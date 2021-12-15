Lola Overton, 66

Lola Overton, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 66.

Life: Born July 5, 1955 to Vela Slaven and the late Everette Blacky Overton of Barbourville, Ky., Lola was a member of the Hill Top Baptist Church and enjoyed attending often.

Preceded in death: In addition to her father, Lola was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Smith and Jessica Smith; three brothers, Pharoah Overton, Adam Slaven and Jerry Overton; a sister, Helen Sweet; and by special nieces, Annie and Barbie.

Survivors: In addition to her mother, Lola is survived by,

• Children: Tommy Joe Smith Jr. and wife Samantha, and Josh Shoopman and wife Angela;

• Grandchildren: William Burford and Shakira Shoopman;

• Step-grandchildren: Shaylei Stevenson, Westley Wallen and Zakary Wallen, Christian Byington and wife Michelle, Cameron Byington and Aidan Byington;

•Sister, Ella Mae Rose;

• Special friend: Sue Goodman;

• Many other special cousins, friends and family members.

Services: Friends may visit with the Overton family on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home, from 1 p.m. until time of a tribute of life service at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Troxel officiating. Music will be provided by Josh Shoopman. Committal service will follow in Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.