Dr. Danny W. Cross retiring, Oneida practice closes

Well-known Oneida optometrist Dr. Danny Wayne Cross is retiring from his medical practice, The Eye Center of Oak Ridge announced Thursday.

With Cross’s retirement, The Eye Center’s Oneida location will permanently close.

Cross has practiced for the past 42 years. He sold his practice to The Eye Center in January 2015.

“We have been so lucky to have such an amazing team in Oneida,” The Eye Center said in a Facebook post on Thursday. “It has been so hard saying goodbye to these these wonderful ladies, Dr. Cross and the Oneida community.”

Cross’s retirement was not unexpected; The Eye Center clinic in Oneida had been transitioning towards closure for several weeks.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Cross completed his master’s degree from Tennessee Tech in 1972, while teaching at Huntsville High School. He later graduated from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis in 1979.

For 35 years, Cross maintained a private practice in Oneida. After selling his practice to The Eye Center of Oak Ridge in 2015, Cross continued to work and see patients at the Oneida clinic as usual, working alongside Dr. Tim Powers, one of The Eye Center’s doctors who had been making the drive to Scott County twice a month since 2002 to see patients.

Cross is also a member of the Oneida Special School District board of education. He is the longest-tenured member of that board.