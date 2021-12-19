24.5 F
Oneida
Sunday, December 19, 2021
type here...
Sports Scott Basketball: Clinton storms back from big deficit to defeat Scott High
SportsScott

Basketball: Clinton storms back from big deficit to defeat Scott High

Grey Todd gets to the rim for two points during Scott High's game against Clinton on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

CLINTON — Can Scott High beat Clinton? It’s a question that’s been asked since well before the 2021-2022 season began, and the answer is expected to be a defining part of the Highlanders’ season. The first look at the answer — though there will be at least one more, and likely more after that — […]

CLINTON — Can Scott High beat Clinton?

It’s a question that’s been asked since well before the 2021-2022 season began, and the answer is expected to be a defining part of the Highlanders’ season.

The first look at the answer — though there will be at least one more, and likely more after that — wasn’t promising, as Clinton stormed back from a double-digit second half deficit — without its best player — to defeat Scott on Friday, 51-49.

The Highlanders led by as much as 16 points in the second half, and by as much as 12 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t close the deal against the Dragons. With a raucous home crowd fueling the surge, Clinton slowly clawed all the way back, then hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of the game to pull out the win.

- Advertisement -

For Scott — which was out-scored by Clinton 22-8 down the stretch — the fourth quarter collapse was disheartening, not just because Clinton managed to come back from a seemingly insurmountable deficit, but because the Dragons did it without their leading scorer, a Mr. Basketball candidate who missed the game with illness.

But, in the end, neither team’s best player was on the floor. Scott’s Trey Morrow — himself a Mr. Basketball candidate — fouled out of the game with nearly three minutes remaining and the Highlanders still clinging to the lead.

Morrow’s early exit was one of several costly snafus that were made in the fourth quarter. With four minutes remaining, Morrow only had two fouls. He was quickly assessed his last three — one on a very questionable call, and another on a foul that was actually committed by one of his teammates.

Then, with Clinton intentionally fouling to send Scott to the line, the Dragons’ bookkeeper — who was the official book since it was Clinton’s home game — told officials Clinton had committed only nine team fouls, which meant the Highlanders shot a one-and-one instead of two free throws.

It was actually Clinton’s 10th foul. Scott High missed the front end of the one-and-one and Clinton rebounded.

But neither the referees nor the bookkeeper were a part of the Highlanders’ missed free throws. As a team, they missed five straight to end the game.

- Advertisement -

Clinton, meanwhile, nailed a 3-pointer to take a 48-47 lead with 30 seconds remaining. Luke West, who tied Morrow with 14 points, hit a jumper at the other end to put the Highlanders back on top, 49-48. But the Dragons nailed another 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. Scott High was left with a desperation heave from mid-court, which was off the mark as time expired.

Scott High will be tasked with attempting to get back on task during the Christmas break, with tournaments scheduled for Oneida and Maryville. A season that started with high expectations and seven straight wins has sputtered a little in December. Scott goes into the holiday break having lost three of their last six, and sitting in third place in District 4-3A.

SCOTT (49): Morrow 14, West 14, Todd 8, Prewitt 7, Jeffers 3, Strunk 3.

CLINTON (51): Blavvelt 18, Harrison 16, Thackerson 11, Bright 4, Botinger 2.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Obituaries

Jeff Yancey, 62

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffrey James Yancey, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, surrounded by family and...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida hangs on for 74-70 win at Jellico

Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Oneida had been playing good basketball. But was that enough to power the Indians on the road against a Jellico team that...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians clamp down defensively and cruise to big win over Jellico

Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Once Oneida got rolling, it was lights out. Friday’s non-district game saw Jellico hang around early, scoring 19 first quarter points. But then...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Clinton cements its position atop District 4-3A with win over Scott

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — The task for Scott High was to stop Sarah Burton. While Clinton’s point guard didn’t have even half of the 44 she scored...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Scott

Basketball: Scott completes comeback with Morrow’s spinning jumper

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — When push comes to shove, what has happened ceases to matter. Good players are going to do what good players do. And,...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott’s comeback at Powell falls short

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The first time the two teams squared off, Powell watched Scott High storm back from a large second half deficit to win...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott out-lasts South Doyle in double-OT thriller

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It took two overtimes, but Scott High ultimately prevailed over a one-loss South Doyle team here Tuesday (Dec. 7), defeating the Cherokees...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott falls to Halls in district opener

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Scott High’s unbeaten streak to start the 2021-2022 season came to a screeching half Friday night, and the Highlanders’ first loss came...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Manford Cross, 91

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Manford Cross, of Winfield, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Post-Acute Rehab Center in Oneida. He was 91. Life: Born on...
Read more

Jack M. Lay, Oneida businessman, dies at 91

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Jack M. Lay, long-time businessman and civic leader in Oneida, passed away peacefully at his home Monday night, with his family by his side....
Read more

Obituary: James Newport, 71

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
James Marley Newport, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born Nov. 29, 1950 in Winona,...
Read more

Latest News

Jeff Yancey, 62

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jeffrey James Yancey, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, surrounded by family and...
Read more

Oneida hangs on for 74-70 win at Jellico

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Oneida had been playing good basketball. But was that enough to power the Indians on the road against a Jellico team that...
Read more

Basketball: Lady Indians clamp down defensively and cruise to big win over Jellico

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Once Oneida got rolling, it was lights out. Friday’s non-district game saw Jellico hang around early, scoring 19 first quarter points. But then...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN