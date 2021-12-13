38.9 F
Oneida
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
Home Obituaries Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83.

Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938 in the No Business area of Scott County, to the late Bessie Lou Slaven. He was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death: In addition to his mother, Freeman was preceded in death by,
• Sister, Christine Boyatt and husband Caney;
• Mother- and father-in-law, Della and Raymond Young;
• Brothers-in-law, David Paul Bell, John Russell Bell, Jerry Milford Bell, James Richard Bell, Mike Slaven and Maynard Huddleston;
• Infant sister-in-law, Melissa Young.

Survivors: Freeman is survived by,
• His loving wife of 48 years, Betty Slaven;
• Sons: Freeman Shane Slaven and Mark Anthony Slaven and wife Rachel;
• Grandchildren: Landon Slaven, Makenna Slaven, Gavin Lanter, Marissa Slaven and Julia Slaven;
• Sisters: Thelma Faye Slaven and Dorothy Mae Slaven;
• Brother-in-law: Ernest Bell;
• Sisters-in-law: Wanda Davis, Darlene Lee and husband Eugene, Brenda Huddlestone, Shelva Slaven and husband Wade;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Slaven family on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. with Bro. Bradley Kidd officiating. Burial will follow in the Crabtree Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Slaven, Adam Lee, Matthew Lee, Ken Collins, Colton Collins, Bryson Collins, Landon Slaven, Michael Boyatt and Curtis Boyatt.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Opinion

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more
Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Delphia Goodman, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Sandy Lay, 60

Independent Herald - 0
Sandra “Sandy” Adkins Lay, of Oneida, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: James Newport, 71

Independent Herald - 0
James Marley Newport, of Winfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born Nov. 29, 1950 in Winona,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jaxon Anderson, infant

Independent Herald - 0
Jaxon Conner Anderson, the infant son of Nicholas Anderson and Torey Leib, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jake Autry, 86

Independent Herald - 0
John C. “Jake” Autry, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the V.A. Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was 86. Life: Born...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

West Oneida home destroyed by fire

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A West Oneida residence was completely destroyed by fire, and a Grave Hill family lost all their belongings in a late Saturday evening fire....
Read more

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more

Obituary: Jake Autry, 86

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
John C. “Jake” Autry, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the V.A. Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was 86. Life: Born...
Read more

Latest News

Garrett: Shooting the messenger

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Whether it’s a shoplifting incident or a drug bust or a domestic altercation, the stories we report aren’t intended to embarrass anyone or hoist someone up in the public square for mocking and humiliation. That’s not our job. But neither is it our job to hide information because someone might be embarrassed or humiliated. If we do either one, we aren’t worth much.
Read more

Delphia Goodman, 64

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Delphia Mae Goodman departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 64. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more

Obituary: Freeman Slaven, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Freeman Slaven departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Oneida. He was 83. Life: Freeman was born July 7, 1938...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN