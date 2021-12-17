Lambert named interim head coach at University of the Cumberlands

Former Oneida head coach Tony Lambert has been named interim head coach at University of the Cumberlands, following the resignation of Matt Rhymer.

UC athletic director Chris Kraftick announced Friday that Rhymer was stepping down after eight seasons on the job. Rhymer, a former assistant coach under Lambert at Oneida, compiled a 50-31 career record with the Patriots.

Lambert joined Rhymer’s staff in Williamsburg earlier this year, serving as UC’s co-defensive coordinator this season.

Lambert spent 14 seasons at Oneida — three as a defensive coordinator and 11 as head coach. He compiled 90-40 overall record in two separate stints as head coach. The highlight of his tenure was an undefeated regular season campaign and state semifinal finish in 2008. He left Oneida following that season to accept a job at Anderson County, but returned as defensive coordinator in 2009 and was back in the head coaching role by 2012.

Lambert, who was a member of Scott High’s 1984 district championship team, also spent one season as head coach and one as defensive coordinator with the Highlanders.

Rhymer spent one season with Lambert at Oneida before getting a head coaching position at South Laurel High School in Kentucky. The two men remained close, and it was no big surprise when Lambert eventually announced that he was leaving the Indians’ program to join Rhymer’s staff.

“We’ve got the same values, the same beliefs, and really we’ve got the same DNA,” Lambert said of Rhymer in April. “And I believe we’ve got the same vision.”

As head coach at UC, Rhymer had six winning seasons and his winning percentage ranks second in program history. His teams advanced to the NAIA playoffs in 2018 and 2019, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2019.

“I can’t thank Cumberlands enough for the opportunity to lead this program over this eight-year journey,” said Rhymer. “The relationships that I have made in that time have been most special, and I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish. UC has changed my life in all regards and Cumberlands will always be a special place.”

UC did not announce a timeline on naming a new head coach.