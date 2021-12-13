38.9 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Jaxon Anderson, infant
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Jaxon Anderson, infant

Jaxon Conner Anderson, the infant son of Nicholas Anderson and Torey Leib, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was born Nov. 11, 2021 in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Jaxon passed due to a condition called Aveolar Capillary Dysplasia. He lived a short life, but the time he had created some of the best memories.

Survivors: In addition to his parents, Jaxon is survived by,
• Grandparents: Melissa Duncan, Tina STrunk, Martin Leib and Tracy Anderson;
• Great-grandparents, Franklin and Althea Perry;
• Aunts and uncles, Destiny and Wyatt Morrow, Sara Leib, and Gabe and Madison Anderson.

Services: Friends may visit with the Anderson family on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Opinion

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more
Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Newport, 71

Independent Herald - 0
James Marley Newport, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born Nov. 29, 1950 in Winona,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jake Autry, 86

Independent Herald - 0
John C. “Jake” Autry, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the V.A. Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was 86. Life: Born...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Stubborn covid: Numbers aren’t going up drastically, but they’re also not going down

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was 138 as of Sunday, up slightly from 127 a week earlier and from 119 a month earlier. There have been 419 new cases of the virus reported locally in the past month, down from 477 the week before that. Testing positivity is also down in the past month, to 9% from 15% the month before. Statewide, hospitalizations are slowly rising.
Read more

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more

Obituary: Jake Autry, 86

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
John C. “Jake” Autry, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the V.A. Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was 86. Life: Born...
Read more

Latest News

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more

Delphia Goodman, 64

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN