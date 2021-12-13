Obituary: Manford Cross, 91

Manford Cross, of Winfield, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Post-Acute Rehab Center in Oneida. He was 91.

Life: Born on Dec. 26, 1929, Manford was the son of the late Gathie and Dora Cross. He attended Old Gum Fork Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Manford was preceded in death by his wife, Nola Cross, by grandson, Scotty Cross, and by four sisters and two brothers.

Survivors: Manford is survived by,

• Three sons: Lanford and wife Sally, Allen and wife Barb, and Tim and wife Debbie;

• Grandchildren: Derek Cross, Jessica Shepard and husband Paul, and Brandi Gayhart and husband Tim;

• Great-grandchildren: Caleb and Hannah Cross, Logan Shepard, and Kaylie and Andrew Lawson;

• Great-great-grandchildren: Lillie, Ethan and Bryer Trosper;

• Special nephews: Danny and Jerry Cross;

• Special friend: Bob Trammell.

Services: Friends may visit with the Cross family on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 5:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Bro. Herb Smith and Bro. Jim Bowman officiating. Music will be provided by Shirley Davis. Committal service will be on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Cross Cemetery in Winfield with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Pallbearers will be Derek Cross, Caleb Cross, Danny Cross, Jerry Cross, Donnie Brewster and Gary Brewster.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.