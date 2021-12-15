Darrel Wright, 80

Ronnie Darrel Wright passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his Oneida home. He was 80.

Life: Born Feb. 9, 1941 to Cledith and Gladys Ross Wright, Darrel owned and operated his own trucking company. He was a member of the Black Oak Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Darrel was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Wright, and by his brother-in-law, Bob Kidd.

Survivors: Darrel is survived by,

• His wife of 34 years, Barbara Fowler Wright;

• Children: Rhonda Moody and husband Frederick, and Shaun Patton;

• Brother: Roger Wright and wife Sandy;

• Sisters: Gayla Kidd, and Sheila Sexton and husband George;

• Brother-in-law: George Fowler and wife Marilyn;

• Several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends;

• Special fur baby: Homer.

Services: Friends may visit with the Wright family on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. with Bro. Bradley Kidd and Bro. Roger Wright officiating. Music will be provided by Gail Seven and Doris Potter. Committal service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Scott Memorial Gardens, beginning at 10 a.m.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.