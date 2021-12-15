60.8 F
Obituaries
Jack M. Lay, 91

Jack M. Lay passed away peacefully at his Oneida home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, with his family by his side. He was 91.

Life: Born March 21, 1930, Jack was the son of Arlie M. and Orange West Lay. He was born in the same home on 4th Avenue in Oneida where he passed away nearly 92 years later. He was a 1947 graduate of Oneida High School, attended Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1951.

Jack enlisted in the United States Navy through the officer candidate school and was trained to become a fighter pilot. He earned his wings in Pensacola, Fla., just before the Korean War ended. He flew some of the earliest fighter jets, including the F9F Panther and F7U Cutlass. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and returned to Oneida to work in the family furniture business.

Jack continued to enjoy flying, and proposed to his future wife, Sue Phillips Lay, while flying over Oneida. They were married on Sept. 17, 1960, and went on to have three children: Lisa, Jack Marvin and Jerry. He was a successful businessman in the Oneida area for many years. In addition to serving as president of Lay’s Oneida Furniture Company and playing a lead role in the Lay-Simpson Furniture Store chain, he was a founding partner of the Independent Herald newspaper and Cumberland Bowl in Oneida.

Jack was active in the Oneida Lions Club, Scott County Chamber of Commerce, and Alumni & Friends of Oneida Schools. He was a longtime member of First baptist Church of Oneida. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed weekly golf outings with a number of his friends for many years. He also enjoyed fishing, playing tennis, working on the family farm and attending University of Tennessee football and basketball games.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by,
• Father- and mother-in-law: Willie H. (Bill) and Barbara West Phillips;
• Brothers: David Harold, William Joseph Donald (Bill) and Robert Burton (Bob);
• Sister-in-law: Cynthia Lay;
• Brothers-in-law, Sam and Hal Phillips.

Survivors: Jack is survived by,
• His wife of 61 years, Sue Phillips Lay;
• Daughter, Lisa Lay Brumett and husband Jeff;
• Son, Jack Marvin Lay II and wife Lisa VanCleave;
• Son, Jerry Lay;
• Grandchildren: Zach Brumett and fiance Eimily Conrad, Josh Brumett, Jacob Lay and wife Jasmine, Seth Lay, Jordan Lay, Maddie Lay and Isaiah Lay;
• Special family friends: Evie Newport, Austin Chambers, Allyson Swecker and Alyssia Terry;
• Brothers: Allyn Lay, and John Charles Lay and wife Linda;
• Sister-in-law: Nola Lay;
• Brother-in-law: Bob Phillips and wife Mary;
• Many special nieces and nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Lay family on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. with Bro. Philip Kazee officiating. Commital service will follow in the Carson Memorial Park in Oneida. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church or charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

