Basketball: Clinton cements its position atop District 4-3A with win over Scott

CLINTON — The task for Scott High was to stop Sarah Burton.

While Clinton’s point guard didn’t have even half of the 44 she scored against Halls a few nights earlier, she did finish with 20 points, which was enough to power the Dragons to a 57-40 win over the Lady Highlanders in Friday’s district showdown.

Plus, Clinton had two more players finish in double figures: Bailey Burroughs and Sydney Herrell each scored 10. The Lady Highlanders did not have a player in double figures.

Still, the game was competitive in stretches. Ultimately, it was a slow first quarter and a slow third quarter that doomed the Lady Highlanders. They were out-scored 36-17 in those two quarters, and out-scored Clinton 23-21 in the second and fourth quarters.

Scott shot just 30% from the field and 60% from the free throw line. But the biggest thing was turnovers. The Lady Highlanders struggled against Clinton’s press, which the Dragons employed throughout the game. Scott finished with 24 turnovers.

After pulling ahead 15-7 in the first quarter, Clinton saw Scott hang around in the second quarter. Brianna Jeffers hit a couple of shots, and the Lady Highlanders spent a lot of time at the free throw line, where they were 5 of 8. Still, the Dragons led by nine at the half.

Clinton put the game away in the third quarter, as Burton scored 10 points, including 7 of 8 from the free throw line. That was enough to allow the Dragons to build a 20-point lead as the fourth quarter began.

Zoey Terry finished with a team-high seven rebounds for Scott. Brittany Morrow had four assists and four blocked shots.

SCOTT (38): Jeffers 8, Morrow 7, Lawson 6, Woodward 5, Lewallen 5, Terry 4, Lewis 2, Young 1.

CLINTON (57): Burton 22, Burroughs 10, Herrell 10, York 7, Starnes 6, Davis 2.