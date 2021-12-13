Obituary: Jaxon Anderson, infant

Jaxon Conner Anderson, the infant son of Nicholas Anderson and Torey Leib, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was born Nov. 11, 2021 in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Jaxon passed due to a condition called Aveolar Capillary Dysplasia. He lived a short life, but the time he had created some of the best memories.

Survivors: In addition to his parents, Jaxon is survived by,

• Grandparents: Melissa Duncan, Tina STrunk, Martin Leib and Tracy Anderson;

• Great-grandparents, Franklin and Althea Perry;

• Aunts and uncles, Destiny and Wyatt Morrow, Sara Leib, and Gabe and Madison Anderson.

Services: Friends may visit with the Anderson family on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.