Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 3

Dear Santa,

I would like an Xbox 360 and a pop-it and more elves and some robux please and some clothes and shoes please and some LOL dolls, please. Are you ok this Christmas? Are the Reindeer ok this year? I would also like a very BIG gummy bear and a pool. Please oh please, Santa. How is Mrs. Claus? And can I have a puppy? Have a good Christmas.

Yours truly,

Cali Smith

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa! I really want my favorite YouTuber’s merch for Christmas and fidgets, please. I believe in Christmas with all my heart. I hope all your raindeer are okay.

Your friend,

Katie Pemberton

Dear Santa,

Can I please get a computer, new clothes, shoes, a Christmas comforter set, Christmas sweater, and Christmas slippers, Frozen slippers too. I want slime and a hoverboard, 6 colorful Sharpies, scented markers. I want Christmas pajamas. Santa you’re so sweet and nice. You have a good, nice Christmas with your elves, raindeers, and Mrs. Claus.

Love you,

Praylee Bowling

Dear Santa,

What I would like to have for Christmas is a hoverboard, laptop, iphone 13 or 12 or 11 or 10 do not care. How are the reindeer doing?

Your friend,

Susan Ryleigh Lawson

Dear Santa,

I really love Christmas. It’s my favorite holiday. I have been really nice lately. I want a hoverboard, computer so I can study on the computer, lots of clothes for my dog. She is so tiny. I believe in you. My big brother didn’t, but now he is older he believes in you. I really want a stuff animal. Have a great Christmas.

Your friend,

Bella Lowe

Dear Santa,

What you want you may ask. First, I will ask “How are the raindeer? Are they hungry?” Well, I want everyone to be happy. (including raindeer) So please make my Christmas wish come true. Sant trust me, I believe in you.

Love,

Jad Overton

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 please. I would also like the Polar Express Lego set. I have a lot of milk at my house. I got hot chocolate packets in the cabinet. I will leave you some hot chocolate.

Anthony

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I will have a glass of eggnog and cookies. I have been good. Please bring me an iphone 11 max. Please bring me a tablet. Please bring me a hoverboard. Please bring me a tv.

Love,

Jayden Lloyd

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? Really want a werewolf plush and things for my cat Buddy please. Thank you Santa.

Yours truly,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

I would like to get a hoverboard. I would like to get a choker. I would like to get a pop-it set. I would like to get magnetic little balls. I would like to get skirts. I would like to get a rabbit. I would like to get a stuffed animal of a cat and a dog. I would like another cat.

Love,

Hayley Metcalfe

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a phone? Can I please have a ranedear too? Can I please have some legos?

Korbin Richardson

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Also checking on Rudolph. I would like Knuckles the echindna from Sonic the hedgehog. The one Sonic toast has please.

Love,

Lilly Newport

Dear Santa,

I want a gaming chair. I want a iphone 11. I want an ipad pro. I want V-bucks. Me and my sister want a pet dog. How are you doing? And the reindeer? We promise to get the reindeer something to eat. How is Rudolph doing?

Your friend,

Hunter Byrge

Dear Santa,

I want this for Christmas. Could you get me kind kids the marshmellow big or if you can not get that you can please get me a baby kind kids. If you can not get me that will you please get me a mini kind kids marshmellow or if you can not get me that just please get make up. Oh by the way I have been good this year. How is Rudolph and how are you, Santa?

Love,

Hannah Gilbert

Dear Santa,

Have you had a good year? Can you please give me a pop-it set? I have been nice. I love you so much. You are the best. My wish is for you to bring me presents. You are my friend. You are the best part of Christmas. How is Rudolph and the other raindeer?

Your friend,

Alyssa Nagy

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can I please have a Mr. Goodbar? Please get me a jar of pickles. Can I have a werewolf plushie?

Your friend,

Brenna Griffith

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I would like a WWE action figure, a Jurassic World dinosaur, and a Lego set please. I would like Kinteic sand. There’s one more thing I want… some slime.

Love,

Kane Thomas

Dear Santa,

How have you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer been? I want a BMX scooter for Christmas. Me and my brother want a basketball goal together.

Merry Christmas,

William Phillips

Dear Santa,

I would like to have Madden 21, a red Xbox controller, a gaming headset, gaming chair.

Merry Christmas,

Dallas Melton

Ms. Donna and Mrs. Amanda’s PreK Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Abigail Adkiins, I would like to have a Princess Doll, a basketball and a LOL Doll. Be careful going fast giving out presents! I have been very good this year!

Love, Abigail

Dear Santa,

I am Kinsley Day and I have been super good this year! Be careful. I want a LOL doll and a toy monkey and a dog.

Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa,

My name is Weston Smith and I have been so good this year. I want a toy Marshall from Paw Patrol, an Easter Egg. Stay warm and I have cookies for you and be careful.

Love, Weston

Dear Santa,

I am Julie Harness and I have been good this year! I want a rock to play with, a slide.

Love, Julie

Dear Santa,

My name is Ella Dople and I have been Super-duper awesome this year! I want cookies and a big giant Barbie Doll.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

I am Rhemmi Wright and I have been super good this year! I want a LOL doll, a slide, and a toy house!

Love, Rhemmi

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Vivi. I want a Easter egg, a jar of honey and a baby doll! I love you Santa. The jar of honey is for the bears. I will put the honey outside, and the baby bear is gonna eat it.

Love, Vivi

Dear Santa,

Hi, this is Jayla! I want a toy pizza, a toy Barbie doll, and a toy number 3! I love you Santa!

Love, Jayla

Dear Santa,

My name is Dakota Russ, and I have been a good guy this year! I want some new Paw Patrol toys, and a new Spiderman bike. Santa, I will leave you some milk and cookies! The milk will be in the fridge.

Love, Dakota

Dear Santa,

I have been fantastic this year and I love you! I want a Peterbilt truck-but not real, a tractor, and a Trailor. I want a phone so I can call Maddox. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Keiston

Dear Santa,

I want a real phone for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year! I want a robot dog with a remote controller. Can I also have a robot dad? Merry Christmas to you Santa Claus!! Merry Christmas you filthy animal!!

Love, Karson

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddox Nelson and I’ve been a good boy this year! I want to get a toy sword a fake ax and I want to get my own bedroom with all animals-today! I love you Santa

Love, Maddox

Dear Santa,

My name is Xaiden Cooper. I have been a good guy this year! For Christmas, I want a Batman, and a Batman car and Spiderman. Can I also have Thor’s hammer? Santa, I will leave you a candy cane.

Love, Xaiden

Dear Santa,

My name is Tristan Phillips, and I have been Super Good this year! For Christmas, I want a yellow toy car, a yellow plushy heart and a Minion toy piggy bank. But don’t worry about the piggy bank, Mimi is going to get it. Thank you Santa for being so nice!

Love, Tristan

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaidon Hughett, and I have been a whole lot of good this year! I want a toy robot with a remote control, a fast helicopter and a fast car! Santa, since you are so good, I will leave you some candy!

Love, Kaidon

Dear Santa,

My name is Madison Carroll, and I have been a very good gal this year! I want some new Barbies, a big girl bike, and a dollhouse like the one at school. Santa,

+

I love you, and I will leave you milk and a cookie.

Love, Madison

Dear Santa,

My name is Avery. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a sparkly pen with my name.

Love,

Avery King

Dear Santa,

My name is Bretley. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want an Xbox.

Love,

Bretley Stephens

Dear Santa,

My name is Willow. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a computer like Mrs. Garrett’s.

Love,

Willow Kidd

Dear Santa,

My name is Benton. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a toy car.

Love,

Benton Byrge

Dear Santa,

My name is Maggie. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a gymnastics bar.

Love,

Maggie Brooks

Dear Santa,

My name is Jase. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a basketball.

Love,

Jase Phillips

Dear Santa,

My name is Kylee. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a computer like my teacher.

Love,

Kylee Young

Dear Santa,

My name is Kynzie. I have been good this year. I want a cupcake maker toy for Christmas.

Love,

Kynzie Kidd

Dear Santa,

My name is Christian. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a toy snake.

Love,

Christian Mabry

Dear Santa,

My name is Bristol. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want an LOL house, Barbies, and a Barbie airplane.

Love,

Bristol Harness

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinlee. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a sparkly pen.

Love,

Kinlee Kidd

Dear Santa,

My name is Jessica. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want It’s Alexa, a crybaby, a computer, and a Barbie on a motorcycle.

Love,

Jessica Smith

Dear Santa,

My name is Kynlee C. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a stuffed animal kitty, a Lego set, and a crayon set.

Love,

Kynlee Crabtree

Dear Santa,

My name is Greyson. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I want a Christmas sweater and hoodie, Christmas pajamas, and a plushie of Frosty.

Love,

Greyson Lynch

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a doll house, make-up, and coloring books.

Thank you so much!

Love, Amiteal Strunk

Dear Santa,

I want a toy baby kitten, LOL dolls, two elves on the shelf, skates, a sled, a toy kitchen, two baby elves on the shelf, and two pink hover boards one if for me and one is for my big sister, Glory. Thank you Santa. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Adleigh Hamby

Dear Santa,

I would like a teddy bear, a doll, some blocks, and pretend makeup set, and some fidgets.

Love, Peyton Vaden

Dear Santa,

I want scrufflo, a toy dino that’s a stuffy, a Anna & Elsa doll, a baby doll house with baby stuff, a baby doll tablet, a baby doll stocking, crafting stuff, a stuffy kitty, baby doll crafting stuff, a tiara & dress & princess shoes.

Love, Lariah Stephens

Dear Santa,

I want a baby with a paci. I love you.

Love, Peyton Carroll

Dear Santa,

I want film bouncy ball, star bellies, barbie kitchen, ball pit, toys for my pet, something for sissy.

Love, Alyssa McGee

Dear Santa,

My name is Joshua. I am 6 years old. All I want for Christmas is a toy gun, a game, a big truck, laser tag game, train set for my brother Malachi, a baby yoda and for Zechariah a game. Thank you and Merry Christmas. I will leave milk and cookies by the Christmas tree.

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

I really really want a real horse. I really really want my cat Snowflake to have babies. I really want you to come to my house. Will you spend the night? I want a real unicorn and a baby sister.

Love, Addie Byrge

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a transformer toy? Can I please have a nerf gun? I have been a very nice boy this year. I want a new pet. Thank you.

Love, Jycen Casey

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me lol camper, lol doll with long hair, and lol pets. I’ll set out cookies!

From Sophia Free

Dear Santa,

My name is Azura. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me toy suitcase, elf toy, and a toy Santa. I’ll set out cookies!

From Azura King

Dear Santa,

My name is Addyson. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me Legos, toy Christmas tree, and a purple purse. I’ll set out cookies!

From Addyson Roberts

Dear Santa,

My name is Ada. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me American girl doll, American girl doll cabin, and American girl doll jeep. I’ll set out cookies!

From Ada West

Dear Santa,

My name is Saylor. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me Xbox, Nintendo, and an iPhone. I’ll set out cookies!

From Saylor Silcox

Dear Santa,

My name is September. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me My Little Pony, Barbie Dream House, and erasers. I’ll set out cookies!

From September Isabel

Dear Santa,

My name is Brycen. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a dinosaur, presents, and a Christmas tree. I’ll set out cookies!

From Brycen Foster

Dear Santa,

My name is Raegan. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me Peek-a-roo, Happy Napper, and Magic mix. I’ll set out cookies!

From Raegan Terry

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryder. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me Halo. I’ll set out cookies!

From Ryder Kennedy

Dear Santa,

My name is Kannon. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me lots of good presents, remote control robot, and cool presents. I’ll set out cookies!

From Kannon Griffith

Dear Santa,

My name is Ember. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me OMG doll, toy unicorn, and a toy dog. I’ll set out cookies!

From Ember Boshears

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaylynn. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me elf table, reindeer toy, and a Santa talking toy. I’ll set out cookies!

From Jaylynn Strange

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryder. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me Pikachu game, Mario game, and a dinosaur book. I’ll set out cookies!

From Ryder Hughett

Dear Santa,

My name is Rayleigh. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a real dog, a Barbie, and an American girl doll. I’ll set out cookies!

From Rayleigh Grooms

Dear Santa,

My name is Capp. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me Xbox and ps5 and controllers, Fortnite toys, and air pods. I’ll set out cookies!

From Capp Phillips

Dear Santa,

My name is William. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a Nintendo switch, and a Baby Yoda. I’ll set out cookies!

From William Jacobs

Dear Santa,

My name is Korey. I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would like a nerf gun. I am going to leave stuff out for you and the reindeer.

Love,

Korey Hughett

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli. I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would like a gas powered four-wheeler. I would also like a go-kart, a phone drone, and a red bone dog. I am going to leave cookies and milk for you at my house.

Love,

Eli Miller

Dear Santa,

My name is Camden. I am 6 years old. For Christmas, I want a drone so I can spy on people.

Love,

Camden Campbell

Dear Santa,

I want Barbie Dream House, a make up set, and some slippers. For Christmas, I want some puppy toys for my dog, Pancakes. I also want Snitch pajamas with matching pants.

Love,

Lila Belle Gibson

Dear Santa,

My name is Chase. I am 6 years old, and I am about to be 7. I want a dirt bike and some football gear.

Love,

Chase Drinkard

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayden. I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would like some Roblox. Happy Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Brayden Stephens

Dear Santa,

Tell Rudolph that we sang his song. I would like an Avengers collection. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Ansley Hall

Dear Santa,

My name is Braxton, and I am 6 years old. For Christmas, I would like a robot. I have been very good.

Love,

Braxton Smith

Dear Santa,

My name is Emit. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Emit King

Dear Santa,

My name is Malachi. I am 6 years old. Mrs. Paige is my favorite teacher. For Christmas, I would like some football gear, and I want all of the football gear. I would also like money. I am thankful for Jesus. I also want a Lambo and an Xbox.

Love,

Malachi Slaven

Dear Santa,

My name is Karsyn. I am 7 years old. I would like a make up set. I would also like a squeaky toy for my dog. I will leave some cookies and milk. Merry Christmas, Santa Claus.

Love,

Karsyn Clowers

Dear Santa,

My name is Nathan. I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would like a robot. How are you doing, Santa? I am going to leave cookies and milk for you on the table next to the Christmas tree. How are your reindeer doing?

Love,

Nathan Perdue

Dear Santa,

My name is Rowan. I am 6 years old. For Christmas, I want a TV and some Spongebob Legos. I am going to leave you some cookies and a glass of milk.

Love,

Rowan Slay

Dear Santa,

My name is Melanie Bohl. I am 7 years old. I want a pup for Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Paxton Morrow. I am 6 years old. For Christmas I want a huggy wuggy toy, a lego Minecraft nether set, and a among us plushy. Thank you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brynden Lawson. I am 8 years old. For Christmas I want a hover board, nintento switch, and a new phone for my brother Trevor. Thank you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Shaylee Bohl. I am 7 years old. For Christmas I want skates, to take a picture with the real santa, a poppit and a monkey noodle. Thank you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cadence Phillips. I am 7 years old. For Christmas I want guinea pig toys. Thank you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentley Roe. For Christmas I want a reindeer plushy. Thank you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hayden. I am 6 years old. For Christmas I want a Jeffe doll and I want a squishy. Thank you Santa.

Dear Santa,

My name is Peyton Litton. I am 7 years old. For Christmas I want a pug stuffed animal. Thank you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Skyler Ellis. I am 7 years old. For Christmas I want a Rudolph plushy. Thank you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Zoey Rogers. I am 7 years old. For Christmas all I want is a piano. Thank you.

Dear Santa,

My name is KenLee Phillips. I am 7 years old. For Christmas I want a poppit and something for my brother. I love you Santa.

Dear Santa,

My name is RaeAnn Nelson. I am 6 years old. For Christmas all I want is for my whole family to be at my house on Christmas. Thank you.

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton Ellis. I am 7 years old. For Christmas I want a Batman house, Rudolph plushy, and a Nintendo switch.

Dear Santa,

My name is Journey Fornof. I am 6 years old. For Christmas I want to help people and be nice to people. I want curtains for my bed too. Thank you Santa.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ashia Henry. I am 8 years old. For Christmas I want a spy ninja new recruit mission kit. Thank you Santa.

Dear Santa,

My name is Braicen Anderson. I am 6 years old. I have been a pretty good boy this year. I would like a Roku tv stick, scooter, a basketball goal and basketball. Please bring my baby sister Brynleigh something to chew on and a baby doll. Please bring all the boys & girls something for Christmas. An remember Jesus is the reason for the season. I will leave you milk & cookies.

Love

Braicen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas my daddy wants a baby boy because all us girls is making him crazy. Mommy wants someone to play with her hair. Someone that knows her and not me or my sister. Gracie wants money. I want Gracie’s leg to get better and for her to be nice to me. I want a barbie car and a big sister LOL doll and I want the one that’s mostly black with a little bit of white in her hair.

Love

Emma Jane Terry

6 years old

PS Squeaks wants a brand new toy mouse that makes squeaking noises and is cuddly for taking naps

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I really want some Elsa dress up supplies like a pretty dress, a necklace and some gloves. I love Frozen. I also want some puzzles to do with daddy and some books to learn my ABCs with mommy. Thank you Santa. I love you. My elf should be here soon and I can’t wait to see her again. She is so silly. Oh, one more thing Santa! I got a new baby brother this year. His name is Callan. I love him so much. Please don’t forget him. We will make you the best cookies on Christmas Eve. Be safe Santa. Tell Mrs. Claus and the reindeer hi!

Love,

Maisyn Seabolt

Dear Santa,

My name is Callan and I’m only 3 months old. Mommy and daddy say I’m the best baby. I’d really like some new toys to chew on and maybe some clothes too because I’m growing so fast. Thanks Santa. You can have all our cookies this Christmas Eve, but leave the milk for me. I love milk. My belly is almost as big as yours. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Callan Seabolt

All I want for Christmas is a toy car, and a bike.

Jordan Grider

All I want for Christmas is two trucks, teddy bear, two balls and a race car.

Adler Golden

All I want for Christmas is a teddy bear, and a barbie and barbie house.

Louanna Hughett

All I want for Christmas is a wallet, a race car and blocks.

Brayden Massengale

All I want for Christmas is a teddy and a car.

All I want for Christmas is a barbie, a unicorn, a pig.

Aubrey Dowden

All I want for Christmas is a poppy, teddy bear, video game, and a wagon.

Ashlynn Hughett

All I want for Christmas is a fire engine, remote control helicopter, and a tablet.

Dominick Chambers

All I want for Christmas is a remote control car, a dirt bike and a pet reindeer.

Reed Newport

All I want for Christmas is a monster truck, a dump truck, a little car and a deer.

Hunter Roe

All I want for Christmas is a robot, a Roblox game, a teddy bear and Hulk.

Ivan Noe

All I want for Christmas is a stick man, monster truck, and another stick man.

Braegan Ellis

All I want for Christmas is a monster truck, a race car, a teddy bear and a mickey mouse.

Rhyder Bobbitt

All I want for Christmas is a baby doll and a barbie

Abby Clowers

All I want for Christmas is a teddy bear, a remote control race car, and help my mom to make her happy.

Briley West

All I want for Christmas is a racing game, a race car and a guitar.

Reid Cecil

All I want for Christmas is LOL dolls, a glow mermaid and ten pairs of nails.

Josie Chitwood

All I want for Christmas is a pocket knife, a robot and a monster truck.

Gabriel Smith

All I want for Christmas is a barbie doll, a heart pillow, a teddy bear and a car.

Amara Vanderpool