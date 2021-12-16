X is for Christ: The history of Merry Xmas and why it doesn’t have to be considered an insult to Christianity

It’s a common refrain in many Christmas circles this time of year: “Put Christ back in Christmas.”

Xmas is an often-used abbreviation for Christmas, but in recent years it has come under fire from Christians who see it as an affront to Christ and as an insult to Christmas’s status as a Christian holiday. No less a celebratory figure than Franklin Graham, the son of the famed evangelist Billy Graham, calls the use of Xmas “a war against the name of Jesus Christ.”

To be sure, there are some atheists and antagonists who use the Xmas abbreviation to deliberately get a rise out of Christians.

But often times, the use of the term “Xmas” is completely innocent. In fact, Xmas is very much a Christian term — one that dates back to ancient Greece and the earliest Christians.

Here’s why, and also a refresher on how you can find this ancient symbolism right here in Scott County.

At the dawn of Christianity, Greek was widely spoken in the Mediterranean basin. Many of the earliest converted followers of Christ spoke Greek, and most of the books of the New Testament were written in Greek. As Christianity spread, the Bible was translated to other languages, such as Latin, Coptic, Ethiopian, Gothic and — eventually, in the 14th century — English.

The classic Greek language consisted of 24 letters. Most of us are familiar with many of them through their use in Western culture — such as fraternities and sororities at universities and colleges that utilize Greek letters like pi, sigma, beta and gamma.

And most Christians have heard the expression that Christ is the alpha and omega, the beginning and the end. Alpha and omega are the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet, written “A” and “Ω”

The 22nd letter of the Greek alphabet is chi, written “X”. It is the equivalent of “ch” in the English language. If you were reading an original Greek manuscript of one of the Apostle Paul’s epistles to the early church and you saw the word “Χριστός,” you would be looking at the word Christ. Χριστός is translated Christos, which was the Greek word for Christ.

To be more specific: The X is chi, the equivalent of the English “ch.” The ρ is rho, the Greek equivalent of the English “r.” The ι is iota, the equivalent of the English “i.” The σ is sigma, the equivalent of the English “s.” The τ is tau, the equivalent of the English “t.” The ό is omicron, the equivalent of the English “o.” And the ς is another way of writing the letter sigma in lowercase. Put them together and you have “Christos,” meaning Christ.

So “X” is the first letter of Christ in the Greek alphabet, but how did the capital chi come to be widely used as an abbreviation for Christ?

The answer is believed to date to the early 4th century, a little more than 300 years after Christ’s crucifixion. No one knows exactly when Greek-speaking Christians first began using “X” as an abbreviation for Christ. But it is believed by some that the earliest Christians may have used “X” as a sort of secret symbolism to let each other know their beliefs. Remember, during the early days of the church, it was common for those who professed a belief in Christ to be arrested and tortured, beheaded and even burned at the stake.

But in the early 4th century, the Roman emperor Constantine the Great — who reigned from 306 to 337 — became the first Roman ruler to convert to Christianity. On Oct. 28, 312, the Battle of the Milvian Bridge took place between forces ruled by Constantine and forces owned by another Roman emperor, Maxentius. The Greek historian Eusebius of Caesarea and others later wrote that Constantine had a vision from God on the eve of the battle: If the first two letters of Christ’s name, the chi and the rho (XP) were painted on the soldiers’ shields, Constantine would be victorious.

So Constantine had the chi and rho emblazoned on his soldiers’ armor. The letters were superimposed, so that it appears the P is sitting over the X. Maxentius was killed, Constantine was victorious and became the sole emperor of Rome, and the symbol he used in battle came to be known as the Chi-Rho. That was the beginning of Constantine’s conversion to Christianity, and the Chi-Rho came to be popularly used as shorthand for Jesus Christ.

Fast-forward a few centuries, and the word Christmas — a word that, translated, meant “Christ’s mass” — entered the English vernacular. No one is sure exactly when, but many scholars say that in 1021, an English-speaking scribe wrote “XPmas” as an abbreviation of Christmas to save space on his parchment paper. The abbreviation stuck, it was eventually shortened to “Xmas,” and the rest, as they say, is history.

It has only been recently that Christians have taken offense to the “Xmas” terminology. For hundreds of years, the term was used without controversy. And it’s not the only example of ancient Greek letters being used by Christians in Western civilization. A popular bumper sticker reads, “ΙΧΘΥΣ.” If you were pronouncing the word, you’d say “Ichthys” (pronounced “Ich-thus”). It is the Greek word for fish. To early Christians, the letters ΙΧΘΥΣ signified “Iesous Christos, Theou Yios, Soter.” Translated: “Jesus Christ, Son of God, Savior.” It was another way those early Christians could communicate their faith one to another without being discovered. Non-believers would look at the word and simply see, “fish.” And that’s why so many vehicles today sport the “Jesus fish” bumper stickers.

So when someone says “Merry Xmas,” they aren’t really taking Christ out of Christmas at all. And if they’re doing it as an intentional jab at Christians, the joke is on them. Because X, written any other way, is still an ages-old symbol of Christ.

Visiting the Chi-Rho

If you’ve read through this entire article, you know the history of the Greek letters chi and rho, how they came to be used as shorthand for Jesus Christ, and how the Roman emperor Constantine the Great made popular the Chi-Rho christogram that eventually led to Christmas being abbreviated as Xmas.

There’s a mysterious version of the Chi-Rho right here in Scott County … and no one seems to know exactly how it came to be, or when.

You can find a Chi-Rho chiseled into the exposed sandstone rock face at Sunset Overlook in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

A 2017 article in the Independent Herald states, “It is thought that the carving predates the national park; its edges are smooth from years of weathering by the rain and wind, indicating that it has been there a while.” But the same article adds, “Some who are familiar with the Sunset Overlook trail say that the carving is a relatively recent one. And while the symbol is well-weathered by years of wind and rain, it is chiseled into sandstone, which is a relatively soft rock that weathers more quickly.”

No one knows exactly who chiseled the Chi-Rho into the rock at Sunset Overlook, or when. But with nice, mild weather in the forecast over the Christmas holiday, it’s well worth making the easy hike to Sunset to see it. The hiking trail is a super-easy, 1.3 mile stroll along level ground from the trailhead to the unprotected overlook above the Big South Fork River. To start the hike, take S.R. 297 west from Oneida towards Leatherwood, and turn onto East Rim Overlook Road. The parking area for the trailhead is located on the right just a short distance from the main highway, and the trail departs on the opposite side of the road from the parking lot.