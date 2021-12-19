28.2 F
Oneida
Monday, December 20, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Jeff Yancey, 62
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Jeff Yancey, 62

Jeffrey James Yancey, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, surrounded by family and friends. He was 62.

Life: Born Jan. 1, 1959 in Oneida, Jeff was the son of the late James and Nella Pha Yancey. He was a member of White Rock Baptist Church in Huntsville.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by,
• Sister: Sherry Yancey;
• Grandparents: Rosa Lee and Rossier Cross, and Luther and Flora Yancey;
• Uncles: Darryl Cross and Maynard Cross;
• In-laws: Palm T. and Carol Phillips;
• Lifelong friend: Mike Cross.

Survivors: Jeff is survived by,
• His wife of 29 years, Cynthia Yancey;
• Brother: Gary Yancey and wife Holly;
• Uncle: Zolla Cross and wife Helen;
• Aunts: Ugunda West, Nella Faye Cross and Melba Cross;
• Nieces: Jordan, Erin and Megan Yancey, Kaysha Golden and husband Ryan, Daysha Jeffers and fiance Taylor Washam, and Abbie Jeffers;
• Nephew: Caden Jeffers;
• Sisters-in-law: Reda Phillips, Trina Terry and husband Rick, and Misty Jeffers and husband Pete;
• Great-nephews: Adler and Caleb Golden.

Services: Friends may visit with the Yancey family on Monday, Dec. 20, 201 at White Rock Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jim West and Bro. Charlie Golden officiating. Music will be provided by the White Rock choir, Kaysha Golden and Matt Hicks. Committal service will be on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the James C. and Nella Pha Yancey Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the White Rock Baptist Church Missionary Fund.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Covid: Scott County sits at 141 active cases as Christmas week begins

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's covid case count continues to prove stubborn, not increasing significantly but also not decreasing significantly. While Americans are being warned to avoid hosting or attending Christmas events where multiple families are present again in 2021, that advice seems likely to fall on deaf ears as a growing number of people become weary of covid warnings and precautions. Meanwhile, there's little evidence that Thanksgiving gatherings worsened the spread of covid, at least in Scott County; the same can't be as easily said for the state as a whole. State health authorities have reported Scott County's 70th covid-related death.
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A short-sleeve Tennessee Christmas

Ben Garrett - 0
There will be no white Christmas in 2021. Rather, it is beginning to look a lot like a short-sleeve Christmas for most of Tennessee,...
Read more
Uncategorized

Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 3

Independent Herald - 0
(Continued from Page 2) Dear Santa, I would like an Xbox 360 and a pop-it and more elves and some robux please and some clothes and...
Read more
Uncategorized

Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 2

Independent Herald - 0
(Continued from Page 1) Dear Santa, My name is Sebastian Griffith. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Susan Lloyd, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Susan Denise Lloyd departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, surrounded by her family. She was 60. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Eye to the Sky: The Christmas forecast is looking increasingly nice…but not very cold, if that’s your dream

Ben Garrett - 0
As we prepare to head into Christmas week, our unusually mild December looks keep going strong, which could mean weather that is closer to...
Read more
Obituaries

Lola Overton, 66

Independent Herald - 0
Lola Overton, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 66. Life: Born July...
Read more
Obituaries

Darrel Wright, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Ronnie Darrel Wright passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his Oneida home. He was 80. Life: Born Feb. 9, 1941 to Cledith and...
Read more
Obituaries

Robert Phillips, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Robert Lee Phillips, known to family and friends as “Dough Ball,” of Helenwood, departed this life to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec....
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Man charged with aggravated assault following domestic altercation involving a gun

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault last week, after allegedly unholstering his handgun during an argument with his wife over their children. Allegedly, the man told the woman that he would "take care of them" before removing the gun several inches from its holster. The man denied the allegations when he was confronted by police as he left for work. The incident was one of several assault charges filed by Oneida Police Department last week.
Read more

Basketball: Close but not quite — again — for Lady Highlanders against Campbell County

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High head coach Jake Wright is not going to be content with moral victories. Wright sent that message by calling his team...
Read more

Darrel Wright, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ronnie Darrel Wright passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his Oneida home. He was 80. Life: Born Feb. 9, 1941 to Cledith and...
Read more

Latest News

Covid: Scott County sits at 141 active cases as Christmas week begins

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's covid case count continues to prove stubborn, not increasing significantly but also not decreasing significantly. While Americans are being warned to avoid hosting or attending Christmas events where multiple families are present again in 2021, that advice seems likely to fall on deaf ears as a growing number of people become weary of covid warnings and precautions. Meanwhile, there's little evidence that Thanksgiving gatherings worsened the spread of covid, at least in Scott County; the same can't be as easily said for the state as a whole. State health authorities have reported Scott County's 70th covid-related death.
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A short-sleeve Tennessee Christmas

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
There will be no white Christmas in 2021. Rather, it is beginning to look a lot like a short-sleeve Christmas for most of Tennessee,...
Read more

Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 3

Uncategorized Independent Herald - 0
(Continued from Page 2) Dear Santa, I would like an Xbox 360 and a pop-it and more elves and some robux please and some clothes and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN