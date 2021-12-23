New state data shows more Scott Countians have died of covid than previously reported

Revised data from the TN Dept. of Health placed Scott County’s Covid-19 death toll more than 20% higher than previously reported numbers.

The revised data, released Thursday by the Dept. of Health, shows that the novel coronavirus has contributed to the deaths of 86 Scott Countians. Previously, state health authorities had placed that number at 71.

The state had announced Wednesday that it was releasing year-end reconciled Covid-19 data, with Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey saying that the revised data was “an important step to ensure the public has an accurate view of how Covid-19 has affected our state this year,” while also identifying areas where the Dept. of Health can improve.

It had long been thought that Covid-19 deaths were likely under-reported, not just in Tennessee but across the nation as a whole. The state’s reconciled data increases the number of covid fatalities in Tennessee by 11%.

The revised death totals was determined after the state’s chief medical examiner reconciled outstanding death certificates with Covid-19 listed as an underlying cause of death.

To be clear, Covid-19 “as an underlying cause of death” does not mean that someone who died of a car accident or other unnatural causes and was known to have covid is counted as a covid death. Rather, it means that medical examiners who issued death certificates determined that covid had contributed to the person’s death.

“Covid-19 death certificate processing is complex, and the department is committed to continuously improving information flow,” Piercey said. “As we continue to analyze Tennessee death data, we have seen a year-over-year increase in covid deaths occurring at home. This is a trend we will further examine and assess how the department can respond.”

While the tally of covid deaths has long been a point of contention for those who downplay the severity of the coronavirus, largely based on unproven conspiracies that claim people who die unnatural deaths are being counted as covid victims, there has also been an increase in the number of people who have been dying. As a case in point, the Independent Herald has published more obituaries in 2021 than in any other year since the newspaper was founded in 1976.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) says it can take eight weeks or longer after someone dies of covid for the cause of death to be determined and the death reported.

Beginning in January, the TN Dept. of Health will stop releasing daily covid data reports and instead report the data on a weekly basis — similar to other infectious diseases, like the flu.

So far, there have been 5,993 Scott Countians sickened by coronavirus, of which 106 have been hospitalized and 86 have died.