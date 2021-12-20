34.1 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...
Sports Oneida Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Monterey in holiday tournament play
SportsOneida

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Monterey in holiday tournament play

Oneida senior Faith Cross chats with her coach, Marv West, during a win over Harriman on Nov. 23, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

Whatever impact a serious bout with the flu had on Kelsey Pike, it is long gone now. The Oneida junior scored 30 points on the opening day of play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic on Monday (Dec. 20) to lead her team to a 68-52 win over Monterey and a matchup with […]

Whatever impact a serious bout with the flu had on Kelsey Pike, it is long gone now.

The Oneida junior scored 30 points on the opening day of play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic on Monday (Dec. 20) to lead her team to a 68-52 win over Monterey and a matchup with Powell in the tournament semifinals.

If Monterey had any hopes of springing an upset, Oneida dashed them early. The Lady Indians jumped out to a double-digit lead before the first quarter had ended, and led by 17 at halftime.

Monterey was able to get as close as 11 points early in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer than that, as the Lady Indians finished strong to pick up their second consecutive win.

- Advertisement -

Pike had 10 in the first quarter, as the Lady Indians jumped out to a 21-10 lead and seized control of the game. The second quarter saw all of Oneida’s field goals come from the perimeter, as Pike, Annaleah Terry, Grace Shoemaker and Braelyn Russ all knocked down 3-pointers to help grow the lead to 17.

Pike had six more points in the third quarter, while Russ — who finished with 12 — had five, and Oneida continued to maintain a double-digit lead.

The fourth quarter saw Pike score 11 points, as Oneida slammed the door shut on Monterey.

As a team, Oneida was 12 of 15 from the free throw line.

ONEIDA (68): Pike 30, Russ 12, Bush 8, Shoemaker 8, Smith 4, Terry 3, Elmore 2, Cross 1.

MONTEREY (52): Clouse 23, Wright 9, Phillips 7, Hopkins 4, Sasser 3, Johnson 2, Gore 2, Benjamin 2.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Local News

Woman charged following high-speed pursuit, crash

Independent Herald - 0
A Winfield woman was allegedly so intoxicated during an altercation with police on Dec. 13 that tasing her didn't work. She was eventually apprehended after a chase that topped 100 mph and ended with her crashing her vehicle.
Read more
Opinion

The shepherds had nothing to offer, yet were first to the king

Ben Garrett - 0
Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.” That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Monterey in holiday tournament play

Independent Herald - 0
Whatever impact a serious bout with the flu had on Kelsey Pike, it is long gone now. The Oneida junior scored 30 points on the...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott upsets Woodberry-Forest to set up potential showdown with Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
Woodberry-Forest was supposed to be too much for Scott High to handle. And that was before the Highlanders slipped into the funk that they’ve...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians clamp down defensively and cruise to big win over Jellico

Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Once Oneida got rolling, it was lights out. Friday’s non-district game saw Jellico hang around early, scoring 19 first quarter points. But then...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians fall to York Institute

Rory Blevins - 0
JAMESTOWN — The Lady Indians traveled to York on Tuesday (Dec. 14) and came up short against the Dragons, falling 68-41. It was the...
Read more
Oneida

Campbell County avenges loss to Lady Indians

Independent Herald - 0
Fourteen days ago, Oneida drove to LaFollette and handed Campbell County a loss on its home floor, 45-42. But on Monday (Dec. 13), the Cougars...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Oakdale in final non-district tune-up

Rory Blevins - 0
Oneida entered Tuesday’s (Dec. 7) game against Oakdale itching for a win, and the Lady Indians got it, defeating the Eagles 61-27. The Lady...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Susan Lloyd, 60

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Susan Denise Lloyd departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, surrounded by her family. She was 60. Life:...
Read more

The spirit of giving on display at Fairview School

Education Independent Herald - 0
FAIRVIEW — Educators at Fairview Elementary School had a goal of collecting enough board games to gift one to each student in the kindergarten...
Read more

Basketball: Oneida stood strong but eventually fell to York in a tight one

Oneida Rory Blevins - 0
JAMESTOWN — The Oneida Indians traveled to York on Tuesday (Dec. 14) and played a hard-fought game against the Dragons. It was a tight...
Read more

Latest News

Woman charged following high-speed pursuit, crash

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Winfield woman was allegedly so intoxicated during an altercation with police on Dec. 13 that tasing her didn't work. She was eventually apprehended after a chase that topped 100 mph and ended with her crashing her vehicle.
Read more

The shepherds had nothing to offer, yet were first to the king

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.” That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.
Read more

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Monterey in holiday tournament play

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Whatever impact a serious bout with the flu had on Kelsey Pike, it is long gone now. The Oneida junior scored 30 points on the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN