Oneida
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Obituary: James Newport, 71

James Marley Newport, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71.

Life: Born Nov. 29, 1950 in Winona, James was the son of the late Henry and Velva Jeffers Newport. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was self-employed, which allowed him to have time to enjoy fishing, playing video games, working outside and ginseng. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors: James is survived by,
• Loving wife: Christie Newport;
• Children, Sconie Bowling, Tamika Newport, Kuneisha Moreno and husband Jose, Lenita Bowling and husband Sam, Jamie Newport and wife Angela, and Eric Newport and wife Stacy;
• Grandchildren, Lennox Scarbrough, Marley Kidd, Zach Harness, Joe Harness, Demika Newport, Harmony Newport, Heath Newport, Makayla Newport, Tessa Newport and Tyler Newport;
• Brothers, Donald Newport and wife Alma, Wayne Newport and wife Andrea, Burt Newport, Paul Newport and wife Tammy, and Dale Newport;
• Sister, Cookie Harness and husband Glen;
• Aunts and uncles, Doresy Newport, Oma Newport, Archie Newport and Elosie Jeffers;
• Several nieces and nephews.

Services: A graveside service will be held at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Burt Dorsey, Logan Wheeler, Kolten Newport, Brandon Newport, Corey Harness, Enoch Harness, Gavin Newport and Holis Kuhling.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

