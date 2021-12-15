Basketball: Scott completes comeback with Morrow’s spinning jumper

40.1 F
Trey Morrow shoots the game-winning shot against Campbell County on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
HUNTSVILLE — When push comes to shove, what has happened ceases to matter. Good players are going to do what good players do. And, on Tuesday (Dec. 14), one of the best players in Tennessee Class 3A basketball — Scott High’s Trey Morrow — hit a turn-around shot in the paint with 19 seconds remaining to lift the Highlanders to a 55-54 win over Campbell County.

Morrow, who was saddled with foul problems throughout the game, was limited to a season-low 14 points by the Cougars. He didn’t score a point until a pair of free throws with about two minutes remaining in the first half, and had only four field goals on the night as the clock ticked inside 30 seconds to play.

But there was no doubt about who the Highlanders were going to on their final possession.

Morrow’s shot completed a thrilling comeback by the Highlanders, who had trailed by as much as seven points in the closing stages of the game.

Dalton Prewitt, who had a season-high 13 points and was a big part of the win, started the rally with two free throws. That was followed by a Luke West 3-pointer — his second of the fourth quarter, as he also finished with 13 — to cut the deficit to 54-53.

After Campbell County’s Nate Walden missed the front-end of a one-and-one and Morrow rebounded — he had a double-double by finishing with 12 boards — Scott High was set up for an opportunity to win the game.

It would have been hard for the Cougars to have defended the play any better. Morrow — who faced man-to-man defense all night against what was primarily a box-and-one look by Campbell County — drove past his defender, then spun and shot the ball over two defenders in the paint.

The defense was just as good at the opposite end. Despite objections from Campbell County fans, Scott High’s Grey Todd defended the Cougars’ shot with what appeared to be picture-perfect, foul-free defense.

Campbell County rebounded the missed shot and got a desperation look at a 3-pointer, but Spencer Boshears — who had scored his 1,000th career point on a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter — saw the shot deflect off the rim as the horn sounded.

SCOTT (55): Morrow 14, West 13, Prewitt 13, Jeffers 6, Todd 5, Brumett 2, Woodward 2.

CAMPBELL CO. (54): Long 18, Walden 15, Jones 9, Boshears 9, Horton 3.

