recently as mid September, there were more than 750 people hospitalized with covid in the region.

A quick peak?

If omicron follows the pattern seen in South Africa, the peak of any new surge of cases that does occur may end quickly. In South Africa, new cases of covid have been quickly declining for the past week, with the decline occurring only weeks after new cases began to spike.

That means omicron appears to have peaked more quickly in South Africa than delta did in June.

In other words, the U.S. — including Tennessee — could see a lot of people get sick in a very short period of time, giving the impression of doom and gloom, before the surge of new cases quickly begins to decline.