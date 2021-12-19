Oneida hangs on for 74-70 win at Jellico

24.5 F
Oneida
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Zeb Spradlin gets off a shot during Oneida's win over Coalfield on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Independent Herald
JELLICO — Oneida had been playing good basketball. But was that enough to power the Indians on the road against a Jellico team that had won four straight and was off to an 8-3 start on the season?

Behind 21 points from Mason Keeton and 16 from Rylin Duncan, the answer was yes. Oneida used the free throw line well and out-lasted Jellico to the tune of 74-70 to bounce back from a narrow loss at York three days earlier.

Keeton and Duncan were their usual selves for Oneida, teaming up for 37 of the team’s 74 points — exactly half. Jacob Perry also finished in double figures, with 11.

The game was tight throughout, with the teams exchanging the lead a handful of times before Oneida surged ahead for good.

Carson Bolton scored 19 to lead five different Jellico players in double figures.

Duncan scored eight points in the first quarter, Zeb Spradlin added four, and Oneida led 16-13.

But Jellico had a big second quarter behind Bolton. Even though he struggled at the free throw line, leaving several points there, Bolton scored 13 in the period, and Jellico took a 34-31 lead to the intermission. Hayden Brawner had a big second quarter to help Oneida keep it close, scoring seven points.

The third quarter saw Keeton score nine points and Perry add eight, as Oneida went on a 23-16 run to go back in front, 54-50. Duncan and Caden Rector also had key 3-pointers during that stretch.

The two teams played evenly in the fourth quarter — which meant Oneida was good enough to maintain its narrow lead down the stretch. Gracin Gerber came alive for Jellico in the final period, scoring all 13 of his points in the final eight minutes. But no one else scored more than three for the Devils in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Oneida went 12 of 18 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to keep itself in front. For the game, the Indians were 20 of 31 from the line.

The win sends Oneida into the Christmas break with a 6-3 record. The Indians will next face Seymour Monday evening in the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic on their home floor.

ONEIDA (74): M. Keeton 21, Duncan 16, Perry 11, Spradlin 9, Brawner 7, Rector 6, Limburg 4.

JELLICO (70): Bolton 19, Gerber 13, G. McNealy 12, I. McNealy 11, Jeffers 8, Shelby 7.

