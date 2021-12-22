29.4 F
Oneida
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Sports Scott Basketball: Scott falls to Monterey in frustrating finish to tournament
SportsScott

Basketball: Scott falls to Monterey in frustrating finish to tournament

Brittany Morrow scores with a hand in her face during Scott High's 51-38 win over South Doyle on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

At one point during Wednesday’s (Dec. 22) final game of the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic, Scott High coach Jake Wright was so upset that he sat not only his starters, but any player who had been on the floor in the first half. By that point, the Lady Highlanders were trailing Monterey by […]

At one point during Wednesday’s (Dec. 22) final game of the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic, Scott High coach Jake Wright was so upset that he sat not only his starters, but any player who had been on the floor in the first half.

By that point, the Lady Highlanders were trailing Monterey by nine, and Wright was looking for some way to wake up his team, which is suddenly reeling after six consecutive losses.

In the end, though, the Wildcats walked away with a 46-27 win in a game that was never really close.

Scott High had started the tournament strong, falling by just three points to a Sunbright team expected by many to finish in the state tournament. But after falling to district foe Clinton on Tuesday, the Lady Highlanders were expecting to be able to pick up a win against Monterey, a team they had defeated at camp in the summer.

However, the Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead and out-muscled Scott throughout the game.

The Lady Highlanders were able to briefly cut the deficit to two points, but then Monterey widened the lead to nine at halftime, prompting Wright to go to the end of his bench.

Freshman Konner Hutson hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to briefly cut the deficit to six points. But Monterey went on an 8-0 run to grab a 14-point advantage before Scott’s starters returned to the floor. The game was never closer than that.

Zoey Terry scored 11 points to lead the Lady Highlanders.

No player from Scott had more than four rebounds, and the Lady Highlanders finished with 21 turnovers.

SCOTT (27): Terry 11, Hutson 5, Young 4, Morrow 3, Jeffers 2, Garrett 2.

MONTEREY (46): Wright 16, Clouse 14, Sasser 8, Hopkins 4, Phillips 2, Johnson 2.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

