The shepherds had nothing to offer, yet were first to the king

When royal baby Lilibet Diana — the daughter of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan; granddaughter of Prince Charles and great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth — made her entrance to the world this past June, quite a stir was created the world over.

Even here in America, where we fought a war nearly 250 years ago to free ourselves from the rule of the British throne, the birth of Lady Lili created quite a stir. If you follow Oprah, or People magazine, or CNN, you were well aware of — and perhaps enamored by — the royal birth. Everyone who was anyone lined up to pay tribute to the daughter of Harry and Meghan, to bestow gifts upon her and to wish the new parents well.

So it has been since the beginning of the age of empires. A royal birth is announced with lots of pomp and circumstance so that the entire world will know that a very big event has just taken place.

That’s why it was so remarkable that the first people — the only people, as far as the gospels recorded — who the angels announced the birth of Jesus Christ to were the shepherds who were tending to their flocks in the dead of night near Bethlehem.

- Advertisement -

Not the heads of state from foreign nations or other dignitaries, but lowly laborers toiling away at a menial job.

Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.”

That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.

The Jewish people had long awaited the arrival of a messiah. Their prophets had foretold the birth of Jesus for hundreds of years. Not that anyone was waiting with bated breath. Even the shepherds, who rushed to meet him, were scared to death when the angels suddenly appeared before them to herald Christ’s birth.

But that moment, in the fields outside Bethlehem proper, provides remarkable symbolism of the new era of grace that began with Christ’s birth.

In our modern nativity scenes, we portray the shepherds and wise men side-by-side at the stable, where a newborn baby Jesus is wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Yet, biblical scholars tell us that the wise men were almost certainly not on the scene that first Christmas night in Bethlehem. They didn’t show up for many months after, in fact. When the angels appeared and said, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord,” they were speaking to the shepherds and the shepherds alone.

- Advertisement -

The presence of the shepherds — and the absence of the wise men — provided the clearest illustration of just who Jesus had come to redeem. In those ancient societies, even more than today, favor was curried upon the esteemed — royalty, landowners, first sons. But with the arrival of Jesus, the angels bypassed the esteemed for the downtrodden.

It was symbolic of the way Jesus would live his life: shunning the company of the esteemed for the company of the second-class, the people who were just like the shepherds; the very people the sanctimonious Pharisees and other self-righteous people of Christ’s day spent their entire lives looking down upon.

You see, unlike the wise men — who showed up with their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh — the shepherds had absolutely nothing to offer … nothing except the reverence and obedience that they displayed with their presence at the nativity.

And that was the entire point of Jesus’s birth and life on earth. Man, in his fallen condition, was hopeless to save himself. As Paul the Apostle wrote in the book of Ephesians, scripture most Christians know by heart today, “For it is by grace that you have been saved, through faith — and this not of yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast.”

If you were watching Oprah or reading People magazine this past summer, you didn’t see blue collar laborers from the working-class districts of London marching into Buckingham Palace to celebrate the royal birth. Of course not; those people aren’t esteemed. They aren’t worthy. But on that first Christmas in Bethlehem, it was the shepherds — the poor, the lowly, with nothing to offer — who were the ones invited to the manger to witness the arrival of the messiah.

Of course, the wise men did eventually show up, because Jesus did come to save everyone and not just a certain class of people. But isn’t it fascinating that when the Magi did arrive, they came bearing their expensive gifts, while the shepherds who had been invited to be there for the intimate moments soon after Christ’s birth had given nothing? Remember, it had long been a practice of the Hebrew people to offer sacrifices; Joseph and Mary themselves went to offer a sacrifice soon after Jesus’s birth. But the shepherds’ arrival at the manger with nothing to offer was the first indication of this new age of grace, that the old ways were past.

- Advertisement -

There is so much about salvation and grace that Christians wouldn’t understand until the later teachings of Paul. And, yet, so much of it was perfectly illustrated in the symbolism of the nativity.

Merry Christmas!

ν Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com.