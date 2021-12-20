34.1 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...
Opinion The shepherds had nothing to offer, yet were first to the king
Opinion

The shepherds had nothing to offer, yet were first to the king

By Ben Garrett
Updated:

Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.” That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.

When royal baby Lilibet Diana — the daughter of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan; granddaughter of Prince Charles and great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth — made her entrance to the world this past June, quite a stir was created the world over.

Even here in America, where we fought a war nearly 250 years ago to free ourselves from the rule of the British throne, the birth of Lady Lili created quite a stir. If you follow Oprah, or People magazine, or CNN, you were well aware of — and perhaps enamored by — the royal birth. Everyone who was anyone lined up to pay tribute to the daughter of Harry and Meghan, to bestow gifts upon her and to wish the new parents well.

So it has been since the beginning of the age of empires. A royal birth is announced with lots of pomp and circumstance so that the entire world will know that a very big event has just taken place.

That’s why it was so remarkable that the first people — the only people, as far as the gospels recorded — who the angels announced the birth of Jesus Christ to were the shepherds who were tending to their flocks in the dead of night near Bethlehem.

- Advertisement -

Not the heads of state from foreign nations or other dignitaries, but lowly laborers toiling away at a menial job.

Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.”

That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.

The Jewish people had long awaited the arrival of a messiah. Their prophets had foretold the birth of Jesus for hundreds of years. Not that anyone was waiting with bated breath. Even the shepherds, who rushed to meet him, were scared to death when the angels suddenly appeared before them to herald Christ’s birth.

But that moment, in the fields outside Bethlehem proper, provides remarkable symbolism of the new era of grace that began with Christ’s birth.

In our modern nativity scenes, we portray the shepherds and wise men side-by-side at the stable, where a newborn baby Jesus is wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Yet, biblical scholars tell us that the wise men were almost certainly not on the scene that first Christmas night in Bethlehem. They didn’t show up for many months after, in fact. When the angels appeared and said, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord,” they were speaking to the shepherds and the shepherds alone.

- Advertisement -

The presence of the shepherds — and the absence of the wise men — provided the clearest illustration of just who Jesus had come to redeem. In those ancient societies, even more than today, favor was curried upon the esteemed — royalty, landowners, first sons. But with the arrival of Jesus, the angels bypassed the esteemed for the downtrodden.

It was symbolic of the way Jesus would live his life: shunning the company of the esteemed for the company of the second-class, the people who were just like the shepherds; the very people the sanctimonious Pharisees and other self-righteous people of Christ’s day spent their entire lives looking down upon.

You see, unlike the wise men — who showed up with their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh — the shepherds had absolutely nothing to offer … nothing except the reverence and obedience that they displayed with their presence at the nativity.

And that was the entire point of Jesus’s birth and life on earth. Man, in his fallen condition, was hopeless to save himself. As Paul the Apostle wrote in the book of Ephesians, scripture most Christians know by heart today, “For it is by grace that you have been saved, through faith — and this not of yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast.”

If you were watching Oprah or reading People magazine this past summer, you didn’t see blue collar laborers from the working-class districts of London marching into Buckingham Palace to celebrate the royal birth. Of course not; those people aren’t esteemed. They aren’t worthy. But on that first Christmas in Bethlehem, it was the shepherds — the poor, the lowly, with nothing to offer — who were the ones invited to the manger to witness the arrival of the messiah.

Of course, the wise men did eventually show up, because Jesus did come to save everyone and not just a certain class of people. But isn’t it fascinating that when the Magi did arrive, they came bearing their expensive gifts, while the shepherds who had been invited to be there for the intimate moments soon after Christ’s birth had given nothing? Remember, it had long been a practice of the Hebrew people to offer sacrifices; Joseph and Mary themselves went to offer a sacrifice soon after Jesus’s birth. But the shepherds’ arrival at the manger with nothing to offer was the first indication of this new age of grace, that the old ways were past.

- Advertisement -

There is so much about salvation and grace that Christians wouldn’t understand until the later teachings of Paul. And, yet, so much of it was perfectly illustrated in the symbolism of the nativity.

Merry Christmas!

ν Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com.

- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Local News

Woman charged following high-speed pursuit, crash

Independent Herald - 0
A Winfield woman was allegedly so intoxicated during an altercation with police on Dec. 13 that tasing her didn't work. She was eventually apprehended after a chase that topped 100 mph and ended with her crashing her vehicle.
Read more
Opinion

The shepherds had nothing to offer, yet were first to the king

Ben Garrett - 0
Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.” That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Monterey in holiday tournament play

Independent Herald - 0
Whatever impact a serious bout with the flu had on Kelsey Pike, it is long gone now. The Oneida junior scored 30 points on the...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott upsets Woodberry-Forest to set up potential showdown with Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
Woodberry-Forest was supposed to be too much for Scott High to handle. And that was before the Highlanders slipped into the funk that they’ve...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Opinion

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more
Opinion

Garrett: We need to rediscover the grace and humility of 1865

Ben Garrett - 0
Following four years of bloodshed that resulted in the loss of more than 600,000 lives, President Abraham Lincoln and his fellow countrymen welcomed their Southern comrades back into the Union with open arms. Today, we're seeing our nation ripped apart by what increasingly seem like irreconcilable differences. Where have we gone wrong?
Read more
Opinion

Opinion: What the Kyle Rittenhouse case tells us

Ben Garrett - 0
Now that the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial is over — he was acquitted, in case you live under a rock — can we have...
Read more
Opinion

Kadon Babb and the legacy of a man: A life worth remembering

Ben Garrett - 0
Opinion: Independent Herald Publisher Ben Garrett writes that Scott Countians should never forget Kadon Babb, because he was an exemplary example of how to live life in a way that brightens the days of everyone around us.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Basketball: Clinton cements its position atop District 4-3A with win over Scott

Scott Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — The task for Scott High was to stop Sarah Burton. While Clinton’s point guard didn’t have even half of the 44 she scored...
Read more

RaeZack’s: Living out a childhood dream

Business Spotlight Independent Herald - 0
Even as a little girl, Michelle King dreamed of one day owning her own restaurant. It was a childhood game of sorts: King would put...
Read more

Basketball: Improving Indians fall just short against Campbell County

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Despite being short-handed, Oneida continues to impress. And the Indians’ improvement was on display Monday (Dec. 13) despite a 59-48 loss to Campbell County. While...
Read more

Latest News

Woman charged following high-speed pursuit, crash

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Winfield woman was allegedly so intoxicated during an altercation with police on Dec. 13 that tasing her didn't work. She was eventually apprehended after a chase that topped 100 mph and ended with her crashing her vehicle.
Read more

The shepherds had nothing to offer, yet were first to the king

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.” That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.
Read more

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Monterey in holiday tournament play

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Whatever impact a serious bout with the flu had on Kelsey Pike, it is long gone now. The Oneida junior scored 30 points on the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN