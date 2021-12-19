Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 1

Prize winners

The winners of the Independent Herald’s “Letters to Santa” random drawing were Leah June Allen and Kable Jeffers. Leah is the 3-year-old daughter of Samantha Lloyd and Casey Allen, and a Head Start student at Fairview. Kable is the 5-year-old son of Derrick and Amber Jeffers.

Dear Santa, my name is Leah June Allen and I’ve been a very good girl this year, well mostly. This year I would like a real baby doll, a Barbie doll, a Barbie car, cowboy boots like philip, and a unicorn.

Merry Christmas,

Leah June Allen

Age 3

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt Cole Vanover. I am 3 years old. For Christmas I would like a toy gun and a toy puppy that walks. Thank you. I love you Santa.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

My name is Joshlyn Vanover. I am 1.5 years old. For Christmas I would like a singing Cocomelon toy please. It’s my favorite show. Thank you.

Love Joshlyn

hi my name is zaylee im 4 yrs old i would like for you to bring me a baby doll that talks ,lights up,and goes to sleep,thats all thank you please remember my brother and sister

hi my name is jayden im 2 yrs old i would like santa to bring me a baby doll ,horsey, dont forget the other good boys and girls.

hi my name is zander im 6 yrs old could you please bring me a police car,handcuffs,whistle,gun,police hat,and police shoes i will leave you some milk and cookies if my sisters dont eat them thank you love zander

hi my name is wyatt im 1 yr old would you bring me some toy trucks,teething toys,muscial toys thank you, dont forget my brother hes 2 yrs old hes not been very good but bring him a toy anyways thank you

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a cat with a bath tub and a towel. Merry Christmas and I love you.

Jayla Cloyd

Age 5

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Janson Adkins and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a bugs bunny toy, Sonic the hedgehog, a Christmas tree for my room, a toy farm set, and a toy dirt bike track.

Thank you,

Jansen Adkins

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Blaine Cash and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a Sonic the hedgehog, Tails, Amy, Knuckles, and Dr. Eggman action figure, Spiderman toys, Miraculous Ladybug, and a new Sonic game for my Nintendo switch.

Thank you,

Blaine Cash

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Braylin Day and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a tablet, remote control truck, a phone, tractor, and a play car.

Thank you,

Braylin Day

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Sallie Diamond and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me Barbies, a talking baby, a baby doll stroller, a talking purse, and a Barbie camper with a closet that opens.

Thank you,

Sallie Diamond

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Jaxon Byrge and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a dirt bike, a dinosaur set, Space Jam toys, Batman toys, and a Black Panther toy.

Thank you,

Jaxon Byrge

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Charlie Gilliand and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a reindeer, a farm playset, a Bluey house, a necklace and a doll house.

Thank you,

Charlie Gilliand

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Teddy Goad and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a magic playset, a play kitchen, baby dolls, a sonic plush animal, and a pogo stick.

Thank you,

Teddy Goad

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Gavin King and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a Play Station 5, a plushie, an iphone 13, a fidget spinner, a monkey noodle, and some kinetic sand.

Thank you,

Gavin King

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Cooper Lowe and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a Sonic the hedgehog and Dr. Eggman action figure, a Hulk action figure, and some Space Jam toys.

Thank you,

Cooper Lowe

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Landon Lowe and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a new gold necklace, a new bike, a new car for my dad, a baby yoda, lego set, and a new four wheeler.

Thank you,

Landon Lowe

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Ethan Mason and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me Sonic the hedgehog and knuckles toy, a Spiderman set, a dinosaur set, and a Bugs Bunny.

Thank you,

Ethan Mason

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Charley Williams and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me reborn twins dolls, a slime kit, a baby yoda, and a Hoola hoop.

Thank you,

Charley Williams

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Hezekiah Winnie and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me some Pokémon cards, a hoover board, a phone, train set, and a remote control car.

Thank you,

Hezekiah Winnie

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Athena Yaden and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me a baby and a stroller, some pop its, a baby Yoda, a pogo stick, and some Barbie dolls.

Thank you,

Athena Yaden

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Bentlee Cash and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas will you please bring me some Pokémon cards and a binder to put them in, an iphone, a Treasure X treasure box, and a 6X6 rubics cube .

Thank you,

Bentlee Cash

Dear Santa, My name is Amelia and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a little red car, Mario Kart Hot Wheels, and everything. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Amelia West

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Bella and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a big doll, a big Buzz Lightyear, and a horse for my sister. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Isabella Tegarden

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Luke and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a pirate ship, Fortnite, and GTA5. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Luke Johnson

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Carlie and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a Barbie doll house, brother and sister baby dolls, and a pink skateboard. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Carlie Bush

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Trooper and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas I would like a pistol, a monster truck, and scissors. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Trooper Litton

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Austin and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch, a remote control car, and a skateboard. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Austin Chambers

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Waylon and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like Mom’s wish, new pants, and a new shirt. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Waylon Green

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Louie and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch for me, A Nintendo Switch for my brother so we can play together, and a skateboard. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Lucas Ellis

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Jane and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like an Lol Doll House with dolls, a snow globe, finger nail polish, and teacher stuff. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Jane Marcum

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Kyle and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and my sister has been naughty this year. For Christmas, I would like Godzilla, a concrete truck, and a radio. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Kyle West

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Sadie and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas I would ike a Nintendo Switch, a Miko robot, and a snow globe. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Sadie Boyatt

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Colton and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like Legos, a jersey, and a robot. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Colton King

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Kaidon and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a beast, a Mosasaurus, and a Godzilla beast. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Kaidon Boyd

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Gabe and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a bow & arrow, Legos, and Godzilla. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Gabriel Reed

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Keleigh and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like an iPhone, an LOL house, and Barbies. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Keleigh Henson

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Declan and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a robot, a Slenderman costume, and an alien. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Declan Armstrong

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Florina and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like marbles, a pop-it, and a watch. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Florina Cooper

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Major and I am 5 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a car, a Halo costume, and an Iron Man. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Major “Hiccup Hatic” Hill

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Zaygan and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a Monster Truck, a motorcycle, and a remote control car. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Zaygan Sexton

OES

Dear Santa, My name is Jaxie and I am 6 years old. I have been nice this year. For Christmas, I would like a unicorn, 10 Lol dolls, and a Nintendo Switch. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Jaxie Hughett

OES

Marley Baird

Dear Santa,

My name is Marley Baird. I am 6 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Gabby Dollhouse,

2. LOL Doll (5 of them)

3. Elf Reindeer.

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Marley

Jack Blevins

Dear Santa,

My name is Jack. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Huggy Wuggy

2. Hoverboard

3. Puppy

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Jack

Emmy Bridges

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmy. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Desk

2. Emmy stuffed animal (that looks like me)

3. Skateboard

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Emmy

Aleyah Carson

Dear Santa,

My name is Aleyah. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Make-up

2. LOL Doll

3. Baby doll

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Aleyah

Kru Foust

Dear Santa,

My name is Kru. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Rainbow

2. Fluffy Bear

3. Reindeer for my Elf.

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Kru

Shealee Hodges

Dear Santa,

My name is Shealee. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Piano

2. Barbie House

3. Barbie Van

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Shealee

Marron Laxton

Dear Santa,

My name is Marron. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Pop Gun

2. Crayons

3. Nerf Gun

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Marron

Brynlee Martin

Dear Santa,

My name is Brynlee. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Baby Doll

2. Chapstick

3. LOL Doll

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Brynlee

Carson McColloch

Dear Santa,

My name is Carson. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Legos

2. Tablet

3. Car

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Carson

Abrianna Neal

Dear Santa,

My name is Abrianna. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Hoverboard

2. Unicorn Mask

3. Pink little rocks

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Abrianna

Colton Orick

Dear Santa,

My name is Colton. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Huggy Wuggy baby

2. “Colton” stuffed animal (that looks like me)

3. Baby Yoda

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Colton

Jacob Orick

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacob. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. King Ghidorah

2. Baby Yoda

3. Huggy Wuggy

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Jacob

Klein Poore

Dear Santa,

My name is Klein. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Pop-It

2. Puppy

3. Toy Gym

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Klein

Grayden Potter

Dear Santa,

My name is Grayden. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Bow and Arrow

2. Dozer

3. Bicycle

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Grayden

Charlee Russ

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlee. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for

1. LOL Dog

2. LOL Doll

3. Clothes

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Charlee

Dustin Thompson

Dear Santa,

My name is Dustin. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Stuffed Animal Dog

2. Stuffed Animal Sun

3. Mini horse-power remote control shark

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Dustin

Breckon West

Dear Santa,

My name is Breckon. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Darthmaul Light Saber

2. Baby Yoda

3. PlayStation Cards

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Breckon

Connor West

Dear Santa,

My name is Connor. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Foosball

2. Cat

3. Book

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Connor

Prayli West

Dear Santa,

My name is Prayli. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for:

1. Piano

2. Barbie House

3. Barbie Van

I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

From,

Prayli

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason and I am 6 years old.

I have been very nice this year. For Christmas, please bring me toy tanks,

trains, Lego pirate, science stuff, and toy blasters. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Mason

Dear Santa,

My name is Cadee and I am 5 years old.

This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a big Barbie house,

Barbie dolls, Elf on the Shelf, new ornament, and a toy bear. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Cadee

Dear Santa,

My name is Haylee and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie doll, new pet animal, new dress, and a new toy

Dog. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Haylee

Dear Santa,

My name is Rayleigh and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me an Elf on the Shelf, play kitchen, baby doll play house, and

a baby that cries. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Rayleigh

Dear Santa,

My name is Braylee and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a puppy, toy, and a real kitten too. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Braylee

Dear Santa,

My name is Kanin and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a skate board, big toy dog, stuffed Sponge Bob, stuffed

Patrick, stuffed Squidward. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Kanin

Dear Santa,

My name is Roxanna and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a dog, stuffed owl toy, and new Barbies.

Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Roxanna

Dear Santa,

My name is Gannon and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a talking snowman and 5 dogs. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Gannon

Dear Santa,

My name is Cooper and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a pool, toy kitchen with food, and a Christmas Tree

for my bedroom. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

My name is Braden and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me motorcycle, four-wheeler, Mine Craft shirt, toys,

and a Jack in the box. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Braden

Dear Santa,

My name is Madison and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a dog, skateboard, Barbie Doll House, and dolls.

Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Madison

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentley and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring an Elf on the Shelf, skateboard, playdough, and Lego’s.

Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a toy dog, pet rabbit, and a cage for the rabbit.

Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Easton

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyson and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a Lego Abomination, Elf on the Shelf, sleeping bag, and

new bed covers. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Tyson

Dear Santa,

My name is Jax and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a teddy bear, hot wheels cars, a puzzle, and a

Snoopy dog. Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Jax

Dear Santa,

My name is Anna and I am 6 years old. This year I have been very nice.

For Christmas, please bring me a baby Yoda, big LOL doll, pet dog, and a stuffed animal.

Thank you.

Merry Christmas,

Anna

Dear Santa,

My name is Aria Miller, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a bicycle with Elsa on it, an Elsa and Ana house, bring my mommy a purple bicycle, and bring my daddy a blue bicycle. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Aria

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentley Monroe, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a Nintendo Switch, bring my daddy chargers for his phone, and bring my mamaw lots of chocolate. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

My name is Cameron Stephens, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a monster truck, an airplane, bring Autumn barbie dolls, bring Hunter a monster truck, bring Avah a toy, bring daddy a knife and mommy a book. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies, milk, and Scooby snacks for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Cameron

Dear Santa,

My name is Emory West, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a yo-yo, a doll, bring mommy a new puppy, bring daddy a big buck, bring Jaylen a doll, and Waylon a baby toy. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Emory

Dear Santa,

My name is Immanuel Munoz-Dykes, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a Batman toy, a Batman Lego Robot, and bring my mommy a fishing pole. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies and milk and pizza for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Immanuel

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyndall Massey, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a ball pit, barbies, bring my daddy new work stuff, bring my mommy more perfume with a bow on it, and Journee needs some diapers and milk. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Kyndall

Dear Santa,

My name is Maylee Douglas, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a doll, a playhouse, a doll that talks, bring Maddie a baby Yoda shirt, bring Macy new boots, bring mommy new shoes and daddy a new shirt. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Maylee

Dear Santa,

My name is Trinity Wagner, I am 5 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a carriage, a stuffed animal, an Elsa doll, bring my mommy earrings and a ring, my daddy, and my brother Tyson a trampoline, and Lexi a new boyfriend. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Trinity

Dear Santa,

My name is Avah Gayheart, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a bicycle, some toys, a baby sister, bring my mommy some cooking stuff, and bring my daddy some tools. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Avah

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacob Jeffers, I am 5 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a car, a truck, bring mommy makeup and daddy a black ring, bring Adriona and Brinley new makeup, and Thomas and Payden new remotes for their TVs because they lose keep losing them. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out reindeer food, chili, and soda to drink for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

My name is Zoey Cotton, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a princess carriage, a baby doll, some boots, bring mommy makeup and a dress, bring Aleigh a new iPhone, and Evelyn a baby toy. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out carrots and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyhsen Chitwood, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a car that goes up walls, a book, a frog for mommy, a new iPhone for daddy, my brother a car, my sister a necklace, my big brother a game, and my baby brother a tiny car. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out macaroni, fish food, and water for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Kyhsen

Dear Santa,

My name is Kasen Roysden, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a bike and a kid rhino, bring Logan a toy remote, bring Rowdy a CoComelon car, bring Austin a new truck, and bring mommy candle warmer was. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out milk and cookies and reindeer treats for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Kasen

Dear Santa,

My name is Evan Sexton, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like Jurassic Park Legos and Bakugans. Bring mommy a necklace, heart earrings, and a ring and bring daddy some tools cause his car broke down on a bumpy road. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out lettuce and cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Evan

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentley Pennington, I am 5 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a dirt bike. Bring Emma a dinosaur, make mommy a princess, and bring daddy a new truck. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out deer meat and Gatorade for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

My name is Carley Duncan, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really like a big Barbie camper, a new dress, bring mommy and daddy new work clothes, bring sissy new school clothes, bring my brother new clothes, and bring my mamaw new work clothes because hers are ripped. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Carley

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyler Phillips, I am 4 years old, and in Mrs. Carla and Mrs. Bethney’s pre-k class at Burchfield. I have been very good this year. I would really a doll, a choo-choo train, bring my mommy a big bunny, bring daddy a snowman, and bring sissy a purse. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave out cookies and milk for you and the reindeer!

Have a safe trip!

Love,

Tyler

Dear Santa,

My name is Kara Lawson. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie Doll Dreamhouse, a doll camper, and a drone please.

Thank You

Dear Santa,

My name is Millena Ellis. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie Please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Marrissa Morgan. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a doll and a unicorn please.

Thank you

Dear Santa,

My name is Marvion Tipton. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a bicycle, boots, and a necklace please.

Thank you

