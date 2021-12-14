Jack M. Lay, Oneida businessman, dies at 91

Jack M. Lay, long-time businessman and civic leader in Oneida, passed away peacefully at his home Monday night, with his family by his side. He was 91.

Lay, whose health had slowly declined in recent years, died at the same W. 4th Avenue home he was born in nearly 92 years ago.

Born Jack Marvin Lay on March 21, 1930, he was the next-to-youngest son of Arlie and Orange West Lay. He was a Korean War veteran and long-time operator of the former Lay’s Oneida Furniture Co., which was founded by his father.

Lay was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a fighter pilot in the Korean War. Following the war, he took over the day-to-day management of Lay’s Oneida Furniture Co., and continued in that role for the next several decades.

Jack and his wife, Sue, had three children: Sons Jack II and Jerry, and daughter Lisa Brumett.

Lay was involved in various business ventures through the years. He and a partner, Gid Tedder, opened Cumberland Bowl, Oneida’s bowling alley, in 1976. That same year, the Independent Herald printed its first edition, with Lay as one of the original owners — along with Paul Roy, Bill R. Duncan and Jan Jeffers. Lay was the longest-tenured original owner of the newspaper; Jeffers soon sold his ownership stake in the paper, and Duncan — and later Roy, who was the paper’s publisher and editor through the years — passed away.

Lay was also a past president of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce. That was another area in which he followed in his father’s footsteps. Arlie Lay was the chamber’s first president, and hand-wrote the chamber’s original charter with a quill pen.

But it was the furniture business for which Lay was best known. Arlie Lay established the Lay brand of furniture store in 1920, locating it where the Tibbals Flooring Co. was later built. Lay’s Oneida Furniture Co. eventually moved from Depot Street to the corner of Main Street and 2nd Avenue.

The old Lay’s Oneida Furniture Co. was a staple in the early growth of Oneida. Many Scott Countians outfitted their homes with furnishings from the Lay store, often buying “on time.”

Arlie Lay eventually formed a business partnership with Somerset’s Virgil Simpson, and the duo opened several Lay-Simpson furniture stores in Tennessee and Kentucky — in towns like Stearns, Jamestown, Campbellsville, Celina, Caryville, Rockwood, Monterey, Albany and Livingston. Lay-Simpson also had a bedding manufacturing company in Somerset.

When Arlie Lay retired in the 1950s, Jack Lay took over as president of the corporate chain of stores, while also serving as manager of the original Lay’s Oneida Furniture Co. He continued to oversee day-to-day operations of the store through the 1980s.

While Jack Lay II, known by family and friends as Marvin, went into the insurance business, and Lisa Brumett went into education, Jerry Lay followed his father into the furniture business. In 1991, Jack M. Lay handed off management duties of Lay’s Oneida Furniture Co. to his son, who became a third-generation furniture store manager.

Later, Jerry Lay established Lay Family Furniture in the Four Lane building that had first been a Piggly Wiggly and later the bowling alley, with his father’s blessing and guidance.

Jack M. Lay was an avid fisherman, and a tennis player until well into his retirement. He and Sue had seven grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete Tuesday morning, and are being handled by Jones & Son Funeral Home.