Oneida
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Education Cumberlands names several from Scott County to dean's list, president's list
Education

Cumberlands names several from Scott County to dean’s list, president’s list

By Independent Herald
Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Ten students from Scott County were named to the University of the Cumberlands dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester, while two more were named to the university’s president’s list. Lauren Pennington of Huntsville and Emalea Sexton of Oneida were named to the president’s list, which includes students who have a grade […]

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Ten students from Scott County were named to the University of the Cumberlands dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester, while two more were named to the university’s president’s list.

Lauren Pennington of Huntsville and Emalea Sexton of Oneida were named to the president’s list, which includes students who have a grade point average of at least 4.0, an “A” grade in UC Engage, and a full course load of at least 12 credit hours.

Additionally, there were 10 students named to the dean’s list, which includes students with a minimum GPA of 3.5 and a full course load of at least 12 credit hours. Among them:

• Macayla Newport of Huntsville
• Abby Duncan of Robbins
• Alyssa Jones of Oneida
• Carli Anderson of Winfield
• Kayley Burchfield of Oneida
• Elijah West of Oneida
• Zachary Hacker of Oneida
• David Webb of Winfield
• Toby Hacker of Oneida
• Trace Sexton of Oneida

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.

Independent Herald
Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

