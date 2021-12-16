Eye to the Sky: The Christmas forecast is looking increasingly nice…but not very cold, if that’s your dream

As we prepare to head into Christmas week, our unusually mild December looks keep going strong, which could mean weather that is closer to being suitable for a Christmas barbecue than for a white Christmas. But the good news is that it’s looking increasingly likely that the weather will be nice — not rainy and stormy — on Christmas.

A lot of folks — even those who don’t necessarily love cold and snow — prefer to have their Christmases on the cold side. It just helps set the mood for the holiday, after all. After a near-record-warm start to the month, we warned that was unlikely to be the case this year. But mother nature has been flirting with us a little the past couple of weeks, showing some indications of a looming cooldown.

The signs of a potential pattern flip are still there, but if it occurs, it’ll be a bit later than the Christmas holiday.

Let’s set it up.

The month so far

We’ve been stuck in a pattern that has featured a positive Arctic Oscillation, positive North Atlantic Oscillation, negative Pacific North American ridge index, and the Madden Julian Oscillation plodding through Phase 6. I won’t go into detail on what each of those teleconnections mean; you can look back at previous posts on this blog to get a nutshell version of each of them. But, suffice to say, that’s a pattern that screams mild — or even very warm — weather in the winter months for our part of the world, and that’s exactly the way it’s played out.

The result has been that our daily high for the month of December has been a whopping nine degrees above normal. That’s not even mildly surprising. With an average afternoon high of 59°, December hasn’t been just mild…it’s been downright warm. Nighttime temperatures have been closer to normal, so our overall average temperature for the month is only about five degrees above normal.

If December ended today, 2021 would be the warmest December on record in Oneida, and it’s not even close. It would smash the previous record of 56.7°, set in 1971. Even if you take the overall average temperature, adding the nights and the days together, it would be the second-warmest December on record, trailing 2015.

So, yes, it’s been a warm start to winter. And, as we speculated in an earlier blog post, we have indeed seen severe weather before we’ve seen snow in this part of the country. No, we haven’t seen actual severe weather in Oneida (although there were some sporadic power outages due to the wind early this week) but there were certainly some deadly tornadoes in parts of Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas and even West Tennessee.

A bit of a cool-down

We’ve been in the 60s the past several days, but that’s going to change with a cold front that’s sweeping across the nation as we speak. Rain will arrive tonight, and the National Weather Service has a 70% chance of rain in the forecast for Friday and a 90% chance for Saturday before we finally dry out on Sunday.

Much cooler weather will follow, and the forecasted high for Sunday is 41°. So we’ll struggle to get out of the 30s to close out the weekend.

But the warming trend will be swift; we may be back in the 50s as soon as Monday.

Still, the week of Christmas will be cooler overall than December has been up to this point. We will be much closer to normal, relative to average, than we have been so far.

The forecast for Christmas

The current NWS forecast goes through Thursday, Christmas Eve-eve, and calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 49°.

The forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is a little uncertain, with some major differences between the models. For Christmas Eve, the GFS currently has us in the mid 30s, while the European has us in the low 50s. For Christmas Day, the two models are much more similar, with both of them topping us out in the mid 40s.

The Canadian model is very similar to the GFS.

All three of the models are bone dry for the holiday period, with virtually no rain chances.

So, the main take-away is that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will likely feature nice weather, with temps that aren’t very cold…but that are, at the same time, not so warm that it just completely doesn’t feel like Christmas. Still, if the ECMWF model proves correct, high temps in the 50s on Friday will be quite nice, and might prompt some fellows to want to fire up the smoker in preparation for the Christmas feast.

Further out…

The general setup is muddled. The NAO and AO are flipping as we speak. The storm system that’s impacting our weather right now will usher in a -NAO/-AO pattern. But while that combination is certainly more conducive for cold weather in the eastern U.S., it’s hard for the cold air to drive this far south if the Pacific pattern is uncooperative, and for now it appears that the Pacific pattern will be just that — uncooperative.

As a result, we’re likely going to see areas north of the Mason-Dixon Line turn quite cold just in time for Christmas, while the cold weather remains camped to our north.

If you pay attention to people who talk about weather for a living (or a hobby), you’re probably going to hear a few mentions of the cold pattern that is looming for the eastern U.S. Remember that those folks are probably talking primarily about locations that are north of Tennessee. And here’s why…

Between Christmas and New Years, there will likely be several penetrating shots of cold air, due to the -NAO/-AO combination. But with an uncooperative Pacific pattern, the flow will be fairly progressive…meaning any cold that sweeps through will be in and out quickly, and that those cold shots might struggle to penetrate this far south.

The MJO has progressed into Phase 7 and looks like it might go into Phase 8. Those are the favorable phases for cold weather in our part of the world, and if the AO/NAO combination remain negative (right now it’s a bit uncertain where they go after Christmas), we could very well see a cold and potentially snowy start to January, although the pattern isn’t likely to persist very long before above-average temperatures return.

However, if we continue to see a complete lack of ridging in the Pacific, we aren’t going to see the major atmospheric troughs over the eastern U.S. that we need to deliver cold air here in East Tennessee. Which means we’ll deal with primarily average to slightly above-average temperatures, with occasional, short-lived cold shots, until the pattern changes again.

That’s probably not what the Snow Hounds want to hear, but that’s where things currently stand.