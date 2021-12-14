Basketball: Improving Indians fall just short against Campbell County

Despite being short-handed, Oneida continues to impress. And the Indians’ improvement was on display Monday (Dec. 13) despite a 59-48 loss to Campbell County.

While there may not be moral victories in sports, non-district teams are opportunities to show off. And, on Monday, the Indians hung around throughout against a Cougar team that had defeated them by 20 just two weeks earlier.

With sophomore post player Gavin Keeton now confirmed to be out for the season with a knee injury, the short-handed Oneida squad has an even shorter bench. Despite that, the Indians continue to play well, and had their shots against Campbell County.

Oneida fell behind by as much as 12 points in the first half, but trimmed the deficit back to single digits at the half, and got even closer in the third quarter.

The Indians had multiple looks to cut a 7-point Campbell County lead to four points midway through the third period. They finally connected to make it 35-30, and later trailed by just five early in the fourth, 48-43.

But Campbell County closed the game on an 11-5 run to open a bit of breathing room.

A key moment in the contest came at the 2-minute mark, as the Cougars continued to cling to a 5-point lead. After first missing the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity, Campbell County grabbed an offensive rebound, then got another offensive rebound on a John Long put-back to make it a 7-point game.

ONEIDA (48): Duncan 15, Keeton 12, Perry 7, Rector 5, Spradlin 4, Brawner 3, Limburg 2.

CAMPBELL CO. (59): Jones 16, Long 13, Boshears 11, Brady 9, Horton 4, Adkins 2, Lester 2, Cox 2.