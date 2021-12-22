Scott County’s unemployment rate rises, is now among the state’s highest

Despite numerous local employers actively seeking for workers and offering increased wages, Scott County’s unemployment rate has entered the state’s 10 highest.

The local jobless rate was 4.5% in November. And while Scott County’s unemployment rate is still historically low, it rose by six-tenths of a percentage point last month — a month in which 90 of the state’s 95 counties posted stable or decreased jobless rates.

As a result, Scott County’s unemployment rate becomes the state’s fifth-highest, behind Perry County at 5.1%, and Maury, Cocke and Lewis counties at 4.7%. Lake County also has a jobless rate of 4.5%, while Shelby, Clay and Marshall counties have jobless rates of 4.4%. The unemployment rate is 4.3% in Bledsoe County.

Scott County’s November unemployment rate is based on an estimated work force of 8,107 people, of which 7,741 are employed and 336 are unemployed.

But there was also a major caveat included in November’s unemployment data. The number of working Scott Countians — which had been in decline for months — actually rose noticeably. In October, there were only 7,649 working Scott Countians.

In other words, the jobless rate didn’t increase because Scott Countians lost their jobs between October and November, but because additional people — for one reason or another — were added to the local work force.

The TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development is often accused of arbitrarily configuring its jobless numbers, and November’s report is unlikely to alleviate those concerns. The state’s exact formula for determining unemployment rates has never been fully disclosed. What is known is that it isn’t just those who are drawing unemployment benefits who are listed as jobless.

The increase to 4.5% came just one month after Scott County’s unemployment rate had dropped to its lowest point of the calendar year, at 3.9%.

Among neighboring counties, Anderson County’s jobless rate dropped three-tenths of a point to 2.8%, Campbell County’s was down two-tenths of a point to 3.6%, Fentress County’s was down two-tenths of a point to 3.2%, Morgan County’s was down three-tenths of a point to 3.2%, and Pickett County’s was unchanged at 3.1%.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate in November was found in Williamson County, at 2.1%, followed by Cheatham County at 2.2%, Moore and Wilson counties at 2.3%, Sumner and Knox counties at 2.4%, and Robertson, Sevier, Rutherford and Chester counties at 2.5%.

Among major metropolitan areas, Knoxville and Nashville showed the way at 2.8%, followed by Chattanooga at 2.9% and Memphis at 4.5%.