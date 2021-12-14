Death of McCreary County man determined an accident

Kentucky authorities have reportedly concluded that no foul play was involved in the death of a McCreary County man whose body was discovered in a road-side pond last week.

Jeff Shepherd, the 33-year-old Whitley City man who had last been seen at a Winfield bar in 2018, apparently drove off the road while traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Strunk, Ky.

Shepherd, who had been the subject of an intense search by law enforcement, family and friends, and volunteers since he disappeared in March 2018, was last seen leaving Missy’s Bar in Winfield. He had phoned his mother to tell her he was headed home, but he never showed up.

Video surveillance footage that later showed Shepherd’s 1984 Ford pickup being driven by another man prompted speculation that Shepherd’s disappearance might have been the result of foul play.

On Dec. 5, however, a volunteer dive team from Illinois located Shepherd’s pickup in a pond just off the highway near Rock Quarry Road in Strunk, between Winfield and Whitley City. Remains inside the vehicle were later confirmed to be Shepherd’s.

The dive team was acting on a tip that was received by the family that the truck might be located in the pond. The exact nature of that tip wasn’t clear, but it apparently stemmed from a tractor-trailer rig that crashed near the pond in the Spring of 2018. Reportedly, that accident took out a section of guard rail intended to prevent vehicles from dropping over a steep embankment between the highway and the pond. The guard rail has since been replaced.

Kentucky State Police had previously searched the pond, but the search was fruitless.

The Illinois dive team, Chaos Divers, used sonar to locate the vehicle, then retrieved the truck’s license plate to confirm that it belonged to Shepherd. The vehicle was then removed from the water, which is when the remains were discovered inside.

An autopsy later confirmed that the body was Shepherd.

According to reports, authorities have concluded that Shepherd was northbound on U.S. 27 when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the pond.