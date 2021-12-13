38.9 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 60.

Life: Born June 27, 1961 in Jellico, Tenn., Sandy was the daughter of the late Edwin Adkins and Ida Willene Robert Adkins. She was a member of the Royal Blue Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Sandy is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Wayne Adkins; sisters, Joann Carroll, Charlotte Richardson and Juanita Goad; sister-in-law Lucille Dobbs Adkins; and brothers-in-law Hilton Jeffers and Jackie Carroll.

Survivors: Sandy is survived by,
• Children: Angela Brock and husband Ronnie, Donald Ray Lay and wife Tiffany, and Carrie Mefford nad husband George;
• Grandchildren: Kayla Elliot and husband Jake, Kandace Long and fiance Austin, Katelin Brock, Lucas Lay and Landon Mefford;
• Great-grandchildren: Emily Rutherford, Jayla Elliot and Dolly Elliot;
• Brothers: Eddie Adkins and wife Jackie, Jackie Adkins and wife Anna Mae, and Billy Adkins;
• Sisters: Fae Jeffers, and Tammy Chambers and husband David.

Services: Friends may visit with the Lay family on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Calvary’s Way Church in LaFollette, Tenn., beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral service will be on Friday, Dec. 10, at Calvary’s Way Church, beginning at 11 a.m., with Bro. Brian Patty and Bro. Dusty Brock officiating. Music will be provided by Ronnie Brock, Angie and Carrie. Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be George Mefford, Ronnie Brock, Dusty Brock, Jake Elliot, Ronnie Lay and David Chambers.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Opinion

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more
Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Newport, 71

Independent Herald - 0
James Marley Newport, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born Nov. 29, 1950 in Winona,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jaxon Anderson, infant

Independent Herald - 0
Jaxon Conner Anderson, the infant son of Nicholas Anderson and Torey Leib, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jake Autry, 86

Independent Herald - 0
John C. “Jake” Autry, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the V.A. Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was 86. Life: Born...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Eye to the Sky: Very warm week coming up

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We may be closing in on Christmas, but it isn’t going to feel much like Christmas next week — which is a theme that...
Read more

Man charged with aggravated assault following domestic altercation involving a gun

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault last week, after allegedly unholstering his handgun during an argument with his wife over their children. Allegedly, the man told the woman that he would "take care of them" before removing the gun several inches from its holster. The man denied the allegations when he was confronted by police as he left for work. The incident was one of several assault charges filed by Oneida Police Department last week.
Read more

Basketball: Scott out-lasts South Doyle in double-OT thriller

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — It took two overtimes, but Scott High ultimately prevailed over a one-loss South Doyle team here Tuesday (Dec. 7), defeating the Cherokees...
Read more

Latest News

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more

Delphia Goodman, 64

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN