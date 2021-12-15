60.8 F
Oneida
Thursday, December 16, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Robert Phillips, 72
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Robert Phillips, 72

Robert Lee Phillips, known to family and friends as “Dough Ball,” of Helenwood, departed this life to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. He was 72.

Life: Born Feb. 27, 1949 to the late Oscar and Winnie Phillips, Robert was a member of the Macedonia Christian Center. He enjoyed being outdoors, being with family, and picking up cans.

Preceded in death: Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Lawson; by his in-laws, Polie and Mary Phillips; and by his sisters-in-law, Reba Bowling, Wilma Jean Phillips, Edith Chitwood, Judy Phillips and Wilma Lee Phillips.

Survivors: Robert is survived by,
• His loving wife of 34 years, Kathleen Phillips;
• Siblings: Roger, Ed and Delbert Phillips;
• Special friends: Rick and Debbie Russ, Sarah Cross, Randle and Jessica Duncan, Joe and Jean Patterson, and Annie and Mac Thompson;
• A host of other relatives nad friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Phillips family on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral at 1 p.m. with Bro. Randall Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by Randall Duncan and Arthur Bowling. Committal service will follow in the Daniel Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be:  Rick Russ, Steve Terry, Jamie Bowling, Gary Phillips, Ed Phillips, and Trish Phillips.  Honorary Pallbearers will be:  Arthur Bowling, Leeroy Phillips, and Arnold Phillips.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Focus On: Religion

X is for Christ: The history of Merry Xmas and why it doesn’t have to be considered an insult to Christianity

Ben Garrett - 0
It’s a common refrain in many Christmas circles this time of year: “Put Christ back in Christmas.” Xmas is an often-used abbreviation for Christmas, but...
Read more
Obituaries

Eye to the Sky: The Christmas forecast is looking increasingly nice…but not very cold, if that’s your dream

Ben Garrett - 0
As we prepare to head into Christmas week, our unusually mild December looks keep going strong, which could mean weather that is closer to...
Read more
Forgotten Times

The story of Scott County’s first cars

Independent Herald - 0
By the start of the 20th century, America was entering a new era of technology: the age of motorized vehicles. It’s likely that few people...
Read more
Education

The spirit of giving on display at Fairview School

Independent Herald - 0
FAIRVIEW — Educators at Fairview Elementary School had a goal of collecting enough board games to gift one to each student in the kindergarten...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Eye to the Sky: The Christmas forecast is looking increasingly nice…but not very cold, if that’s your dream

Ben Garrett - 0
As we prepare to head into Christmas week, our unusually mild December looks keep going strong, which could mean weather that is closer to...
Read more
Obituaries

Lola Overton, 66

Independent Herald - 0
Lola Overton, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 66. Life: Born July...
Read more
Obituaries

Darrel Wright, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Ronnie Darrel Wright passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his Oneida home. He was 80. Life: Born Feb. 9, 1941 to Cledith and...
Read more
Obituaries

Jack M. Lay, 91

Independent Herald - 0
Jack M. Lay passed away peacefully at his Oneida home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, with his family by his side. He was 91. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more

Eye to the Sky: The Christmas forecast is looking increasingly nice…but not very cold, if that’s your dream

Obituaries Ben Garrett - 0
As we prepare to head into Christmas week, our unusually mild December looks keep going strong, which could mean weather that is closer to...
Read more

Lola Overton, 66

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Lola Overton, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 66. Life: Born July...
Read more

Latest News

X is for Christ: The history of Merry Xmas and why it doesn’t have to be considered an insult to Christianity

Focus On: Religion Ben Garrett - 0
It’s a common refrain in many Christmas circles this time of year: “Put Christ back in Christmas.” Xmas is an often-used abbreviation for Christmas, but...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: The Christmas forecast is looking increasingly nice…but not very cold, if that’s your dream

Obituaries Ben Garrett - 0
As we prepare to head into Christmas week, our unusually mild December looks keep going strong, which could mean weather that is closer to...
Read more

The story of Scott County’s first cars

Forgotten Times Independent Herald - 0
By the start of the 20th century, America was entering a new era of technology: the age of motorized vehicles. It’s likely that few people...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN