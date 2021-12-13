Obituary: James Newport, 71

James Marley Newport, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71.

Life: Born Nov. 29, 1950 in Winona, James was the son of the late Henry and Velva Jeffers Newport. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was self-employed, which allowed him to have time to enjoy fishing, playing video games, working outside and ginseng. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors: James is survived by,

• Loving wife: Christie Newport;

• Children, Sconie Bowling, Tamika Newport, Kuneisha Moreno and husband Jose, Lenita Bowling and husband Sam, Jamie Newport and wife Angela, and Eric Newport and wife Stacy;

• Grandchildren, Lennox Scarbrough, Marley Kidd, Zach Harness, Joe Harness, Demika Newport, Harmony Newport, Heath Newport, Makayla Newport, Tessa Newport and Tyler Newport;

• Brothers, Donald Newport and wife Alma, Wayne Newport and wife Andrea, Burt Newport, Paul Newport and wife Tammy, and Dale Newport;

• Sister, Cookie Harness and husband Glen;

• Aunts and uncles, Doresy Newport, Oma Newport, Archie Newport and Elosie Jeffers;

• Several nieces and nephews.

Services: A graveside service will be held at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery in Robbins on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Burt Dorsey, Logan Wheeler, Kolten Newport, Brandon Newport, Corey Harness, Enoch Harness, Gavin Newport and Holis Kuhling.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.