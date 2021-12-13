38.9 F
Oneida
Obituaries
Obituary: Victor Harness, 90

Victor Albert Harness departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in the Winona community.

Life: Born July 14, 1931, Victor was the son of the late McKinley and Roxie Coker Harness, and a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his wife, Cardella Harness, by brothers Edward Harness, Chester Harness, Homer Harness and Hubert Harness, and by sisters Rosie Day, Goldie West and Lorene Mason.

Survivors: Victor is survived by,
• His children: Joyce Ann Carson, JoAnn Preeman, Lois Byrd and husband Jerry, Karen Baird and husband Robert, Angie Chitwood and husband Shannon, James Albert Harness, Rick Harness and Jerry Lee Harness;
• Brother: Glenn Harness and wife Cookie;
• Sisters: Louvena Bowling, and Charlotte Williams and husband Bobby;
• Several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren;
• Special friends: Eli and Kay Crowley;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Harness family on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Jamie Byrd officiating. Music will be provided by Jamie and Toni Byrd. Committal service will follow in the Bull Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

