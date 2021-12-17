Basketball: Oneida stood strong but eventually fell to York in a tight one

JAMESTOWN — The Oneida Indians traveled to York on Tuesday (Dec. 14) and played a hard-fought game against the Dragons. It was a tight game throughout, but the Indians couldn’t quite pull out the win, falling 54-50.

Oneida fought every quarter of the game. The intensity was high, but York’s talent rose to the challenge. The Dragons immediately gained the lead, while Oneida held on, refusing to surrender. The Indians locked down on defense and kept the Dragons’ shooting game to a minimum. The shots that York did get were not good looks, which gave time for the Indians to whittle away at York’s lead.

The Indians struggled with foul trouble. By the fourth quarter, York was in the double bonus. Most of the boys had between two and four fouls by the end of the game. Jacob Perry fouled out of the game. To add to the tension, the Indians didn’t shoot a single free throw the entire game. As any basketball fan knows, free throws are game-changers in a tight game like this one.

The Indians found weak points against the Dragons, and exploited them. They were able to get up some decent shots and finish. Mason Keeton had 17 points, giving him high-point honors. His scoring and good ball movement were great attributes to the Indians’ efforts.

Oneida nearly found a way to pull out the win, but the odds were not in their favor. They had a few crucial turnovers at the end of the game, which favored York.

ONEIDA (50): M. Keeton 17, Duncan 14, Perry 9, Limburg 6, Brawner 4.

YORK (54): Smith 25, Heddings 10, York 8, Byrd 7, Leffew 2, Conatser 2.