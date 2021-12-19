28.2 F
Oneida
Monday, December 20, 2021
type here...
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Eye to the Sky: A short-sleeve Tennessee Christmas
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: A short-sleeve Tennessee Christmas

By Ben Garrett

There will be no white Christmas in 2021. Rather, it is beginning to look a lot like a short-sleeve Christmas for most of Tennessee, with temperatures forecasted to reach the 60s or close to it on Christmas Eve and again on Christmas Day.

The most recent model output statistics from the GFS model are even more bloated for Saturday, spitting out a high temperature of almost 70° on Christmas Day for the Cumberland Plateau. That’s almost certainly way too warm. But a high of around 60° is certainly plausible, which is about 15° above normal for this time of year.

In case you’re wondering, the all-time record high on Christmas here in Scott County is 72°. That was set relatively recently, in 2015.

There have been nine different Christmases since records-keeping began in Oneida back around 1950 that have featured temperatures of 60° or warmer. That’s actually quite a few, considering that those NWS records only date back about 70 years. It means more than 10% of our Christmases have temps in the 60s, which also means (not that it’s a surprise) that warm Christmases are way more common than white Christmases. We’ve had five Christmases with temperatures warmer than 65°.

Unfortunately, the warmth may not be as enjoyable as it could be. The latest forecast introduces rain chances for Saturday. The GFS is fairly dry, with only minor rain chances. But the ECMWF model is more significant with the moisture, showing more than half an inch of rain falling across the region.

The weather between now and then, at least, will be beautiful, with plenty of sun each day before clouds begin to build in on Christmas Eve.

Further Out

There continues to be a lot of buzz in the weather community about a turn to real winter after Christmas, but I’m not sold on the idea.

Certainly, there is potential for much colder weather for a few weeks as we move into January. But it’s going to take some cooperation from the Pacific that we aren’t getting right now.

The setup is this: After a +NAO/+AO pattern that persisted through much of December, we’ve flipped to a -NAO/-AO regime. How long that will last remains to be seen, but a -NAO/-AO setup is certainly much more conducive for cold and snow in this part of the world than a +NAO/+AO.

In a nutshell, a -NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation) is conducive for blocking to set up in the northern Atlantic region, which aids the development of major atmospheric troughs over the continental U.S. to help funnel in major cold air to our region. A -AO (Arctic Oscillation) helps unleash that cold air from the Arctics.

And if you look at modeling, there is certainly some bottled up cold air that is going to start infiltrating the continental U.S. in the days ahead.

For now, though, the Pacific remains unfavorable for those who like cold and snow. With a total dearth of ridging to our west, the pattern remains too progressive for cold air to sink this far south and lock itself into place.

Chris Bailey, a popular meteorologist in Kentucky, has been throwing out references to 1984-1985. Older folks will remember that winter well. December was extremely warm, followed by a sharp turn to colder weather just after Christmas, with a trifecta of winter storms that kept snow on the ground and schools closed for nearly the entire month of January and into February.

If the pattern were to flip in the Pacific, those references would certainly be more valid for us here in Tennessee, with the potential for a cold and stormy pattern to develop for much of January before a possible early spring in February.

But as long as the pattern remains unfavorable in the Pacific, the combination of the -NAO/-AO, and the Madden-Julian Oscillation (a measurement of storminess in the equatorial region) moving through Phases 7 and 8 (which is a cold look for us here in southern Appalachia) is going to be wasted potential, if you are looking for cold and snow. What we’ll see are glancing shots of cold air that deliver very cold air to our north or northwest, but that never quite penetrate this far south, and that scoot in and out in a hurry with mild weather constantly battling its way back.

There are some signs that the pattern in the Pacific might change as we move towards New Year’s. We’ll watch and see. For now, it looks like we’ll see mostly mild weather through at least the first 3-4 days of January.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Covid: Scott County sits at 141 active cases as Christmas week begins

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's covid case count continues to prove stubborn, not increasing significantly but also not decreasing significantly. While Americans are being warned to avoid hosting or attending Christmas events where multiple families are present again in 2021, that advice seems likely to fall on deaf ears as a growing number of people become weary of covid warnings and precautions. Meanwhile, there's little evidence that Thanksgiving gatherings worsened the spread of covid, at least in Scott County; the same can't be as easily said for the state as a whole. State health authorities have reported Scott County's 70th covid-related death.
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A short-sleeve Tennessee Christmas

Ben Garrett - 0
There will be no white Christmas in 2021. Rather, it is beginning to look a lot like a short-sleeve Christmas for most of Tennessee,...
Read more
Uncategorized

Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 3

Independent Herald - 0
(Continued from Page 2) Dear Santa, I would like an Xbox 360 and a pop-it and more elves and some robux please and some clothes and...
Read more
Uncategorized

Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 2

Independent Herald - 0
(Continued from Page 1) Dear Santa, My name is Sebastian Griffith. I am in Kindergarten at Robbins Elementary. I have been a really good boy this...
Read more

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Another wet weekend coming up

Ben Garrett - 0
This past week ended wet, and the weekend started wet, with a major storm system impacting much of the eastern United States. It looks...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A low chance for severe storms early Saturday

Ben Garrett - 0
Scattered showers will persist throughout the day today ahead of an approaching cold front, with a more organized line of showers — and, potentially,...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Very warm week coming up

Ben Garrett - 0
We may be closing in on Christmas, but it isn’t going to feel much like Christmas next week — which is a theme that...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A lot of rain is headed our way

Ben Garrett - 0
It’s been a dry fall in East Tennessee, but that’s set to change — at least temporarily — this weekend, as a major storm...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A big blast of cold air is coming down the pipes

Ben Garrett - 0
It'll be short-lived, quickly in and out, but a big blast of cold air is headed our way for Thanksgiving week, and it'll bring...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Campbell County avenges loss to Lady Indians

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Fourteen days ago, Oneida drove to LaFollette and handed Campbell County a loss on its home floor, 45-42. But on Monday (Dec. 13), the Cougars...
Read more

Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 1

Uncategorized Independent Herald - 0
Prize winners The winners of the Independent Herald's "Letters to Santa" random drawing were Leah June Allen and Kable Jeffers. Leah is the 3-year-old daughter...
Read more

Lambert named interim head coach at University of the Cumberlands

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Tony Lambert, who served 11 seasons as head coach at Oneida and is also a former head coach at Scott High, has been named interim head coach at University of the Cumberlands. The move was announced Friday, following the resignation of Matt Rhymer after eight seasons at the helm of the Patriots' program.
Read more

Latest News

Covid: Scott County sits at 141 active cases as Christmas week begins

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's covid case count continues to prove stubborn, not increasing significantly but also not decreasing significantly. While Americans are being warned to avoid hosting or attending Christmas events where multiple families are present again in 2021, that advice seems likely to fall on deaf ears as a growing number of people become weary of covid warnings and precautions. Meanwhile, there's little evidence that Thanksgiving gatherings worsened the spread of covid, at least in Scott County; the same can't be as easily said for the state as a whole. State health authorities have reported Scott County's 70th covid-related death.
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A short-sleeve Tennessee Christmas

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
There will be no white Christmas in 2021. Rather, it is beginning to look a lot like a short-sleeve Christmas for most of Tennessee,...
Read more

Letters to Santa (2021) – Page 3

Uncategorized Independent Herald - 0
(Continued from Page 2) Dear Santa, I would like an Xbox 360 and a pop-it and more elves and some robux please and some clothes and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN