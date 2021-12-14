Basketball: Scott girls fall at Powell

KNOXVILLE — Scott has lost a few games this year that it feels it should’ve won — including narrow defeats against Kingston, Union County and Anderson County.

Monday’s (Dec. 13) game at Powell was not one of those games.

The Lady Highlanders made the trip down I-75 as a significant underdog, and that’s how the game went, as Powell jumped out to a 42-12 halftime lead and cruised to a 62-28 win.

The Panthers made life miserable for the Lady Highlanders on both ends of the court in the first half. Reagan Trumm scored 16 of her 25 in the first quarter alone, and didn’t allow Scott High to score a field goal aside from two buckets by Annalyne Woodward, while building a 21-6 lead.

The second quarter was much the same, except this time it was Alaina Schroeder who sparked things. Schroeder hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter, and Scott High was limited to only three field goals, as Powell again went on a 21-6 run to build the 30-point halftime lead.

Scott High played significantly better in the third quarter, but was still out-scored by Powell, 17-11, as the Panthers opened a 59-23 lead going into the final period.

It wasn’t all bad for the Lady Highlanders. Nine different players scored; Scott High coach Jake Wright pointed out after the game that all 15 players who dressed saw minutes and some scored their first career points.

And Scott had only 11 turnovers against Powell’s lengthy defense, while shooting a season-high 70% from the free throw line.

But the Lady Highlanders were limited to a paltry 17% shooting from the field, including 1 of 18 from 3-point range.

Woodward and Zoey Terry tied for high-point honors, with seven each. Alaina Duncan had a team-high six rebounds, while Jalin Young helped create a spark on the defensive end, with four steals.

SCOTT (28): Terry 7, Woodward 7, Young 3, Butts 2, Garrett 2, Lawson 2, Jeffers 2, R. Price 2, Hutson 1.

POWELL (62): Trumm 25, Schroeder 13, Sakhleh 10, Hill 6, Rolen 3, Barton 3, Smith 2.