Thursday, December 16, 2021
Education Blount named to Berry College dean's list
Education

Blount named to Berry College dean’s list

By Independent Herald
ROME, Ga. — Laurel Blount, of Oneida, was named to the Fall 2021 dean’s list at Berry College, the school announced Wednesday. Berry College’s dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Nationally […]

ROME, Ga. — Laurel Blount, of Oneida, was named to the Fall 2021 dean’s list at Berry College, the school announced Wednesday.

Berry College’s dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest.

