Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 2

Dear Santa,

My name is Sebastian Griffith. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a dinosaur, drone, robot, and a teddy bear please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Kolesen Lowe. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a dirt bike please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Xavier Daniels. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a toy car, and a puzzle please.

Thank you

Dear Santa.

My name is Noah Price. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control car please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Paige Lavery. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control toy please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Jeremiah Larcoque-Thorton. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like cowboy clothes, boots, and a hat please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Owen West . I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a polar express with a controller please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Brantley Sexton. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a nerf gun with bullets, and nerf toys please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Hazen Henry. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like some cars, a puzzle, blocks, and candy please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Asher King. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a monster truck please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Amaziah Layne. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a monster truck and a machete knife please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Ashlynn Bowling. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a new bike please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

I love you. I will leave you cookies. I want a Barbie Doll House. I want a book.

Bexley Brewster

Age 3

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I want transformers and trucks. Xavier has been good too. Bring him things. Be safe.

Dorian Davis

Age 3

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll. Bring something for my mommy and daddy. My brother needs toys. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Charlotte Dushane

Age 3

Santa,

I want a new baby doll and a doll house. Bring my brothers something. Mommy and Daddy have been nice. We like ring pops.

Paisley Ellis

Age 3

Dear Santa,

I want a horse with a trailer. I want a green bike. Get Toby and Rachel a big teddy bear. Give mommy a notebook. Daddy needs a notebook too.

Cooper Garrett

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I am being good. I want a makeup table with makeup. I like Lego’s. I need a fish and a fishing pole. I want a Barbie with a puppy and a tent. I need a new water bottle. I want a book about a ghost hunt. I want paint too.

Bryleigh Golden

Age 4

Santa,

I’ve been good. I want a horse. Daddy wants a Spiderman costume. Mommy wants paint.

Emmett Golden

Age 3

Dear Santa,

I LOVE YOU! Please bring me presents and anything else. I am leaving you a snack.

Jansyn Harris

Age 3

Dear Santa,

I want a Santa box. I want to get a happy face. Bring trucks to my brothers and my sisters need sister stuff.

John Helton

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I will leave you some healthy food. I will leave you some orange juice and a carrot for the reindeer. Please leave me a Barbie Dream House and a Harry Potter Castle and a new Barbie. Colton wants a squishy and Tucker wants a ball. Daddy wants a new refrigerator and ornaments for the tree. Mommy wants a new pink dress and new shoes for her dress. I love you.

Halle King

Age 3

Dear Santa,

I want a four-wheeler and I want a Paw Patrol Cover. I want healthy food for you. I want a Paw Patrol phone and a shovel.

Logan Martin

Age 4

Santa,

I want toys to play with. I’m a good boy.

Malachy Mays

Dear Santa,

I love you. Me and Momma will leave you some breakfast and a carrot for the reindeer and a cookie and a drink. Please leave me some fruit. My momma needs a toy house. Mom-mom wants a toy house too.

Thomas Shaffer

Age 4

Santa,

I love you. I’m going to leave you some cookies! I want a Poly Pocket House and a Harry Potter House. I want a pretty dress for mommy. Give daddy some clothes. I have 2 brothers. Give them a slap bracelet and a turkey hat. And I need papers to draw on and a pretty Barbie doll.

Ivy Terry

Age 3

Dear Santa,

I want a Minnie Mouse Kitchen and a baby doll. I have been good. I love you.

Ramsey Terry

Age 3

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie House.

Mariah Webb

Age 3

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a hoverboard and a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.

Love, Kevin Melton

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Nintendo, Bocugen, and a hoverboard for Christmas. Santa how are you?

Love, Anthony Lawson

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a Trex for Christmas. How have you been doing?

Love, Skyler Spurling

Dear Santa,

I want an iPad and a box of Legos for Christmas. I have been good.

Love, Jaxen Jeffers

Dear Santa,

I want a Go-cart and a corgee, and a reindeer for Christmas.

Love, Matthan Sharpe

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can I have men and a Dinosaur for Christmas?

Love, Easton Pendregrass

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a hoverboard for Christmas. How are the Reindeer?

Love, Raeleigh West

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want fidgets, a hoverboard, and a make-up set for Christmas.

Love, Josslynn Mills

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can I have fidgets for Christmas? How are you doing? I love you Santa!

Love, Rosalie Russelburg

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy and a baby brother for Christmas. I love you very much.

Love, Dominik Ross

Dear Santa,

I want a Play Station 4, an electric 4 wheeler, electric dirt bike, and a Lego set for Christmas.

Love, Brantlee Myers

Dear Santa,

My name is Xander. I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a smasher, a car, and a dinosaur.

Thank you,

Xander Cowan

Dear Santa,

My name is Maleki. I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a cross necklace for my mom, a toy man, and some trucks for me and my brothers to play with.

Thank you,

Maleki Harness

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayden. I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a rock guitar with some speakers, a remote-control car, and a remote- control plane.

Thank you,

Kayden Holloman

Dear Santa,

My name is Jeffery. I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a truck, a motorcycle, and a guitar.

Thank you,

Jeffery Hughes

Dear Santa,

My name is Sarah. I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a bike, a mermaid, and a cat.

Thank you,

Sarah Martin

Dear Santa,

My name is Elizabeth. I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a cat, a dog, and a bounce house.

Thank you,

Elizabeth McDonough

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam. I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want slime, a toy car, and a reindeer.

Thank you,

Liam Roysdon

Dear Santa,

My name is Violet. I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a doll, a rug, and a smiley face.

Thank you,

Violet Shockley

Dear Santa,

My name is KayLee. I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a baby doll, some makeup with lipstick, and a baby doll playpen.

Thank you,

KayLee Chappelear

Dear Santa,

My name is Brentley. I am 7 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a tractor, a hoverboard, and an iPhone27.

Thank you,

Brentley Duncan

Dear Santa,

My name is Aeson. I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a skateboard, a castle, and a pool.

Thank you,

Aeson Dykes

Dear Santa,

My name is Aleah. I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a cat, a baby dog, and a cheetah.

Thank you,

Aleah Human

Dear Santa,

My name is Isabella. I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a castle, a doll, and a tablet.

Thank you,

Isabella Lloyd

Dear Santa,

My name is Adam. I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a playset house with people and neighbors and a Christmas tree.

Thank you,

Adam Petrey

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaac. I am 6 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a dirt bike, an iPhone X, and a PS5.

Thank you,

Isaac Robinson

Dear Santa,

My name is Patimae. I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want some presents, a unicorn, and an iPhone.

Thank you,

Patimae Taylor

Dear Santa,

My name is Justin. I am 5 years old. I am in Kindergarten at Winfield Elementary.

For Christmas, I want a baby yoda, a Mandalorian costume, and a star trooper.

Thank you,

Justin Trammell

Dear Santa Claus, My name is Collin Barnett and I am 6 years old. I am in kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. This year I have been really good and it would be great if you could bring me 2 max cars, a skateboard, a computer, and a game. Thank you, Santa. You are the best!

Hi Santa. My name is Millie Carson and I am 6 years old. I am in kindergarten and go to the great school of Robbins Elementary. This year I have been really good and it would be super if you could bring me a phone, Apple earbuds, a baby doll, and please bring my sister some beads to make bracelets. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!

Dear Santa, My name is Jayla Cloyd and I am 5 years old. I am in kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. This year I have been really good and it would be great if you could bring me a cat that moves with a controller and another elf on the shelf that will not leave. Thank you Santa.

Dear Santa Claus, My name is Elise Housley and I am 5 years old. I am in kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been really good this year. It would be super if you could bring me these things this year: a unicorn, barbies, pop-its, LOLs, and Polly Pockets. Thank you Santa. You are the greatest!

Hi Santa. My name is Kimber Janik and I am 6 years old. I am in kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. This year I have been really, really nice and it would be super great if you could bring me a phone case, a red turtleneck dress, and some chip clips for my sister. Thank you Santa and please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves thank you for me.

Dear Santa Claus, My name is Rhett Lawson and I am 6 years old. I am in kindergarten at Robbins Elementary This year I have been really good. Could you please bring me 2 log trucks, 2 bull dozers, 2 dump trucks, and 3 workers. Thank you Santa. You are the best Santa ever!

Hi Santa Claus, My name is Jada Mills and I am 5 years old. I go to school at Robbins Elementary, and I am in kindergarten. I have been really good and it would be super if you could bring me these things this year: a picture with you and a puppy. I promise to draw you a picture and be nice to people. Thank you Santa. You’re the greatest Santa ever! Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hi.

Dear Santa Claus, My name is Arabella Newport and I am 6 years old. I go to the great school of Robbins Elementary and I have been very good this year. Could you please brings me a barbie doll truck, a doll, a pretend ice cream mountain, a pretend mermaid doll, a new backpack, and a new coat. Also I would like to take a picture with you. Thank you Santa. I love you. Also tell Mrs. Claus and the elves that I love them too!

Hello Santa, My name is Siler Shafer and I am 5 years old. I am in kindergarten and go to Robbins Elementary. This year I have been really good and super nice. Can you please bring me a motorbike, toys, some Batman and Spiderman toys. Thank you Santa. You are the best!

Dear Santa Claus, My name is Kaylee Soloe. I am 5 years old. I am in kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. This year I have been really good and it would be great if you could bring me a toy car, an armoire for my jewelry, a necklace for my sister, a toy doll, a toy present with an elf that pops up, and a toy Santa that sings. Thank you Santa. Please tell the elves and Mrs. Claus thank you for me.

Hi Santa. My name is Rodrick Terry and I am 6 years old. I am in kindergarten at Robbins school. This year I have been really good and it would be great if you could bring me these things for Christmas this year: a mustage, a motorcycle, Pokemon cards, and toys. Thank you Santa. You are the best Santa ever!

Dear Santa, My name is Granger Thompson. I am 6 years old. I am in kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. This year I’ve been reallly good and it would be super nice if you could bring me a Nintendo Switch, a Christmas tree, and a new pacifier for my baby sister. Thank you Santa.

Dear Santa Claus, My name is Bentlee Webb and I am 6 years old. I go to Robbins school, and I have been really good this year. Could you bring me a remote control car and a Paw Patrol car. Thank you. You’re the best Santa!

Dear Santa,

My name is Kacie Newport. I have been good this year. Please bring me a horsie and everyone else in my family something also.

I love you,

Kacie Newport

Dear Santa,

My name is Canaan Lloyd. I was good this year. Please bring me a motorcycle.

Thank You,

Canaan Lloyd

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia Coil. I would like to have some fidgets. See you at Christmas.

Sincerely,

Sophia Coil

Dear Santa,

My name is Bradlee Waters. I like Santa. I would like a blue power ranger please. I will give you some chocolate cookies on a plate.

Love you,

Bradlee Waters

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli West. Please bring me a Minion toy and a Dragon Ball Sayla Blue Gogeta Figure.

Thank You,

Eli West

Dear Santa,

My name is Raylee Martin. I have been very good. Please bring me a mermaid car and bring my little brother Trooper a spiderman. He has been good also.

Thank You,

Raylee Martin

Dear Santa,

My name is Xavier Davis. My mommy is wrapping a lot of presents. I have been good this year. Please bring me a Chase car with a motorcycle.

Thank You,

Xavier Davis

Dear Santa,

My name is Noah Underwood. I cleaned my room and have tried to be good. Please bring me some Legos.

Thank You,

Noah Underwood

Dear Santa,

My name is Jackson Newport. I have been pretty good this year. Please bring me a teddy bear, hot wheels, and a hot tub. I live in a white and brown house.

Love You,

Jackson Newport

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie Roden. I miss you. I love you. You’re my favorite person in the world next to mom. Please bring me a doll house. I love your reindeers too.

Wyatt Boyatt

Dear Santa,

I would like a lego robot and some super heroes and a Captain America shield and that’s all.

Love, Wyatt

Kamryn Brazzeal

Dear Santa,

I want an LOL doll and slime and a good Christmas. Oh, and an American Girl doll.

Love, Kamryn

Kayden Brazzeal

Dear Santa,

I wish for LOL dolls, Nintendo Switch, and pop its.

Love, Kayden

Shaelynn Butler

Dear Santa,

I want an Xbox and a Nintendo Switch and a new guitar. I would also like a horse. For my nana I want a Gladiator, a side by side, and a four wheeler.

Love, Shaelynn

Carly Byrge

Dear Santa,

I want Barbie dolls and new hamster.

Love, Carly

Genesis Chitwood

Dear Santa,

I want a pug puppy and that’s it, and maybe a phone.

Love, Genesis

Moriah Crabtree

Dear Santa,

I want a little cute puppy and one thousand dollars and an elf on the shelf.

Love, Moriah

Aytumn Howard

Dear Santa,

I would like a new kitty cat and new shoes and baby toys for my little sister.

Love, Aytumn

Hayden Jeffers

Dear Santa,

I would like an American Girl doll and box of pop its. I also want a Roblox gift card.

Love, Hayden J.

Tyson Miller

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas new handles for my game and for my grandma to not be sick. Also, a new phone.

Love, Tyson

Zarieth Peters

Dear Santa,

I would to have some clothes and some zombie games.

Love, Zarieth

Dalton Phillips

Dear Santa,

I would a puppy and that’s it.

Love, Dalton

Ryder Watson

Dear Santa,

I want a trampoline, a bunny rabbit, a box of pop its, a jumbo pop it, and video games.

Love, Ryder

I love You,

Charlie Roden

Dear Santa,

My name is Sadie Newport. I have been sharing my toys. All I want for Christmas is a Rainbow unicorn with wings and can fly like your reindeer.

I love You,

Sadie Newport

Dear Santa,

My name is Briley Cochran. I have been good this year. I want Barbie Dolls and cars.

Thank You,

Briley Cochran

Dear Santa,

My name is Maggie Gibson. I have ben good this year. Please bring me a doll house, a pool, and a baby doll. Please bring mommy, daddy, and sisters something also.

Thank You,

Maggie Gibson

Dear Santa,

My name is Kensleigh Smith. Merry Christmas Santa. I love you. Please bring me a real Phone. I will leave you some good, tasty cookies.

I love you,

Kensleigh Smith

Dear Santa,

My name is Brooklyn Stephens. I have been very good this year. Please bring me a Barbie. Also please bring my mom a bracelet because she doesn’t have one and she is beautiful. I love you and your elves.

Love,

Brooklyn Stephens

Hello Santa

Am I back on the good list? I hope so. For Christmas I want some animals please. Safari animals, America animals, and aquarium toys. I also want ice age animals and lion guard too. And Henry hugglemonster. Please bring korb a car.

Thanks santa

Love kable Jeffers

Age 5

Hello Santa I’m korbyn Jeffers and I’m 2. So my mom is helping me write this letter. I would like some cars and a big truck. I also like tonka and caterpillar. A football and basketball. And a new jumpoline.

Thanks santa

Love korbyn Jeffers

Ps: I’ll leave you some oreos and milk

Dear Santa,

I want a big hot wheels set and remote control car thing. My sister and brothers want some toys too.

From Malachi E.

Dear Santa,

I want an L OL dollhouse. I love you Santa.

From Xarayah

Dear Santa,

I love you. I can’t wait for you to bring presents for me and my family. I know you love cookies and milk. I’m gonna leave you some out.

From Saevyn Swann

Dear Santa,

I would like a ATV, Pokemon, and legos.

From Justice

Dear Santa,

I want a babydoll. I have been good for mommy and papaw. Ho Ho Ho. I love you!

From Cheyenne

Dear Santa,

My name is Brennon Chitwood. I would like a Nintendo Switch, new 4wheeler, and a doctor set to practice helping people. Please get my sister a set of LOL dolls and a cooking set please. I’m sorry for being mean. Do you want a cookie?

From Brennon Chitwood

Dear Santa,

I really would like to get a hand controll RC, dinosaur with trucks, nerf gun, toy cars, emoji plushie, baseball stuff, a copy car toy, and a punching bag. Thank you so much!

From Malachi R.

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is my toy pop-it that got stolen at school.

From Emma Watson

Dear Santa,

I have been good to my mommy. I want Barbies, pop its, new barbie clothes, and I want a horse. I want a Christmas tree. I want more barbie shoes.

From Kessa Rash

Dear Santa,

Can I please have blues toys and ballerina clothes. Tell mrs. Claus I said hi! Thank you! P.S. Lego toys too please. XOXO

From Julia Crabtree

Dear Santa, my name is Cam and I am 5 years old. I am in Mr. Travis’s Kindergarten class. I want a baby pet bull (cow), a Playstation 5. Will you brin gmy brother a new phone. I will leave you some milk and cookies by my fireplace for you to eat.

Love, Camdyn Cotton

Dear Santa, my name is Madison and I would like a pink and blue bear for Christmas. I would like a small dog.

Thank You Santa, Madison

Dear Santa, I want a drone for Christmas and one more thing. 100 popits for my colloection. Please get my brother a toy with cocomelon on it with a toy phone. Bring my sister Khloe a scary doll and a not real unicorn fo rmy other sister Bailey. Daddy needs a motorcyle and mommy wants some pretty jewelry. I will leave cookies and milk for you under the tree or on the couch.

Love, Weston Karter Goodman

Dear Santa, I want for Christmas something big. I also want a new collar for my dog and a new sweater too, Please. I want lots of presents under our beautiful Christmas tree. I know that I am asking for a lot this year but I want the presents to be for everyone in my family. I want you to leave Marley a special gift from me. She is my best friend and always will be. I want a new baby doll and barbies. I love you reindeer so much and I love you too Santa.

Love, Abigail Jones

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas, I only have a few things on my list. 1. Dino Fury Megazord 2. Red Power Ranger 3. Dino Fury Morpher. I promise to leave you plenty of cookies and milk out.

Love, Gunnar Butts

Dear Santa, I would like a squishmellow, Barbies, Barbie clothes and Barbie Christmas stuff a playstation 5 would be great but I will take a PS4. I would also like a glow in the dark pillow and blanket. A pair of roller skates would be pretty cool too, so would a hoverboard. I would like a diary that has a lock on it, a hoodie with flowers on it, and a Roblox gift card.

Love, McKinley

Dear Santa, I would like you to bring me a virtual Reality game A bunch of cars with a racetrack and all of the paw patrols. Can you bring toy for my baby brother Granger, he is almost 4 months old.

Love, Hunter (spyhackers)

Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl this year. I would like to ask for a Barbie Dream House. I already have a Barbie house but I want the one with 2 slides. Babydolls are my favorite. I wold like 3 new dolls, please, please don’t forget mommy and mamaw. Daddy needs some new clothes and a big bike to ride with me. Lucas needs a new truck. I want a new bike and a Barbie Camper. Thanks Santa, your the best!

Love, Lakhan West

Dear Santa, This year for Christmas, I only have a few things on my list. 1. Dino Fury Megazord 2. Red Power Ranger 3. Dino Fury Morpher. I promise to leave you plenty of cookies and milk out.

Love, Gunnar Butts

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton Pendergrass and I am six years old. I am in Mrs. Epperson’s First grade classroom. I have been a very good boy this year. I would like to have a Minecraft Dungeons video game, dinosaurs, and some new action figures. I also would like to have a Gorilla Grodd actions figure and a Imaginext snake figure. Please bring my sister Harper some new Barbie dolls and don’t forget my Mommy. I love her so much and she needs a nice present too. I will leave you milk and cookies on the fireplace. I will also leave you a chocolate cupcake for dessert.

Love, Easton Pendergrass

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper Pendergrass and I am three years old. I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a big Barbie doll and jeep for my dolls. I also want a Nerf gun so I can shoot my brother Easton. Please bring him a Nerf gun too, so we can play together. I also want to baby dolls and two beds for them. I will leave you milk and cookies on the fireplace.

Love, Harper Pendergrass

Dear Santa, My name is Gardner and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch, gum, and board games. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. From Gardner West

Dear Santa,

I want a teddy bear, penguin, moose, fox, coconut, orange, blueberry.

From,

Reegan Jeffers

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. For Christmas, I would like to have a Barbie Dream house car that I can ride in. A Barbie house so I can put my Barbies in. Also, I would like to have a play kitchen. Bring my bubby, Tatum, a dinosaur. I also want Grinch stuff. I will leave you milk and cookies.

From,

Kaezleigh Day

Dear Santa,

I want a toy chainsaw, an orange toolbox, a pop-up gun target, money, and an iTunes gift card. I will leave you milk and cookies on the fireplace.

From,

Kaceton Strunk

Dear Santa,

I love you! I want two dream seeker fairies. I also want gymnastic clothes for my big doll, Barbie gymnastic, and a switch with games. I want a cry baby and a pet purse. JoJo baby dolls would be cool too. I love Christmas and Mrs. Clause!

From,

Cali Boyatt

Dear Santa,

I am five years old and in Kindergarten at HES. I have been very good this year. I would like a bicycle, barbies, Paw Patrol, and Frozen toys. My little sister Amelia wants a Minnie Mouse toy. I will leave you milk and cookies.

From,

Jolee Manis

Dear Santa,

I want some new books, that my Mom and I can read. I would love some board games. A Nintendo switch so that I can play Mario Kart (my fav), and maybe a surprise for my cat Daisy Kate. She deserves a present too. My Elf Pearl really needs some friends. And something that I can use to prank my teacher, Mrs. Sonni, with. And Lastly, a pink remote-control car.

P.S. Don’t tell Mrs. Sonni

From,

Evie Hutson

Dear Santa,

My name is Gage Griffin and I’m 6 years old. What I would like for Christmas is… Bigger dinos, tiny man, some race cars, a gun, a ball, T-Rex game, Ninja Turtles, Hulk, Spider-Man, a cell phone, a horse, goats, and a truck.

From,

Gage Griffin

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Could you please send me a Super Colossal T-Rex, a Mosasaurus, a camp Cretaceous Ankiyosaurus plushy, Playdoh, dinosaur coloring book.

From,

Abel Carson

Dear Santa,

I would like a red special yoyo for Christmas. I would also like a baby doll with a bed and chair. Thank you Santa. I hope all the little girls and boys get what they ask for.

From,

Cypris Letner

Dear Santa,

I have tried very hard to be a good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like drone, a remote control helicopter, basketball shoes, a new basketball, three Nintendo Switch games, and anything I can fly would be good! I would also really love a new tree house out in my yard- my daddy could probably help you with that. Also, if you could bring my little sister, Aree, a baby kitty cat. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

P.S. A PS4 or a Hoverboard would be awesome!

From,

Conlee Jeffers

Dear Santa:

I would like a doll and a doll house also, a Lego Set. Please bring my sister some toys too, she’s been good.

Bowen Smallwood

Dear Santa:

Please send me a diary with a lock and key. I’d also like a baby that closes eyes when it goes to sleep. Please bring Layne a new Elf and a Santa toy too.

Cameron Baird

Dear Santa:

I would like a Baby Alive. I’d also like a new Barbie and a Barbie house. Please bring my brother and sisters some nice things too, they’ve been really good.

Haven Cotton

Dear Santa:

Please bring a pet piggy a pink one if you have it. I’d like a big ball pit full of balls.

Willow Bender

Dear Santa:

Please bring me an Elsa Doll and an Else microphone. If you have an Elsa phone, I’d like one of those. Please bring Willow a squishy ball.

Patience Ellis

Dear Santa:

Please bring me a Big Red Monster Truck. I’d also like a big ball pit with a lot of balls. Please bring Zaden a big toy shark with huge teeth.

Easton Gibson

Dear Santa:

Please bring me a baby doll with some doll clothes and a house. I’d also like a new Barbie and a Barbie Jeep. Please bring Kade a big monster truck, he’s been good too.

Kynzlee Carr

Dear Santa:

A Huggy Wuggy and a big set of Legos. I’d also like some new cars and trucks. I’ve been very good.

Colton Byrge

Dear Santa:

I would like a dress, some high heels and a tiara. I’d also like an Elsa Doll. Please bring my brothers and sisters nice things too.

Heaven Ellis

Dear Santa:

Please bring me a big shark with sharp teeth. A remote-control monster truck. Please bring Julia a new doll and my brother some nice toys too.

Maverick Crabtree

Dear Santa:

Please bring me a fast race car, I really like purple. I’d also like a new Lego Set. Please bring my brother a Lego set too, he’s been good too.

Christopher Kidd

Dear Santa:

Please bring me a big race car with a tall track. I’d also like a big ball pit. I’ve been very good.

Brayden Newport

Dear Santa:

I would like a toy truck, a red one if you have it. I’d also like some new batman guys and a basketball.

Luke Edwards

Dear Santa:

Please bring me a new baby doll. I’d also like some new clothes for her. I’d also like a new Barbie with a Barbie Jeep.

Kambryn Phillips

Dear Santa:

I would like a Paw Patrol set and a Scooby Doo Doll.

Tiffiany Abbott

Dear Santa:

Please bring me a Barbie Dream House and a new Barbie with a horse and shoes.

Maddy Jennings

Dear Santa:

For Christmas I would like a new make-up set. I would also like a new baby doll and an umbrella. Please bring my sisters some nice toys too, they’ve both been good.

Hailyn Marlar

Dear Santa,

How has it been in the North? Hop it’s been fantastic! How is Donner and Rudolph? I would really like an apple pen, hoverboard, airpods, Iphone, $300. figets, like a tie dye blue, pink, and white square pop-it, a yellow nehdo than color change to green. I also wish to have a white Christmas.

Lydia Griffith

Dear Santa,

I would like 2K21 and a Derrick Henry signed jersey, please. I hope for a Holly Jolly Christmas and 99 dollars.

From your friend,

Houston Carroll

Dear Santa,

How are you feeling? Can I please have bakugan cards, and can I please have Pokemon? And can I please have Yougioh.

Thank you,

Baylen Miller

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a hover board. How are the raindeer? Tell Rudolph I said hi. I hope me and my family have a good Christmas eve and a good Christmas. And tell all of the other rain deer I said hi. And today I have three more days until my birthday, and I hope I get a lot of presents. And when it is my birthday, I will have seven more days till Christmas.

Thank you,

Kimber Smith

Dear Santa,

I would really like a PS5, a RC truck, new tablet, Nintendo or a computer, cute little kitty, cute little puppy, hoverboard, Fortnite gift card, nedo figet, Ruby, please. May I have a new controller, money, paint, a bunch of candy, fortnite action figures, new phone, army bear, pool, Gummy bear, bulldozer, RC car, Peter Rabbit. Please may I have this?

Love,

Xavier Overton

Dear Santa,

I would like to have Madden 22, please. I want to know how Rudolph is doing. I would like to have a signed jersey by Derrick Henry, and Robux.

Your friend, love truly,

Samson Ross

Dear Santa,

How are you? Hope you are doing goo. For Christmas I’d absolutely love a new trampoline, some Air Force 1s. The thing I want most is the whole world to have the best Christmas ever!

Yours truly,

Silas Terry

Dear Santa,

I would like a computer and slime and a bunny and all the stuff for the bunny and an ipad and putty and 1 million robux and 300 dollars and stress balls.

Your friend,

Faith Wagner

