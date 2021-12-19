Susan Lloyd, 60

Susan Denise Lloyd departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, surrounded by her family. She was 60.

Life: Born April 18, 1961 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Susan was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church. She was an employee of Tennier Industries for 34 years.

Preceded in death: Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Janis Mason Owens, and by her grandparents, Rebecca Mason, Felin and Stella Mason, and Dilmon and Talitha Owens.

Survivors: Susan is survived by,

• Her husband of 44 years, Jackie Lloyd;

• Son: Kevin Lloyd;

• Daughter: Jennifer Manis and husband Michael;

• Granddaughters: Jolee and Amelia Manis;

• Father: Odis Owens;

• Brother: Michael Owens and wife Linda;

• Sisters, Elaine Lowe and husband Randy, and Janet Lowe and husband Dewayne;

• Special nieces and nephews: Jessi Strunk, Keshia Bass, Megan Mills, Craig Owens, Dalton Lowe and Austin Lowe;

• Her work family from Tennier, and many other relatives and friends who mourn her passing.

Services: Friends may visit with the Lloyd family on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Michael Ray Jeffers and Bro. Charles Lowe officiating. Music will be provided by Jodi Jeffers. Burial will follow in the Norma Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Manis, Dewayne Lowe, Austin Lowe, Craig Owens, Dalton Lowe and Ralph Mason. Honorary pallbearers are Randy Lowe, Colby Strunk, David Mills, Aaron Bass and Curt Mason.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan Denise Lloyd Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.