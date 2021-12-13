Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83.

Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938 in the No Business area of Scott County, to the late Bessie Lou Slaven. He was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death: In addition to his mother, Freeman was preceded in death by,

• Sister, Christine Boyatt and husband Caney;

• Mother- and father-in-law, Della and Raymond Young;

• Brothers-in-law, David Paul Bell, John Russell Bell, Jerry Milford Bell, James Richard Bell, Mike Slaven and Maynard Huddleston;

• Infant sister-in-law, Melissa Young.

Survivors: Freeman is survived by,

• His loving wife of 48 years, Betty Slaven;

• Sons: Freeman Shane Slaven and Mark Anthony Slaven and wife Rachel;

• Grandchildren: Landon Slaven, Makenna Slaven, Gavin Lanter, Marissa Slaven and Julia Slaven;

• Sisters: Thelma Faye Slaven and Dorothy Mae Slaven;

• Brother-in-law: Ernest Bell;

• Sisters-in-law: Wanda Davis, Darlene Lee and husband Eugene, Brenda Huddlestone, Shelva Slaven and husband Wade;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Slaven family on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. with Bro. Bradley Kidd officiating. Burial will follow in the Crabtree Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Slaven, Adam Lee, Matthew Lee, Ken Collins, Colton Collins, Bryson Collins, Landon Slaven, Michael Boyatt and Curtis Boyatt.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.