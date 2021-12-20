34.1 F
NewsLocal News

Woman charged following high-speed pursuit, crash

By Independent Herald
Updated:

A Winfield woman was allegedly so intoxicated during an altercation with police on Dec. 13 that tasing her didn't work. She was eventually apprehended after a chase that topped 100 mph and ended with her crashing her vehicle.

A Winfield woman is facing numerous charges after a high-speed chase that ended with her crashing her vehicle in Oneida on Dec. 13.

Marca D. Rose, 30, of Winfield, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers following the incident, which allegedly occurred while she was heavily intoxicated.

According to a report filed by OPD Officer Tony Jones, Rose was driving erratically in the Walmart parking lot, leading witnesses to phone police. While looking for Rose’s red Jeep, Jones heard from two more witnesses who said that Rose was going to cause an accident.

Jones eventually located Rose in the McDonald’s parking lot. But when he activated his blue lights, she allegedly fled onto Alberta Street, heading north.

According to Jones’ report, Rose locked up her brakes on two occasions in efforts to cause him to crash into the rear of her vehicle. Finally, she did stop, and Jones approached her vehicle with his handgun drawn.

Jones opened the door of Rose’s Jeep and commanded that she put the vehicle in park. However, she allegedly jerked her arm away, prompting Jones to tase her.

However, the taser proved ineffective, and Rose fled the scene with the taser probes still in her.

A pursuit ensued at speeds topping 100 mph on Alberta Street, and speeds topping 60 mph on Main Street. The pursuit was joined by OPD Officer Rachael Thomas.

Eventually, Rose crashed at the Marathon gas station near the intersection of Bilbrey and Depot streets, becoming stuck on a pole.

Jones and Thomas wrestled Rose from the vehicle, with her allegedly screaming, kicking and swinging her arms violently.

Rose was placed in handcuffs as EMS personnel arrived on scene to help remove the taser probes so that Rose could be transported to jail.

Officers allegedly found an empty bottle of 80-proof Black Velvet in Rose’s vehicle, and Jones wrote in the report that she was so intoxicated that he could not conduct a field sobriety test because she was unable to stand on her own.

Rose was charged with failure to yield to blue lights, evading arrest, speeding, violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of the seatbelt law, felony reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, violation of the open container law, and DUI.

