Basketball: Lady Indians fall to York Institute

Oneida
Friday, December 17, 2021
Faith Cross collides with a Coalfield player during Oneida's District 3-A opener against the Yellow Jackets on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Rory Blevins
JAMESTOWN — The Lady Indians traveled to York on Tuesday (Dec. 14) and came up short against the Dragons, falling 68-41. It was the third consecutive loss for Oneida.

The Lady Indians struggled defensively throughout the game. They were unable to keep York out of the paint, and they were especially unable to keep Reese Beaty at bay. Beaty split through the middle of Oneida’s defense, scoring 11 points. And when the Dragons weren’t driving through the paint, they were knocking down 3-pointers. Oneida’s defense just couldn’t seem to compete with York’s dominating offense.

The Lady Indians tired out quickly, which allowed York to swiftly move the ball around them. This could be partially attributed to Oneida having played a competitive game against Campbell County the night before. They simply had not recovered enough to play their most effective game.

The night was a struggle for the Lady Indians. They couldn’t find the basket, while York rarely missed a shot. Kelsey Pike had 15 points to lead Oneida. York had multiple girls with 10 or more points. A good amount of those points came from finishing baskets in which they were fouled while in the paint, giving up “and ones.”

The Lady Indians will have a chance to redeem themselves on Friday when they travel to Jellico.

ONEIDA (41): Pike 15, Cross 7, Russ 6, Bush 6, Terry 3, Smith 2, Keeton 2.

YORK (68): Patton 17, G. Beaty 14, R. Beaty 11, Leffew 10, Smith 6, Crabtree 5, Doss 5.

Rory Blevins
