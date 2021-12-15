Robert Phillips, 72

Robert Lee Phillips, known to family and friends as “Dough Ball,” of Helenwood, departed this life to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. He was 72.

Life: Born Feb. 27, 1949 to the late Oscar and Winnie Phillips, Robert was a member of the Macedonia Christian Center. He enjoyed being outdoors, being with family, and picking up cans.

Preceded in death: Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Lawson; by his in-laws, Polie and Mary Phillips; and by his sisters-in-law, Reba Bowling, Wilma Jean Phillips, Edith Chitwood, Judy Phillips and Wilma Lee Phillips.

Survivors: Robert is survived by,

• His loving wife of 34 years, Kathleen Phillips;

• Siblings: Roger, Ed and Delbert Phillips;

• Special friends: Rick and Debbie Russ, Sarah Cross, Randle and Jessica Duncan, Joe and Jean Patterson, and Annie and Mac Thompson;

• A host of other relatives nad friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Phillips family on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral at 1 p.m. with Bro. Randall Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by Randall Duncan and Arthur Bowling. Committal service will follow in the Daniel Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Rick Russ, Steve Terry, Jamie Bowling, Gary Phillips, Ed Phillips, and Trish Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Arthur Bowling, Leeroy Phillips, and Arnold Phillips.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.