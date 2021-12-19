Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 1

Prize winners
The winners of the Independent Herald’s “Letters to Santa” random drawing were Leah June Allen and Kable Jeffers. Leah is the 3-year-old daughter of Samantha Lloyd and Casey Allen, and a Head Start student at Fairview. Kable is the 5-year-old son of Derrick and Amber Jeffers.
Dear Santa, my name is Leah June Allen and I’ve been a very good girl this year, well mostly. This year I would like a real baby doll, a Barbie doll, a Barbie car, cowboy boots like philip, and a unicorn.
Merry Christmas,
Leah June Allen
Age 3
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt Cole Vanover. I am 3 years old. For Christmas I would like a toy gun and a toy puppy that walks. Thank you. I love you Santa.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
My name is Joshlyn Vanover. I am 1.5 years old. For Christmas I would like a singing Cocomelon toy please. It’s my favorite show. Thank you.
Love Joshlyn
hi my name is zaylee im 4 yrs old i would like for you to bring me a baby doll that talks ,lights up,and goes to sleep,thats all thank you please remember my brother and sister
hi my name is jayden im 2 yrs old i would like santa to bring me a baby doll ,horsey, dont forget the other good boys and girls.
hi my name is zander im 6 yrs old could you please bring me a police car,handcuffs,whistle,gun,police hat,and police shoes i will leave you some milk and cookies if my sisters dont eat them thank you love zander
hi my name is wyatt im 1 yr old would you bring me some toy trucks,teething toys,muscial toys thank you, dont forget my brother hes 2 yrs old hes not been very good but bring him a toy anyways thank you
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a cat with a bath tub and a towel. Merry Christmas and I love you.
Jayla Cloyd
Age 5
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Janson Adkins and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a bugs bunny toy, Sonic the hedgehog, a Christmas tree for my room, a toy farm set, and a toy dirt bike track.
Thank you,
Jansen Adkins
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Blaine Cash and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a Sonic the hedgehog, Tails, Amy, Knuckles, and Dr. Eggman action figure, Spiderman toys, Miraculous Ladybug, and a new Sonic game for my Nintendo switch.
Thank you,
Blaine Cash
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Braylin Day and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a tablet, remote control truck, a phone, tractor, and a play car.
Thank you,
Braylin Day
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Sallie Diamond and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me Barbies, a talking baby, a baby doll stroller, a talking purse, and a Barbie camper with a closet that opens.
Thank you,
Sallie Diamond
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Jaxon Byrge and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a dirt bike, a dinosaur set, Space Jam toys, Batman toys, and a Black Panther toy.
Thank you,
Jaxon Byrge
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Charlie Gilliand and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a reindeer, a farm playset, a Bluey house, a necklace and a doll house.
Thank you,
Charlie Gilliand
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Teddy Goad and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a magic playset, a play kitchen, baby dolls, a sonic plush animal, and a pogo stick.
Thank you,
Teddy Goad
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Gavin King and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a Play Station 5, a plushie, an iphone 13, a fidget spinner, a monkey noodle, and some kinetic sand.
Thank you,
Gavin King
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Cooper Lowe and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a Sonic the hedgehog and Dr. Eggman action figure, a Hulk action figure, and some Space Jam toys.
Thank you,
Cooper Lowe
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Landon Lowe and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a new gold necklace, a new bike, a new car for my dad, a baby yoda, lego set, and a new four wheeler.
Thank you,
Landon Lowe
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Ethan Mason and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me Sonic the hedgehog and knuckles toy, a Spiderman set, a dinosaur set, and a Bugs Bunny.
Thank you,
Ethan Mason
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Charley Williams and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me reborn twins dolls, a slime kit, a baby yoda, and a Hoola hoop.
Thank you,
Charley Williams
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Hezekiah Winnie and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me some Pokémon cards, a hoover board, a phone, train set, and a remote control car.
Thank you,
Hezekiah Winnie
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Athena Yaden and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a baby and a stroller, some pop its, a baby Yoda, a pogo stick, and some Barbie dolls.
Thank you,
Athena Yaden
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Bentlee Cash and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me some Pokémon cards and a binder to put them in, an iphone, a Treasure X treasure box, and a 6X6 rubics cube .
Thank you,
Bentlee Cash
Dear Santa, My name is Amelia and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a little red car, Mario Kart Hot Wheels, and everything. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Amelia West
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Bella and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a big doll, a big Buzz Lightyear, and a horse for my sister. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Isabella Tegarden
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Luke and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a pirate ship, Fortnite, and GTA5. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Luke Johnson
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Carlie and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a Barbie doll house, brother and sister baby dolls, and a pink skateboard. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Carlie Bush
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Trooper and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas I would like a pistol, a monster truck, and scissors. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Trooper Litton
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Austin and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch, a remote control car, and a skateboard. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Austin Chambers
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Waylon and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like Mom’s wish, new pants, and a new shirt. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Waylon Green
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Louie and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch for me, A Nintendo Switch for my brother so we can play together, and a skateboard. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Lucas Ellis
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Jane and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like an Lol Doll House with dolls, a snow globe, finger nail polish, and teacher stuff. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Jane Marcum
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Kyle and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and my sister has been naughty this year. For Christmas, I would like Godzilla, a concrete truck, and a radio. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Kyle West
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Sadie and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas I would ike a Nintendo Switch, a Miko robot, and a snow globe. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Sadie Boyatt
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Colton and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like Legos, a jersey, and a robot. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Colton King
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Kaidon and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a beast, a Mosasaurus, and a Godzilla beast. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Kaidon Boyd
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Gabe and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a bow & arrow, Legos, and Godzilla. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Gabriel Reed
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Keleigh and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like an iPhone, an LOL house, and Barbies. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Keleigh Henson
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Declan and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a robot, a Slenderman costume, and an alien. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Declan Armstrong
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Florina and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like marbles, a pop-it, and a watch. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Florina Cooper
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Major and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a car, a Halo costume, and an Iron Man. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Major “Hiccup Hatic” Hill
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Zaygan and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a Monster Truck, a motorcycle, and a remote control car. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Zaygan Sexton
OES
Dear Santa, My name is Jaxie and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a unicorn, 10 Lol dolls, and a Nintendo Switch. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Jaxie Hughett
OES
Marley Baird
Dear Santa,
My name is Marley Baird. I am 6 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Gabby Dollhouse,
2. LOL Doll (5 of them)
3. Elf Reindeer.
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Marley
Jack Blevins
Dear Santa,
My name is Jack. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Huggy Wuggy
2. Hoverboard
3. Puppy
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Jack
Emmy Bridges
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmy. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Desk
2. Emmy stuffed animal (that looks like me)
3. Skateboard
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Emmy
Aleyah Carson
Dear Santa,
My name is Aleyah. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Make-up
2. LOL Doll
3. Baby doll
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Aleyah
Kru Foust
Dear Santa,
My name is Kru. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Rainbow
2. Fluffy Bear
3. Reindeer for my Elf.
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Kru
Shealee Hodges
Dear Santa,
My name is Shealee. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Piano
2. Barbie House
3. Barbie Van
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Shealee
Marron Laxton
Dear Santa,
My name is Marron. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Pop Gun
2. Crayons
3. Nerf Gun
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Marron
Brynlee Martin
Dear Santa,
My name is Brynlee. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Baby Doll
2. Chapstick
3. LOL Doll
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Brynlee
Carson McColloch
Dear Santa,
My name is Carson. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Legos
2. Tablet
3. Car
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Carson
Abrianna Neal
Dear Santa,
My name is Abrianna. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Hoverboard
2. Unicorn Mask
3. Pink little rocks
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Abrianna
Colton Orick
Dear Santa,
My name is Colton. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Huggy Wuggy baby
2. “Colton” stuffed animal (that looks like me)
3. Baby Yoda
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Colton
Jacob Orick
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacob. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. King Ghidorah
2. Baby Yoda
3. Huggy Wuggy
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Jacob
Klein Poore
Dear Santa,
My name is Klein. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Pop-It
2. Puppy
3. Toy Gym
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Klein
Grayden Potter
Dear Santa,
My name is Grayden. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Bow and Arrow
2. Dozer
3. Bicycle
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Grayden
Charlee Russ
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlee. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for
1. LOL Dog
2. LOL Doll
3. Clothes
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Charlee
Dustin Thompson
Dear Santa,
My name is Dustin. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Stuffed Animal Dog
2. Stuffed Animal Sun
3. Mini horse-power remote control shark
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Dustin
Breckon West
Dear Santa,
My name is Breckon. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Darthmaul Light Saber
2. Baby Yoda
3. PlayStation Cards
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Breckon
Connor West
Dear Santa,
My name is Connor. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Foosball
2. Cat
3. Book
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Connor
Prayli West
Dear Santa,
My name is Prayli. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:
1. Piano
2. Barbie House
3. Barbie Van
I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From,
Prayli
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason and I am 6 years old.
I have been very nice this year. For Christmas, please bring me toy tanks,
trains, Lego pirate, science stuff, and toy blasters. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Mason
Dear Santa,
My name is Cadee and I am 5 years old.
This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a big Barbie house,
Barbie dolls, Elf on the Shelf, new ornament, and a toy bear. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Cadee
Dear Santa,
My name is Haylee and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie doll, new pet animal, new dress, and a new toy
Dog. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Haylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Rayleigh and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me an Elf on the Shelf, play kitchen, baby doll play house, and
a baby that cries. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Rayleigh
Dear Santa,
My name is Braylee and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a puppy, toy, and a real kitten too. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Braylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Kanin and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a skate board, big toy dog, stuffed Sponge Bob, stuffed
Patrick, stuffed Squidward. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Kanin
Dear Santa,
My name is Roxanna and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a dog, stuffed owl toy, and new Barbies.
Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Roxanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Gannon and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a talking snowman and 5 dogs. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Gannon
Dear Santa,
My name is Cooper and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a pool, toy kitchen with food, and a Christmas Tree
for my bedroom. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Cooper
Dear Santa,
My name is Braden and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me motorcycle, four-wheeler, Mine Craft shirt, toys,
and a Jack in the box. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Braden
Dear Santa,
My name is Madison and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a dog, skateboard, Barbie Doll House, and dolls.
Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Madison
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring an Elf on the Shelf, skateboard, playdough, and Lego’s.
Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a toy dog, pet rabbit, and a cage for the rabbit.
Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Easton
Dear Santa,
My name is Tyson and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a Lego Abomination, Elf on the Shelf, sleeping bag, and
new bed covers. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Tyson
Dear Santa,
My name is Jax and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a teddy bear, hot wheels cars, a puzzle, and a
Snoopy dog. Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Jax
Dear Santa,
My name is Anna and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.
For Christmas, please bring me a baby Yoda, big LOL doll, pet dog, and a stuffed animal.
Thank you.
Merry Christmas,
Anna
Dear Santa,
My name is Aria Miller, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a bicycle with Elsa on it, an Elsa and Ana house, bring my mommy a purple bicycle, and bring my daddy a blue bicycle. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Aria
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley Monroe, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a Nintendo Switch, bring my daddy chargers for his phone, and bring my mamaw lots of chocolate. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
My name is Cameron Stephens, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a monster truck, an airplane, bring Autumn barbie dolls, bring Hunter a monster truck, bring Avah a toy, bring daddy a knife and mommy a book. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies, milk, and Scooby snacks for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
My name is Emory West, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a yo-yo, a doll, bring mommy a new puppy, bring daddy a big buck, bring Jaylen a doll, and Waylon a baby toy. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Emory
Dear Santa,
My name is Immanuel Munoz-Dykes, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a Batman toy, a Batman Lego Robot, and bring my mommy a fishing pole. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies and milk and pizza for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Immanuel
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyndall Massey, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a ball pit, barbies, bring my daddy new work stuff, bring my mommy more perfume with a bow on it, and Journee needs some diapers and milk. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Kyndall
Dear Santa,
My name is Maylee Douglas, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a doll, a playhouse, a doll that talks, bring Maddie a baby Yoda shirt, bring Macy new boots, bring mommy new shoes and daddy a new shirt. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Maylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Trinity Wagner, I am 5 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a carriage, a stuffed animal, an Elsa doll, bring my mommy earrings and a ring, my daddy, and my brother Tyson a trampoline, and Lexi a new boyfriend. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Trinity
Dear Santa,
My name is Avah Gayheart, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a bicycle, some toys, a baby sister, bring my mommy some cooking stuff, and bring my daddy some tools. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Avah
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacob Jeffers, I am 5 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a car, a truck, bring mommy makeup and daddy a black ring, bring Adriona and Brinley new makeup, and Thomas and Payden new remotes for their TVs because they lose keep losing them. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out reindeer food, chili, and soda to drink for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoey Cotton, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a princess carriage, a baby doll, some boots, bring mommy makeup and a dress, bring Aleigh a new iPhone, and Evelyn a baby toy. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Zoey
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyhsen Chitwood, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a car that goes up walls, a book, a frog for mommy, a new iPhone for daddy, my brother a car, my sister a necklace, my big brother a game, and my baby brother a tiny car. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out macaroni, fish food, and water for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Kyhsen
Dear Santa,
My name is Kasen Roysden, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a bike and a kid rhino, bring Logan a toy remote, bring Rowdy a CoComelon car, bring Austin a new truck, and bring mommy candle warmer was. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out milk and cookies and reindeer treats for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Kasen
Dear Santa,
My name is Evan Sexton, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like Jurassic Park Legos and Bakugans. Bring mommy a necklace, heart earrings, and a ring and bring daddy some tools cause his car broke down on a bumpy road. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out lettuce and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Evan
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley Pennington, I am 5 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a dirt bike. Bring Emma a dinosaur, make mommy a princess, and bring daddy a new truck. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out deer meat and Gatorade for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Bentley
Dear Santa,
My name is Carley Duncan, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a big Barbie camper, a new dress, bring mommy and daddy new work clothes, bring sissy new school clothes, bring my brother new clothes, and bring my mamaw new work clothes because hers are ripped. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Carley
Dear Santa,
My name is Tyler Phillips, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really a doll, a choo-choo train, bring my mommy a big bunny, bring daddy a snowman, and bring sissy a purse. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!
Have a safe trip!
Love,
Tyler
Dear Santa,
My name is Kara Lawson. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie Doll Dreamhouse, a doll camper, and a drone please.
Thank You
Dear Santa,
My name is Millena Ellis. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie Please.
Thank you
Dear Santa,
My name is Marrissa Morgan. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a doll and a unicorn please.
Thank you
Dear Santa,
My name is Marvion Tipton. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a bicycle, boots, and a necklace please.
Thank you