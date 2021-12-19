Basketball: Lady Indians clamp down defensively and cruise to big win over Jellico

JELLICO — Once Oneida got rolling, it was lights out.

Friday’s non-district game saw Jellico hang around early, scoring 19 first quarter points. But then Oneida’s defense clamped down, giving up just 10 points the rest of the game, and the Lady Indians cruised to a 72-29 win.

The final game before the Christmas break was just what the doctor ordered for Oneida, which snapped a 3-game losing streak with the win. Kelsey Pike scored 18 points to lead all scorers, and Grace Shoemaker came off the bench to add 16. Five different Oneida players finished in double figures. Braelyn Russ and Raylie Bush each had 11, and Faith Cross had 10.

Behind three 3-pointers by Emilee Morgan, who finished with a team-high 11 points, Jellico was able to keep things close in the first quarter, trailing just 20-19.

But if that score was surprising, it wouldn’t last. Oneida’s defense saw to that. In fact, while Jellico had four 3-pointers in the first quarter, the entire team had only two field goals the entire rest of the game, as the Lady Indians turned in a spectacular defensive effort.

Meanwhile, Cross scored six and Shoemaker scored five in the second quarter, as Oneida surged to a 39-23 halftime lead.

The third quarter was when Oneida officially put the game away. Behind seven more points by Shoemaker, a pair of 3-pointers by Bush and five points from Russ, Oneida went on a 25-2 run to take a 64-25 lead into the final period.

Pike scored her 18 points despite exiting the game in the third quarter as the lead grew. She scored 13 of her 18 in the first quarter.

The fourth quarter was all about bench play. Oneida played every player on its roster, and out-scored Jellico 8-4. Makayla Martin got into the scoring column in the final period, while Makenna Terry scored four down the stretch.

ONEIDA (72): Pike 18, G. Shoemaker 16, Russ 11, Bush 11, Cross 10, Terry 4, Martin 2.

JELLICO (29): Morgan 11, Lay 5, Henderson 4, McCullah 3, Douglas 3, Williams 3.