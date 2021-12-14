40.1 F
Oneida
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Campbell County avenges loss to Lady Indians
Oneida

Campbell County avenges loss to Lady Indians

Ali Smith attempts a layup during Oneida's game at Coalfield on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

Fourteen days ago, Oneida drove to LaFollette and handed Campbell County a loss on its home floor, 45-42. But on Monday (Dec. 13), the Cougars got their revenge. Campbell County held the Lady Indians to a season-low 34 points and defeated them on their home floor, 49-34. Kelsey Pike scored 14 points to tie Campbell […]

Fourteen days ago, Oneida drove to LaFollette and handed Campbell County a loss on its home floor, 45-42.

But on Monday (Dec. 13), the Cougars got their revenge. Campbell County held the Lady Indians to a season-low 34 points and defeated them on their home floor, 49-34.

Kelsey Pike scored 14 points to tie Campbell County’s Lacey Pemberton for high-point honors. But no other Oneida player scored more than five, as the Cougars pulled away for the win.

In spite of the low-scoring night, Oneida had a shot in the fourth quarter. After trailing 23-15 at halftime, the Lady Indians battled back to trail by only five points as the final period began, 28-23.

The comeback was spurred in part by Raylie Bush. The sophomore scored all five of her points in the third quarter. Pike added five more, and Annaleah Terry tacked on a 3-pointer, while Oneida limited Campbell County to just 10 points in the quarter.

But Pemberton scored six points in the final period and Oneida went ice-cold. A 3-pointer by Faith Cross and a bucket by Pike were the only two field goals the Lady Indians could muster in the fourth quarter, as Campbell County built the lead to double digits en route to the win.

ONEIDA (34): Pike 14, Bush 5, Russ 4, Smith 3, Terry 3, Cross 3, Shoemaker 2.

CAMPBELL CO. (49): Pemberton 14, Browning 10, Gillum 10, Kitts 6, Whited 5, Hutcheson 2, Brandenburg 2.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

