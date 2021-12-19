Jeff Yancey, 62

Jeffrey James Yancey, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, surrounded by family and friends. He was 62.

Life: Born Jan. 1, 1959 in Oneida, Jeff was the son of the late James and Nella Pha Yancey. He was a member of White Rock Baptist Church in Huntsville.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by,

• Sister: Sherry Yancey;

• Grandparents: Rosa Lee and Rossier Cross, and Luther and Flora Yancey;

• Uncles: Darryl Cross and Maynard Cross;

• In-laws: Palm T. and Carol Phillips;

• Lifelong friend: Mike Cross.

Survivors: Jeff is survived by,

• His wife of 29 years, Cynthia Yancey;

• Brother: Gary Yancey and wife Holly;

• Uncle: Zolla Cross and wife Helen;

• Aunts: Ugunda West, Nella Faye Cross and Melba Cross;

• Nieces: Jordan, Erin and Megan Yancey, Kaysha Golden and husband Ryan, Daysha Jeffers and fiance Taylor Washam, and Abbie Jeffers;

• Nephew: Caden Jeffers;

• Sisters-in-law: Reda Phillips, Trina Terry and husband Rick, and Misty Jeffers and husband Pete;

• Great-nephews: Adler and Caleb Golden.

Services: Friends may visit with the Yancey family on Monday, Dec. 20, 201 at White Rock Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jim West and Bro. Charlie Golden officiating. Music will be provided by the White Rock choir, Kaysha Golden and Matt Hicks. Committal service will be on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the James C. and Nella Pha Yancey Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the White Rock Baptist Church Missionary Fund.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.