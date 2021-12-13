Obituary: Jake Autry, 86

John C. “Jake” Autry, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the V.A. Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was 86.

Life: Born Jan. 22, 1935, Jake was the son of the late Henry and Virginia Chitwood Autry. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the Grave Hill Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Autry, by his daughter, Kitty Dunphy, and and by brothers, E.J. and Don K. Autry.

Survivors: Jake is survived by,

• Daughter: Karen Heath;

• Son: John W. Autry;

• Grandchildren: Roger Watters, Jason and Ashley Heath, Erica Lay, and Brooke and Dylan Dunphy;

• 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren;

• Sisters: Phyllis, Alene, Henrietta and Dorothy;

• Brothers: Harold and Allen;

• Many nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Autry family on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Big Ridge Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. with Bro. Devon Ross officiating. Music will be provided by the family. Committal service will follow in the Grave Hill Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Pallbearers will be Jason, Scott, Wayne and Donald Watson.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.