Eye to the Sky: A short-sleeve Tennessee Christmas

There will be no white Christmas in 2021. Rather, it is beginning to look a lot like a short-sleeve Christmas for most of Tennessee, with temperatures forecasted to reach the 60s or close to it on Christmas Eve and again on Christmas Day.

The most recent model output statistics from the GFS model are even more bloated for Saturday, spitting out a high temperature of almost 70° on Christmas Day for the Cumberland Plateau. That’s almost certainly way too warm. But a high of around 60° is certainly plausible, which is about 15° above normal for this time of year.

In case you’re wondering, the all-time record high on Christmas here in Scott County is 72°. That was set relatively recently, in 2015.

There have been nine different Christmases since records-keeping began in Oneida back around 1950 that have featured temperatures of 60° or warmer. That’s actually quite a few, considering that those NWS records only date back about 70 years. It means more than 10% of our Christmases have temps in the 60s, which also means (not that it’s a surprise) that warm Christmases are way more common than white Christmases. We’ve had five Christmases with temperatures warmer than 65°.

Unfortunately, the warmth may not be as enjoyable as it could be. The latest forecast introduces rain chances for Saturday. The GFS is fairly dry, with only minor rain chances. But the ECMWF model is more significant with the moisture, showing more than half an inch of rain falling across the region.

The weather between now and then, at least, will be beautiful, with plenty of sun each day before clouds begin to build in on Christmas Eve.

Further Out

There continues to be a lot of buzz in the weather community about a turn to real winter after Christmas, but I’m not sold on the idea.

Certainly, there is potential for much colder weather for a few weeks as we move into January. But it’s going to take some cooperation from the Pacific that we aren’t getting right now.

The setup is this: After a +NAO/+AO pattern that persisted through much of December, we’ve flipped to a -NAO/-AO regime. How long that will last remains to be seen, but a -NAO/-AO setup is certainly much more conducive for cold and snow in this part of the world than a +NAO/+AO.

In a nutshell, a -NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation) is conducive for blocking to set up in the northern Atlantic region, which aids the development of major atmospheric troughs over the continental U.S. to help funnel in major cold air to our region. A -AO (Arctic Oscillation) helps unleash that cold air from the Arctics.

And if you look at modeling, there is certainly some bottled up cold air that is going to start infiltrating the continental U.S. in the days ahead.

For now, though, the Pacific remains unfavorable for those who like cold and snow. With a total dearth of ridging to our west, the pattern remains too progressive for cold air to sink this far south and lock itself into place.

Chris Bailey, a popular meteorologist in Kentucky, has been throwing out references to 1984-1985. Older folks will remember that winter well. December was extremely warm, followed by a sharp turn to colder weather just after Christmas, with a trifecta of winter storms that kept snow on the ground and schools closed for nearly the entire month of January and into February.

If the pattern were to flip in the Pacific, those references would certainly be more valid for us here in Tennessee, with the potential for a cold and stormy pattern to develop for much of January before a possible early spring in February.

But as long as the pattern remains unfavorable in the Pacific, the combination of the -NAO/-AO, and the Madden-Julian Oscillation (a measurement of storminess in the equatorial region) moving through Phases 7 and 8 (which is a cold look for us here in southern Appalachia) is going to be wasted potential, if you are looking for cold and snow. What we’ll see are glancing shots of cold air that deliver very cold air to our north or northwest, but that never quite penetrate this far south, and that scoot in and out in a hurry with mild weather constantly battling its way back.

There are some signs that the pattern in the Pacific might change as we move towards New Year’s. We’ll watch and see. For now, it looks like we’ll see mostly mild weather through at least the first 3-4 days of January.