Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Monterey in holiday tournament play

Whatever impact a serious bout with the flu had on Kelsey Pike, it is long gone now.

The Oneida junior scored 30 points on the opening day of play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic on Monday (Dec. 20) to lead her team to a 68-52 win over Monterey and a matchup with Powell in the tournament semifinals.

If Monterey had any hopes of springing an upset, Oneida dashed them early. The Lady Indians jumped out to a double-digit lead before the first quarter had ended, and led by 17 at halftime.

Monterey was able to get as close as 11 points early in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer than that, as the Lady Indians finished strong to pick up their second consecutive win.

Pike had 10 in the first quarter, as the Lady Indians jumped out to a 21-10 lead and seized control of the game. The second quarter saw all of Oneida’s field goals come from the perimeter, as Pike, Annaleah Terry, Grace Shoemaker and Braelyn Russ all knocked down 3-pointers to help grow the lead to 17.

Pike had six more points in the third quarter, while Russ — who finished with 12 — had five, and Oneida continued to maintain a double-digit lead.

The fourth quarter saw Pike score 11 points, as Oneida slammed the door shut on Monterey.

As a team, Oneida was 12 of 15 from the free throw line.

ONEIDA (68): Pike 30, Russ 12, Bush 8, Shoemaker 8, Smith 4, Terry 3, Elmore 2, Cross 1.

MONTEREY (52): Clouse 23, Wright 9, Phillips 7, Hopkins 4, Sasser 3, Johnson 2, Gore 2, Benjamin 2.