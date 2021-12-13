38.9 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Manford Cross, 91
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Manford Cross, 91

Manford Cross, of Winfield, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Post-Acute Rehab Center in Oneida. He was 91.

Life: Born on Dec. 26, 1929, Manford was the son of the late Gathie and Dora Cross. He attended Old Gum Fork Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Manford was preceded in death by his wife, Nola Cross, by grandson, Scotty Cross, and by four sisters and two brothers.

Survivors: Manford is survived by,
• Three sons: Lanford and wife Sally, Allen and wife Barb, and Tim and wife Debbie;
• Grandchildren: Derek Cross, Jessica Shepard and husband Paul, and Brandi Gayhart and husband Tim;
• Great-grandchildren: Caleb and Hannah Cross, Logan Shepard, and Kaylie and Andrew Lawson;
• Great-great-grandchildren: Lillie, Ethan and Bryer Trosper;
• Special nephews: Danny and Jerry Cross;
• Special friend: Bob Trammell.

Services: Friends may visit with the Cross family on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 5:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Bro. Herb Smith and Bro. Jim Bowman officiating. Music will be provided by Shirley Davis. Committal service will be on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Cross Cemetery in Winfield with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Pallbearers will be Derek Cross, Caleb Cross, Danny Cross, Jerry Cross, Donnie Brewster and Gary Brewster.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Opinion

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more
Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Newport, 71

Independent Herald - 0
James Marley Newport, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born Nov. 29, 1950 in Winona,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jaxon Anderson, infant

Independent Herald - 0
Jaxon Conner Anderson, the infant son of Nicholas Anderson and Torey Leib, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Very warm week coming up

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We may be closing in on Christmas, but it isn’t going to feel much like Christmas next week — which is a theme that...
Read more

Dept. of Health reports two more covid deaths in Scott County, as the number climbs at its fastest rate since January

Local News Independent Herald - 0
There have been nine covid-related deaths reported in Scott County since Nov. 1, and the number of fatalities being blamed on the virus is rising at its fastest rate since early January, when the brunt of the second wave of the virus was being felt. There have been a total of 477 new cases of covid reported in Scott County since Nov. 1, and 1.9% of those have ended in death. Overall, there have been 5,808 covid cases in Scott County, and 1.2% have ended in death. It's a very low percentage -- yet, it's also a higher death rate than is usually associated with the seasonal flu (0.1%-0.3%).
Read more

Latest News

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more

Delphia Goodman, 64

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN