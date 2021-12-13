38.9 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Jake Autry, 86
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Jake Autry, 86

John C. “Jake” Autry, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the V.A. Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was 86.

Life: Born Jan. 22, 1935, Jake was the son of the late Henry and Virginia Chitwood Autry. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the Grave Hill Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Autry, by his daughter, Kitty Dunphy, and and by brothers, E.J. and Don K. Autry.

Survivors: Jake is survived by,
• Daughter: Karen Heath;
• Son: John W. Autry;
• Grandchildren: Roger Watters, Jason and Ashley Heath, Erica Lay, and Brooke and Dylan Dunphy;
• 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren;
• Sisters: Phyllis, Alene, Henrietta and Dorothy;
• Brothers: Harold and Allen;
• Many nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Autry family on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Big Ridge Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. with Bro. Devon Ross officiating. Music will be provided by the family. Committal service will follow in the Grave Hill Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Pallbearers will be Jason, Scott, Wayne and Donald Watson.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Opinion

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more
Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Newport, 71

Independent Herald - 0
James Marley Newport, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born Nov. 29, 1950 in Winona,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jaxon Anderson, infant

Independent Herald - 0
Jaxon Conner Anderson, the infant son of Nicholas Anderson and Torey Leib, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Jaxon Anderson, infant

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jaxon Conner Anderson, the infant son of Nicholas Anderson and Torey Leib, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical...
Read more

Delphia Goodman, 64

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more

Accused shoplifter arrested after returning to Walmart a second time

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A woman accused of stealing from Walmart in Oneida might have gotten away with it had she not returned to the store a few days later. The woman is accused of returning a Rommba vacuum to customer service without paying for it, then using the gift card she received from the store to purchase items that she gave away as Christmas gifts. She was arrested after returning to the store a few days later. That was one of several charges filed by police at the store last week.
Read more

Latest News

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more

Delphia Goodman, 64

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN