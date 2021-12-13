Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 60.

Life: Born June 27, 1961 in Jellico, Tenn., Sandy was the daughter of the late Edwin Adkins and Ida Willene Robert Adkins. She was a member of the Royal Blue Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Sandy is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Wayne Adkins; sisters, Joann Carroll, Charlotte Richardson and Juanita Goad; sister-in-law Lucille Dobbs Adkins; and brothers-in-law Hilton Jeffers and Jackie Carroll.

Survivors: Sandy is survived by,

• Children: Angela Brock and husband Ronnie, Donald Ray Lay and wife Tiffany, and Carrie Mefford nad husband George;

• Grandchildren: Kayla Elliot and husband Jake, Kandace Long and fiance Austin, Katelin Brock, Lucas Lay and Landon Mefford;

• Great-grandchildren: Emily Rutherford, Jayla Elliot and Dolly Elliot;

• Brothers: Eddie Adkins and wife Jackie, Jackie Adkins and wife Anna Mae, and Billy Adkins;

• Sisters: Fae Jeffers, and Tammy Chambers and husband David.

Services: Friends may visit with the Lay family on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Calvary’s Way Church in LaFollette, Tenn., beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral service will be on Friday, Dec. 10, at Calvary’s Way Church, beginning at 11 a.m., with Bro. Brian Patty and Bro. Dusty Brock officiating. Music will be provided by Ronnie Brock, Angie and Carrie. Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be George Mefford, Ronnie Brock, Dusty Brock, Jake Elliot, Ronnie Lay and David Chambers.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.