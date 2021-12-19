28.2 F
Oneida
Monday, December 20, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Susan Lloyd, 60
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Susan Lloyd, 60

Susan Denise Lloyd departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, surrounded by her family. She was 60.

Life: Born April 18, 1961 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Susan was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church. She was an employee of Tennier Industries for 34 years.

Preceded in death: Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Janis Mason Owens, and by her grandparents, Rebecca Mason, Felin and Stella Mason, and Dilmon and Talitha Owens.

Survivors: Susan is survived by,
• Her husband of 44 years, Jackie Lloyd;
• Son: Kevin Lloyd;
• Daughter: Jennifer Manis and husband Michael;
• Granddaughters: Jolee and Amelia Manis;
• Father: Odis Owens;
• Brother: Michael Owens and wife Linda;
• Sisters, Elaine Lowe and husband Randy, and Janet Lowe and husband Dewayne;
• Special nieces and nephews: Jessi Strunk, Keshia Bass, Megan Mills, Craig Owens, Dalton Lowe and Austin Lowe;
• Her work family from Tennier, and many other relatives and friends who mourn her passing.

Services: Friends may visit with the Lloyd family on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Michael Ray Jeffers and Bro. Charles Lowe officiating. Music will be provided by Jodi Jeffers. Burial will follow in the Norma Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Manis, Dewayne Lowe, Austin Lowe, Craig Owens, Dalton Lowe and Ralph Mason. Honorary pallbearers are Randy Lowe, Colby Strunk, David Mills, Aaron Bass and Curt Mason.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan Denise Lloyd Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Covid: Scott County sits at 141 active cases as Christmas week begins

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's covid case count continues to prove stubborn, not increasing significantly but also not decreasing significantly. While Americans are being warned to avoid hosting or attending Christmas events where multiple families are present again in 2021, that advice seems likely to fall on deaf ears as a growing number of people become weary of covid warnings and precautions. Meanwhile, there's little evidence that Thanksgiving gatherings worsened the spread of covid, at least in Scott County; the same can't be as easily said for the state as a whole. State health authorities have reported Scott County's 70th covid-related death.
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A short-sleeve Tennessee Christmas

Ben Garrett - 0
There will be no white Christmas in 2021. Rather, it is beginning to look a lot like a short-sleeve Christmas for most of Tennessee,...
Read more
Uncategorized

Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 3

Independent Herald - 0
(Continued from Page 2) Dear Santa, I would like an Xbox 360 and a pop-it and more elves and some robux please and some clothes and...
Read more
Uncategorized

Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 2

Independent Herald - 0
(Continued from Page 1) Dear Santa, My name is Sebastian Griffith. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Jeff Yancey, 62

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffrey James Yancey, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, surrounded by family and...
Read more
Obituaries

Eye to the Sky: The Christmas forecast is looking increasingly nice…but not very cold, if that’s your dream

Ben Garrett - 0
As we prepare to head into Christmas week, our unusually mild December looks keep going strong, which could mean weather that is closer to...
Read more
Obituaries

Lola Overton, 66

Independent Herald - 0
Lola Overton, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 66. Life: Born July...
Read more
Obituaries

Darrel Wright, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Ronnie Darrel Wright passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his Oneida home. He was 80. Life: Born Feb. 9, 1941 to Cledith and...
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Phillips, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Robert Lee Phillips, known to family and friends as “Dough Ball,” of Helenwood, departed this life to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec....
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida hangs on for 74-70 win at Jellico

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Oneida had been playing good basketball. But was that enough to power the Indians on the road against a Jellico team that...
Read more

The spirit of giving on display at Fairview School

Education Independent Herald - 0
FAIRVIEW — Educators at Fairview Elementary School had a goal of collecting enough board games to gift one to each student in the kindergarten...
Read more

Obituary: James Newport, 71

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
James Marley Newport, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born Nov. 29, 1950 in Winona,...
Read more

Latest News

Covid: Scott County sits at 141 active cases as Christmas week begins

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's covid case count continues to prove stubborn, not increasing significantly but also not decreasing significantly. While Americans are being warned to avoid hosting or attending Christmas events where multiple families are present again in 2021, that advice seems likely to fall on deaf ears as a growing number of people become weary of covid warnings and precautions. Meanwhile, there's little evidence that Thanksgiving gatherings worsened the spread of covid, at least in Scott County; the same can't be as easily said for the state as a whole. State health authorities have reported Scott County's 70th covid-related death.
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A short-sleeve Tennessee Christmas

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
There will be no white Christmas in 2021. Rather, it is beginning to look a lot like a short-sleeve Christmas for most of Tennessee,...
Read more

Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 3

Uncategorized Independent Herald - 0
(Continued from Page 2) Dear Santa, I would like an Xbox 360 and a pop-it and more elves and some robux please and some clothes and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN