RaeZack’s: Living out a childhood dream

Even as a little girl, Michelle King dreamed of one day owning her own restaurant.

It was a childhood game of sorts: King would put on an apron, pick up a guest book, and take orders for her family, pretending to be a waitress.

Today, King is living that dream. She and her husband, Dan, opened RaeZack’s in 2012 and have grown it into a livelihood.

“I always wanted to be in the food industry or a waitress,” King said. “When I was a little girl I would take orders…” (“Now she gives orders,” Dan King jokes. “At least to me.”)

When King worked at Lowe’s Truss Co., the Oneida truss shop established by her father, former Scott County Executive Clarence “Denny” Lowe, she would ask him why he didn’t consider opening a different sort of business.

“I’d kid him,” she said. “I’d say, ‘Why didn’t you start a restaurant or a convenience store or something … not a truss shop.”

Although Lowe died in 2012 and didn’t get to see RaeZack’s grow into what it has become, he is featured heavily in the Helenwood restaurant. In fact, one of the dessert items on the menu is “Pop’s Pie” — a honey bun served à la mode.

RaeZack’s is located on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Helenwood — what tiny strip of Helenwood that is left between the corporate limits of Oneida and Huntsville — in the corner of the Floor Fashions building.

The Kings named their restaurant for their children, daughter Raeleigh and son Zack. They got their start as a mobile restaurant working event weekends at Brimstone Recreation. As demand grew, they leased the south end of the Floor Fashions building and opened a permanent restaurant.

That move didn’t come without words of caution from well-meaning friends and neighbors. RaeZack’s wasn’t the first — or even the second — restaurant to make a go of it at the Helenwood location. The others hadn’t survived long.

“We had a lot of people tell us that we wouldn’t make it here,” Michelle King said.

But early reviews for RaeZack’s were good. In January 2014, Dan and Michelle went full-force. By June of that year, they needed to expand. They did that by taking the retail space next door, effectively doubling the size of the dining area.

Today, even the added capacity sometimes borders on insufficient. On popular days — usually supper-time on Fridays, or on turkey-and-dressing day, or special events like Valentine’s Day — the restaurant is busting at the seams.

Part of it is the food. RaeZack’s offers daily specials like the turkey-and-dressing every other Thursday that keep people coming back. But a lot of it is the atmosphere. Dan and Michelle and have developed a rapport with their customers over the years.

Although Michelle spends most of her time in the kitchen these days, and Dan is usually tending to his other business — King Communications — they spend as much time around their customers as possible. On the days when Dan King is in the store — which is usually Friday evenings unless he’s out on the road at a job site — he’s a common site, milling about the dining area in his traditional RaeZack’s visor with a cup of coffee in hand, talking to anyone and everyone.

“Everyone asks what he’s running for,” Michelle says. “I’m not running for anything, except from her,” Dan responds.

After nearly a decade, the Kings have discovered their own separate niches within the business.

“I like to be in the kitchen,” Michelle King said. “I like the rush of it. And Dan likes being out here (in the dining room). I always say he could talk to a tree and make it talk back.”

Last year, when RaeZack’s was forced to close its dining room due to covid, was hard on the Kings — not necessarily because of lost profits, but because of lost camaraderie.

“When people did start to get to come back in, they were just like, ‘Gosh, I miss coming in and socializing,’” Dan King said. “That’s the part everybody missed, including us.”

After nine years in business, is owning a restaurant still a dream for Michelle King? She doesn’t hesitate. Her answer is yes.

“I love it,” she said. “When it’s busy and it’s hectic and crazy and we’re trying to get orders out, I love it. I hate the decision-making and the every-day stuff that wears you down. But the rest of it, I love it.”

One thing the Kings have learned, though, is that you have to pace yourself. When it first started, RaeZack’s was open six days each week. These days, the Kings close every Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Some people don’t understand that. It’s common for restaurants in small towns to be closed on Monday, which is traditionally a slow day in the food service industry. But Saturday and Sunday would be the most profitable days of the week for RaeZack’s or any other restaurant.

The Kings don’t regret their decision.

“The first six years, we just spent daylight til dark here,” Michelle King said. “It wore us out. It was every day. We never got to enjoy anything.”

When Raeleigh — now a waitress at the restaurant and likely its future owner — was in eighth grade, she wrote a time capsule letter that students typically write in eighth grade, then open and read during their senior year in high school.

“She wrote that mom and dad opened up the restaurant and they spend all their time there,” King said. “That really did something to us.”

So these days, the Kings don’t hesitate to close on weekends, or for holidays or vacations or other special events.

“We love spending time with family,” King said. “I know it hurts a lot of people. I don’t know if hurt is the right word. Maybe it upsets a lot of people that we’re closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. But I think that’s been the best decision that we’ve ever made.”

The Kings could easily expand RaeZack’s, offering more dining space, a larger kitchen and an expanded menu. But they’re perfectly content where they are. When asked about expansion plans, Dan King simply shakes his head and smiles.

Whether it’s home-style breakfasts in the morning, fish dinners on Friday evenings, or a club sandwich and salad at lunch, RaeZack’s has become an integral part of the community. But the Kings are an even more integral part — always involved, usually behind the scenes and without publicity.

One of the rare times that community involvement seeps through and into the public eye is the now-annual Thanksgiving dinner offered by RaeZack’s. It’s the one major holiday each year that the restaurant is open. But the catch is that the cash register isn’t ringing that day. The turkey-and-dressing dinners are free for all who want them.

In 2021, the Kings served more than 500 people on Thanksgiving. They hope that number eventually reaches the thousands.

“It’s just a blessing for us,” said Michelle King. “It makes me feel special, knowing that people get to come here and eat and they’re getting loved on.”

After nine years, the people are still the Kings’ favorite part of the business.

“When they come in and they hug us and they want to know where we are, that makes you feel good,” King said. “We appreciate the community. This is really special.”