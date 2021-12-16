The spirit of giving on display at Fairview School

FAIRVIEW — Educators at Fairview Elementary School had a goal of collecting enough board games to gift one to each student in the kindergarten classes — a total of 30.

By the time the donations stopped pouring in from the community, teachers had enough to send a game home with each family represented in the school’s student body — about 240 in all.

Shelly Cash — a teacher at Fairview whose husband, Scott Cash, is the school’s principal — put out a call for help on Nov. 29, asking the public to sponsor a kindergarten child by purchasing a board game. Cash teaches kindergarten, along with Rebecca Pennington.

There was a reason for the simple request of board games: it’s a gift that would allow children to play at home with their parents and siblings.

- Advertisement -

“Technology can be great, but there is nothing better than a good board game filled with laughter and fun,” Cash said. “It has been such a joy to have kiddos back in the classroom, and we want that joy to continue over break.”

Cash suggested purchasing games like Connect Four, Guess Who, Candy Land, Chutes & Ladders, Operation, Sorry, Monopoly, Uno, Scrabble, Checkers and other classic games. Contributors didn’t have to wrap the games; teachers at Fairview said they would pitch in and take care of the gift-wrapping.

The Facebook post was shared once, twice and then a dozen times, and donations began to trickle in.

In the beginning, Cash said that if excess games were donated, they would be used for other students in the school. By last week, it had become apparent that there were going to be so many games that most students would receive one. So, the goal was changed: one game for every family in the school. By Monday, that goal had been reached, and Fairview’s faculty and staff spent the entire day wrapping the nearly 250 games.

Annie Gislason, the school’s librarian, said that donations came from outside Scott County as well as inside it.

- Advertisement -

“Donations came from local families as well as many out-of-town folks who wanted to see our students go home with a board game to enjoy with their family,” she said.

On Tuesday, the wrapped gifts were piled around a Christmas tree in the gymnasium prior to the start of the school’s Christmas program.

“I would have never dreamed that we would have ended up with enough games donated to give each family in our school a board game to take home,” Cash said. “I wish that everyone could have seen the happy faces and smiles that we got to see today. Thank you just doesn’t seem enough to express how it warmed our hearts.”