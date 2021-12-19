28.2 F
Covid: Scott County sits at 141 active cases as Christmas week begins
NewsLocal News

Covid: Scott County sits at 141 active cases as Christmas week begins

State reports 70th covid-related death in Scott County

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Scott County's covid case count continues to prove stubborn, not increasing significantly but also not decreasing significantly. While Americans are being warned to avoid hosting or attending Christmas events where multiple families are present again in 2021, that advice seems likely to fall on deaf ears as a growing number of people become weary of covid warnings and precautions. Meanwhile, there's little evidence that Thanksgiving gatherings worsened the spread of covid, at least in Scott County; the same can't be as easily said for the state as a whole. State health authorities have reported Scott County's 70th covid-related death.

After topping out at as many as 176 last week, Scott County has 141 active cases of Covid-19 heading into Christmas week, according to the TN Dept. of Health.

The latest data from the state health department, released Friday, indicated that active cases in Scott County had dropped from 176 to 141 over a four-day period.

Americans are being warned not to hold indoor gatherings with multiple households again this Christmas, advice that is likely to be ignored as people become increasingly weary of coronavirus warnings and precautions.

But while omicron — thought to be perhaps the most contagious variant of the virus thus far, even though early indications are that it might cause less severe illness than previous mutations — spreads in the U.S., there is no indication that Thanksgiving gatherings caused a significant bump in the spread of covid here in Scott County.

Back on Thanksgiving Day, there were 131 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County. And while we did top out at 176 active cases last week, that peak didn’t come until two weeks after Thanksgiving, and there were more active cases in the few days leading up to Thanksgiving than there have been at any point since.

As recently as Nov. 18 there were more than 200 active cases of the virus in Scott County.

The same may not be true for the state as a whole. Tennessee is now reporting more than 2,000 new covid cases daily, and is one of many states across the nation with increasing prevalence of the virus. Hospitalizations have climbed back above 1,000, after dropping below 700 at one point a couple of weeks ago.

Covid hospitalizations are also climbing in the East Tennessee region, and surpassed 200 late last week.

Still, that’s a far cry from just a couple of months ago, when there were more than 700 covid patients hospitalized in East Tennessee, and more than 3,700 hospitalized statewide.

The Dept. of Health reported the 70th covid-related death in Scott County on Friday. There have been 10 deaths locally blamed on covid since Nov. 1. A total of 106 Scott Countians have been hospitalized by covid, out of more than 5,900 cases of the virus.

Scott County’s total covid cases, dating back to the beginning of the pandemic, will likely surpass 6,000 this week. That means that more than 1 in 4 Scott Countians have had a known case of covid at some point since March 2020.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

