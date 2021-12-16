The story of Scott County’s first cars

By the start of the 20th century, America was entering a new era of technology: the age of motorized vehicles.

It’s likely that few people envisioned it as the calendar rolled over from 1899 to 1900, but the automobile was destined to replace the horse and buggy as the primary method of transportation. German inventor Karl Benz had patented his Benz-Patent Motorwagen in 1886, and Ford Motor Company was close to unveiling the Model T, which would become the first car that was widely available to the public in the United States.

In 1908, when Henry Ford’s Motel T was introduced, Scott County had just one hard-surface road: the Huntsville to Helenwood Pike. It was a 9 ft. wide road surfaced with sandstone that was 12 inches thick. It had been approved by Scott County Court in 1904, during Beaty Cecil’s tenure as county judge. The construction was completed by Trousdale Sexton.

But that road wasn’t built for cars, of course. There were no automobiles in Scott County in 1904. Instead, it was built for the horse-and-buggy traffic that had begun traveling between Huntsville and Helenwood.

Precursor to Scott County’s first car

Much of what we know about Scott County’s introduction to the motorized era comes from historian H. Clay Smith and his book, “Dusty Bits of the Forgotten Past.” Smith detailed an intriguing business battle between two of Scott County’s early entrepreneurs: Dan Chambers and Bailey Stanley.

Chambers and Stanley were both elected as the first aldermen in Huntsville when the town was incorporated in 1902. They were also fierce competitors in the hack business — that is, using a horse and buggy to transport passengers for a fee.

In those days, there wasn’t nearly as much travel between Huntsville and Oneida as there is today. Given the road conditions, Oneida was considered quite a ways from Huntsville. Besides, there wasn’t much need for folks in Huntsville to travel to Oneida. In 1904, Oneida still wasn’t much of a town. But Huntsville and Helenwood were two towns located in relatively close proximity to one another, and folks often traveled between the two.

Today, it might seem a bit comical to think that people used to pay to get from Huntsville to Helenwood. In our modern cars, and on our modern roads, it’s a five-minute drive between the two places. But there was no Baker Highway, and no U.S. Hwy. 27. And, of course, there were no cars. Getting from Huntsville to Helenwood was actually quite an endeavor.

So, by the 1870s, traveling salesmen who owned horse-drawn buggies had begun transporting passengers back and forth for a fee. And that led to Scott County’s first hack business, which was operated by Chambers. He was successful. So successful, in fact, that he attracted competition from Stanley. In those days, hack business was big business because there was more at stake than just the transportation fee. Hack owners usually owned a hotel, too. Both Chambers and Stanley owned hotels — two of four that were in Huntsville during those early days — and hack customers often booked a room if they needed a place to stay.

By 1913, almost 10 years after the construction of the cobblestone pike connecting Huntsville and Helenwood, the hack business competition was so fierce that both sides were looking for a way to get a leg up on their opponent. And it was Stanley who took the next big step.

Scott County’s first car

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1913. It was the day before Thanksgiving, and there was quite a ruckus on the courthouse square in Huntsville.

That was the day the “horseless carriage” rolled into town.

Matthew Wright, a business partner of Stanley’s, had wired to Knoxville to purchase an International Harvester truck. It was a two-cylinder vehicle with four seats in the back that could be folded down to convert the rear of the vehicle into a truck bed. It was considered a top-of-the-line vehicle for its kind.

Not a lot was written about Wright, who — along with his brother, Willie — was from Fentress County and had been abandoned by his mother early in life. His father had later moved to Sunbright, and Matthew wound up in Huntsville, where he married Lillie Jeffers. They had seven children — six daughters and a son. Both of them died in 1968 and were buried in the Potter Cemetery. Their last surviving child, Matthew Jr., died last year in Ohio.

In any event, Wright traveled to Rockwood to meet the man who had driven the International Harvester truck there from Knoxville. They spent all day making the drive from Rockwood to Huntsville — leaving Rockwood at 8 a.m. and arriving at the courthouse square at 4 p.m. that afternoon. The same drive today would take little more than an hour, but in 1913 there were no paved roads — and really not much of a road at all. The route taken by Wright would have been little more than cattle trails through the mountains.

When Wright and his passenger rolled into town at 4 p.m., wearing goggles and driving their “horseless carriage,” folks were understandably amazed. Smith, in his book, recorded one witness’s recollection like this:

“I was right in the middle of Thanksgiving baking, with cakes and pies on the table and in the oven and with my hands in dough up to my elbows, when, all of a sudden, a young lad who was staying with me hit the porch with the speed of a Paul Revere, the thrust of his hands against the door making it fly open and bang against the wall with a sound like a cannon being fired. ‘Hey! Look! Look goin’ yonder! At the carriage! Hit’s runnin’ away, and there ain’t no horses hitched to it!’”

The woman was so amazed that she left her pies unattended in the oven and rushed to the square to see what in the world was going on. So did a lot of other people — many of them had undoubtedly never heard of a motorized vehicle before. There wasn’t a newspaper in Scott County at that time, and this area was remote, almost completely cut off from the outside world.

Ushering in a new era

The IH truck that Wright brought to Huntsville changed the game for him and Stanley. Suddenly, the four-mile drive along the pike connecting Huntsville and Helenwood could be made in 20 minutes — much faster than traveling it by horse or on foot.

Not that the trip was always made in 20 minutes. Stanley’s scheme was to put Chambers out of business. But Chambers fought tooth and claw to protect his own interests. And, apparently, the best way to protect them was to make sure he had loaded up and hit the road ahead of Stanley. Since it was only 9 ft. wide, there was no way for Stanley to pass Chambers’ horse and buggy in his IH truck if Chambers was ahead of him.

Nevertheless, the IH truck became a familiar site on the road between Huntsville and Helenwood. At one point, in 1914, it hauled all 22 members of Huntsville’s baseball team to Helenwood.

Within a year, things had changed again. Chambers decided the only way to compete with Stanley was to get his own automobile. And, so, he did. He purchased a used Oldsmobile.

Now it was Chambers who had the leg up. Not only was his Oldsmobile larger than Stanley’s International Harvester, with the ability to haul more passengers, but it was also enclosed, so everyone stayed dry if it was raining.

The old Oldsmobile didn’t last long before it gave out on Chambers. But he quickly purchased a brand-new Ford from Louisville, and continued to compete with Stanley.

First trip to Oneida

The first trip to Oneida in an automobile didn’t go so well. It was attempted in August 1914, and ended with the car behind abandoned.

Chambers had been hired to drive Willie Marcum, his wife and her brother from Huntsville to Helenwood. Once his driver reached Helenwood, he decided he would just take his passengers on to Oneida, since that’s where they were headed.

Remember, the “paved” road only went as far as Helenwood. Between Helenwood and Oneida, the route was still dirt and mud.

Apparently, when Chambers’ driver reached High Point, he became helplessly mired in a mud hole. In his book, Smith speculated that the mud hole was created by Gen. Ambrose Burnside when he marched his Union troops through Scott County in 1863 en route to seize Knoxville from the Confederacy. That’s probably not a stretch. The sea of troops took days to march through this area, and essentially created their own roads as they went.

While Chambers’ driver and his passengers had to walk the final few miles into Oneida, they had made it further in an automobile than anyone ever had before.

More cars follow

According to Smith, Scott County’s third car was purchased by Willard Keen, who was the county’s clerk and master at the time, and who was also an early law partner of James F. Baker before moving from Huntsville to Chattanooga. Keen was the grandfather of George Zepp, a retired journalist who is heavily involved in preserving the history of Rugby and is an occasional contributor to the Independent Herald.

The fourth car to be purchased locally belonged to Frazier McDonald, the father of future Oneida mayor Eugene McDonald and philanthropist Earl McDonald.

Other early automobile owners included George Carson, H.C. Smith, Dr. M.E. Thompson, Dr. Tom Phillips and John Ewell Douglas.

Road improvements

With more and more vehicles coming to Scott County, it was only natural that improved roads would follow. The four-mile pike connecting Huntsville and Helenwood had been constructed in 1904, but there had been little in the way of road improvements since that time.

As recorded by Smith, a meeting took place on the 4th of July in 1915. Keen and Wright — two of those early automobile owners — made the drive to Stearns to meet with several leading citizens of McCreary County. Their intent was to convince leaders of both Scott and McCreary counties to float a bond so that a road could be built all the way from Helenwood to Stearns — effectively connecting the towns of Huntsville, Helenwood, Oneida and Stearns.

That meeting was a precursor to the construction of U.S. Hwy. 27. But that is a story for a later date — the January edition of Forgotten Times.